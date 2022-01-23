Van Graan allays Earls fears and says Carbery will be fit for Wales opener

Joey Carbery is back in training and ready to return.

Joey Carbery has returned to training and is on track to be fit to play a full role in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, according to Munster head coach Johann van Graan.

The South African was also upbeat about the prognosis of winger Keith Earls and prop Dave Kilcoyne, who pulled out of yesterday’s win over Wasps.

Earls has a muscle strain, while Kilcoyne was unwell. Both are expected to link up with Ireland this week ahead of their training camp in Portugal.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is monitoring the fitness of a group of eight squad members who sat out the weekend’s games, with Josh van der Flier joining that group after straining his groin in Leinster’s win over Bath on Saturday.

Carbery hasn’t played since December and was something of a surprise inclusion in Farrell’s 37-man squad, but van Graan revealed that the out-half is close to a return.

“Earlsy, we’ll have to see how serious that is,” he began. “I don’t foresee it to be serious but I’m not a doctor.

“Earlsy’s had some good (game) time over the previous weeks, he played 60 minutes last week against Castres.

“Joey had the elbow but he’s been training, not had any contact but I believe he’ll ready for Test-match rugby.

“That’s Faz’s (Farrell) job, he can make those decisions. He’s got three quality 10s in his squad, but from a game-time point of view I think both will be ready to go for the first Six Nations game. But I’ll leave that to Faz,” van Graan continued.

“Earlsy just picked up a high leg injury strain in training, I don’t think it’s serious. I don’t want to speculate on that.

“Dave was just unwell. I spoke to him earlier this morning, and he said ‘Coach, I’m not good.’

“So we pulled him out of the game and decided to go with Jeremy (Loughman).

“Keith will definitely go to Ireland camp. We just said we didn’t want to risk him.

“He’ll be looked after well in the Irish camp, he just wasn’t good to go for this weekend.”

As he bids farewell to his Ireland stars, van Graan now has a busy few weeks of United Rugby Championship action with the players left behind.

“I think the first thing is finishing off this block. We’ve got a six-day turnaround to Zebre, we’ve got to go to Italy and obviously a lot of disruption again in terms of losing our international players,” he said.

“We’re in the fortunate position that so many of our players played All-Ireland League yesterday, so that’s brilliant, not only for the clubs but for the players to get some game time.

“There will be a lot of changes for next week so the important thing is that we go to Italy and win the game to strengthen our position.

“So, let’s see what happens. We’ve got the game to catch up with Leinster which we currently don’t know when that will be; then the South Africa tour and Edinburgh in between and the Dragons,” van Graan added.

“And if we go to South Africa, a six-day turnaround to fly back and play Treviso. So we’ve got a lot of uncertainty.

“I think the first thing is enjoy this win, have a good off day [today] and then Tuesday refocus and put all our effort into Zebre, which is always a tough team to beat away from home. Hopefully we can get a result and stand back, refocus for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully we can maintain some rhythm over the next few months and who knows where we’ll be by Round of 16 time in April.”

Wasps coach Lee Blackett, meanwhile, said his flanker Thomas Young would remain in a Limerick hospital overnight after he received lengthy treatment and was stretchered off with a head injury.

“He will stay in hospital overnight. He will have some more tests tomorrow,” Blackett explained.

“We will know a lot more tomorrow and the club will give a statement when we know.”