‘Wales call never turned my head – it was only ever Ireland’ - Tadhg Beirne relishing Cardiff showdown

Playing in Cardiff has a special resonance for Tadhg Beirne, whose in-laws will be travelling en masse from Bridgend for the game.

Wales is where he resurrected his career with the Scarlets and met his future wife Harriett. Things were going so well in Llanelli that when Munster came calling in 2018, they offered him the carrot of donning the Wales jersey and embracing the dragon.

For the Kildare native, that was a step too far. The money on the table from the Irish province wasn’t great, but they offered him a path to a green jersey. By the time the teams met in the 2019 Six Nations, he was making his first start for Ireland.

It went badly, but it was a rare blip on an impressive career arc that sees him go into this tournament as part of Andy Farrell’s leadership group and one of the leading locks in the world.

“I only ever wanted to play for Ireland,” he recalled. “That was the reality and I think when it became a talking point that there was an opportunity to play for Ireland, the only thing I wanted to do was come back and play for Ireland.

“I didn’t have a conversation with Warren (Gatland) but I did have a conversation with Wayne (Pivac) before I left Scarlets and he tried to encourage me to stay because he did say the World Cup was the following year and I’d be qualified for it.

“But I think I’d made my decision before that, that I wanted to wear green for the World Cup, not to be in red. So it didn’t really cross my mind too much, to be honest, because I wanted to play in green. If I felt I didn’t have a chance, maybe it would have been a different conversation.

“Of course, my wife is Welsh, her whole family are Welsh so I’m over and back to Wales. I had a brilliant time over there and a lot of people I know I’ll come up against, a few lads I played with, so it’s a cool fixture to get to play in. She’ll be wearing green on Saturday!”

Playing in Wales with so many of the national team’s leading lights gave Beirne a unique perspective on what makes them such a difficult nut to crack.

And he reckons the return of Gatland to the coaching helm will bring a big home performance.

“Everyone knows there’s going to be a reaction with Gatland back and a lot of new coaching staff gone in there,” he said.

“You’re going to see a response to that. They’re at home, no matter who’s coaching when Wales are at home they’re a difficult team to play against. They’re going to try to be physical.

“I can imagine that they’re planning on being direct. I know Gats has said that’s part of the plan, to come at us physically because I think they think they can get an upper hand on us there so we’ll be expecting that and we’ll certainly be ready for it and looking to get one up on them.”

Although he had played in big games before, nothing prepared him for the atmosphere at the Principality Stadium in 2019, when Ireland were unable to stop Wales’ march on the Grand Slam.

“It’s a big occasion,” he explained of the fixture. “We’ve spoken about that this week, about how big an occasion it can be, not to be shocked by the noise, by the intensity that they can bring from being on at home.

“That’s on us, to deal with those pressures.

“In the past, in the last couple of times I’ve played there, my first cap in the Six Nations was there and unfortunately it didn’t go particularly well, they ended up winning a Grand Slam in the last game of the season.

“That was my first experience of it and it really shocked me in terms of noise level, just the intensity of the game.”