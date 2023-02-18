Viking spirit helping Finlay Bealham fill shoes of an Irish giant

In the days before every game, Finlay Bealham takes himself away from the team hotel and makes his way to a barber shop.

Getting his long hair tied into braids has become part of his pre-match routine, some quiet time away from the hotel that takes between 20 minutes and an hour depending on the skill-set of the practitioner in question.

When he returns, he’s ready for action.

“I’m a big fan of ‘Vikings’ and stuff like that, same as Ports (Andrew Porter),” he explained.

“Ports has a bit of a mohawk going on, I have the braids in, like Ivar the Boneless or Ragnar Lothbrok, that’s where I took it from.

“I feel like it’s part of the process. When the hair is done it’s getting close to game-time, getting close to going to Valhalla.”

He has a regular spot close to the team hotel in Dublin and a regular haunt in his home town of Galway, but he’s had to do some Googling to find the right spots ahead of away games and he’ll be researching Rome this week.

“I suppose I just enjoyed the show that they filmed here,” he added. “They’re coming into battle and they have all the lids done, so I suppose it’s similar in a way, we’re going into battle at the weekend and I get my lid done as well.

“I know it’s part of the process. When the hair is done, it’s getting close to game-time. Lots of people have been asking when I’m going to cut my hair, but I won’t be cutting it any time soon.”

Why would he? Just as he’s explaining the haircut, Tadhg Furlong marches by and slaps him on the shoulder.

“How good is he doing?” roars the Wexford native whose calf injury has opened the door for Bealham to start the two biggest games of his career, against Wales and France

Whatever fears were there about the Australian-born tighthead prop have long since dissipated.

He’s been excellent.

“I knew there was big boots to fill with Tadhg but I was confident with where I was physically and mentally off the back of some good form with Connacht and I felt the fittest I’d ever been so I knew it was the perfect time for me to get my opportunity and I just kept telling myself, ‘This is where you want to be’,” he said.

“I knew there would be pressure but I didn’t let it turn to stress. I felt the pressure and the nerves of a big game but at the same time I was confident that I could deliver. It was a massive moment for me and I still don’t feel like it’s real at the moment.

“When I came in for the Wales game I had it in my head that I wasn’t going to be like Tadhg, I was going to try and be like Finlay and play my game.

“Tadhg is a Lion, world class and in my opinion might be the best tighthead in the world so there’s big shoes to fill but he’s been good for me by helping me in all parts of my game, making sure I’m ready to go physically, mentally. ​

“He’s been keeping contact with me over the last few weeks. I’m always thankful for all the advice he has given me.”

Bealham has been part of the Irish set-up for seven years, but he’s really embraced the openness that Andy Farrell has engendered since taking over.

“I love the environment up here the culture. Everyone can be themselves. I can be myself,” he said. “It’s a honour to be here and to be with these world-class players and coaches. It’s unbelievable. From early on there is a culture there.

​“The first day you know we want everyone to be themselves and get up to speed as quickly as you can and most importantly be yourself, then express yourself fully around the pitch and to the lads and get the best out of yourself.

“I suppose for me over time I’ve got a bit more comfortable.”



Bealham is modest when it comes to his role in Hugo Keenan’s try, a move that hadn’t always gone to plan in practice.

“Fortunately, it worked in the game and Hugo ran a brilliant line, pace all the way, it was an amazing run,” he said. “Look, it didn’t work straight away when we were doing it at training, but we analysed it, figured out how it would work and repped the hell out of it so fortunately when the big lights were on we were able to make it work.

“Johnny (Sexton) called it as it was going off so you are thinking, ‘Right, here we go, I am going to have to make a pass here and this could go one of two ways’.

“I knew we had done a lot of work on it during the week. We practised it no end, even in the Captain’s Run the day before with myself and Tom O’Toole in that position and Hugo and Murr (Conor Murray) and all the other nines.

“It was just about being calm, backing up the work that had been done and just executing. The biggest thing for me was taking a big deep breath when it was kicked and got myself into a neutral frame of mind and just stayed calm.”

That process all starts in the days before the game. Bealham won’t be changing his routine, it’s all working too well at the minute.