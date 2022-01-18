Wales name Six Nations squad with Dan Biggar to captain side against Ireland

Dan Biggar will captain Wales in the Six Nations

Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar has been named as Wales captain for this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Biggar takes over from the injured Alun Wyn Jones, who is among a number of high-profile absentees.

Other players not part of the squad due to injuries are Jones’ fellow British and Irish Lions George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

But flanker Ross Moriarty, who has not played since the autumn due to a shoulder problem, does make Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s 36-man group.

The squad includes three uncapped players in hooker Dewi Lake, his Ospreys colleague – flanker Jac Morgan – and Cardiff number eight James Ratti.