| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Veteran captains Jones and Sexton calling shots in what could be their last throw of the dice

Neil Francis

Sexton and Jones highlight player power in new coaching set-ups of Ireland and Wales

Ireland captain Johnny Sexon. PA Expand

Close

Ireland captain Johnny Sexon. PA

Ireland captain Johnny Sexon. PA

Ireland captain Johnny Sexon. PA

Congratulations to the IRFU – the purveyors of the terse, bland, real information-free, press communique. “The matter is not being progressed at this point in time.” They must have spent hours dreaming that one up.

When it came to Ireland’s bid for hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup you would have to admit they were completely politically outmanoeuvred on every front.

At least when Julius Caesar entreated Brutus to finish off the job “Et tu Brute” his old pal had the courage to face him when he plunged the knife in.

Most Watched

Privacy