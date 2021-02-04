Veteran captains Jones and Sexton calling shots in what could be their last throw of the dice

Congratulations to the IRFU – the purveyors of the terse, bland, real information-free, press communique. “The matter is not being progressed at this point in time.” They must have spent hours dreaming that one up.

When it came to Ireland’s bid for hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup you would have to admit they were completely politically outmanoeuvred on every front.

At least when Julius Caesar entreated Brutus to finish off the job “Et tu Brute” his old pal had the courage to face him when he plunged the knife in.

When it came to knifing us, Wales and Scotland, knowing how big a moment it was for this country, tiptoed up behind us and stuck it in under the rib cage a little bit to the left of the spine. Snakes!

In terms of the IRFU reply, it was as dignified a response as was warranted. You can’t do business with people you can’t trust. Organise your own World Cup in 2031.

Scrabbling

And so the enmity continues as Ireland face Wales in Cardiff with the rider that whichever side loses, well then their Six Nations pretty much ends in the first game. Both sides are scrabbling for direction; desperation dictates that there won’t be much entertainment value in this fixture, even with the roof closed.

Modern Test rugby is 100pc about coaching. It is true to say that a determined soul will do more with a rusty monkey wrench than a loafer will accomplish with all the tools in a machine shop.

Coaches motivate and organise. They tighten the ship and give structure. They put flesh on an idea and they give direction. Eddie Jones and Fabien Galthie can do that. Warren Gatland and Joe Schmidt could do it too. That is why Wales and Ireland beat France and England more often than they should have over the last decade or so.

Read More

Joe and Wazza are gone and what has taken their place will never be as good – not now nor in five years’ time.

Our situation is currently tenable but likely to deteriorate. Wales are a footstep away from the abyss.

I must say that I admired the way the Scarlets played when they hit a purple patch a few seasons ago, taking Leinster’s and Munster’s scalps with them on the way to winning the PRO14. They were fit and the players themselves must have enjoyed the type of football they were encouraged to play. It was sexy football. Scarlets fell away badly two full seasons before the end of the 2019 World Cup. Did Gatland’s pre-ordained successor take his eye off the ball in the long run in to his ordination?

When Wayne Pivac came in, nobody would have blamed him for freshening up the coaching ticket. He had one readymade vacancy as Rob Howley had to resign in disgrace.

What about the de facto coach of Wales, Shaun Edwards? Surely it would make sense to hang on to such a man. Wazza would have had the instinct to make such a firm decision. The departure of Edwards was a car crash. First he was just leaving. Then he was going to Wigan. Then he was staying with Wales. Finally, Galthie recognised his prime qualities and the French made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. The best defensive co-ordinator in the world and Wales let him walk out the door.

Pivac brought his buddy Byron Hayward on board. Wales were apparently going to mix it up defensively. The principality were a frustratingly difficult side to break down and score against. How much mixing up did Hayward want to do? Whether it was the man or the means, it did not work and the players let the world know that they were neither happy nor comfortable with the new man and the new system.

Hayward was fired by Pivac who took personal responsibility for the appointment and the sudden dispatch after a mere six games. A poor reflection on the head coach.

Sam Warburton, twice a Lions captain, was brought into the fold and decided after two games that he should spend more time with the family. Maybe changing nappies is preferable to holding tackle bags at breakdown practice. Two games! Wow!

Gethin Jenkins was brought in to replace Warburton. Whatever about Warburton’s lack of coaching experience Jenkins only had short stints at the Blues and Cardiff RFC and a short season with the Welsh U-20s. Jenkins may turn out to be the living embodiment of Thierry Dusautoir, but you would never put a loosehead prop in charge of defensive strategy. Ever.

So you have replaced the best defensive coach in the world – consistently the best over 20 years – with a loosehead prop who has had a few months’ coaching experience.

This is the moment when you start looking for knights in shining armour. Alun Wyn Jones damaged his knee against Italy and has just about got himself fit for Ireland on Sunday. Jones has the respect of the rugby world and he has to take charge or Wales are in real trouble. It has happened before when Brian Ashton and Marc Lievremont were deposed – admittedly at World Cups – by their players.

Apparently Pivac wanted to play the Scarlets game with Wales. It hasn’t worked and his captain has had to steady the ship and has asserted himself to make some singular changes in policy and strategy. Jones has 152 caps and is coming to the end of a glorious career, but he is not the type of guy who, after a hugely successful stint with one coach, is going to let his playing days end in ignominy because of the current coach’s failings.

If you have influence and respect from the players you have to take control and responsibility. To sit back and be a dutiful and loyal captain is somewhat of a dereliction of duty. So it seems Jones has wielded his influence and told Pivac that the direction he was going in needed to change. Let’s see if that is enough.

Johnny Sexton, too, must have been consulted about matters of state within the squad over the last couple of seasons. The recent appointment of Paul O’Connell, to my mind, could not have taken place without consulting Sexton. It is a significant call. Ireland have not been able for the fight up front in the last year. The personnel and the skill set is undoubtedly there, but if you fail at tight or get bossed at the breakdown, you get the silver medal.

You don’t have to be the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge University to call lineouts. If O’Connell can keep this area of the game simple and just win the ball, then Ireland have a chance.

Everything is channeled through Sexton. If you have garnered 101 caps and you captain the side, you call the shots on and off the field.

Did Sexton feel that energy was dripping away, that the chain of command had loosened a bit and that Ireland were bobbing around in the open ocean? Of course he did. And the imposition of a block of Limerick granite would be just what the doctor ordered.

Let’s hope that this Lions captain lasts more than two matches.

It was noticeable that both Jones and Sexton were vocal advocates for the Lions tour to take place this summer. If it is postponed till next year, neither will go.

It is though, never less than interesting to observe two exemplar personalities with a combined age of 70 taking control as the dying embers of their careers flicker in what could be the last championship for both of them.