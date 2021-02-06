Unbalanced back-row is real cause for concern but Ireland’s superior bench may be enough in Wales

Once they get over their outrage at every single utterance made in the Irish media this week, the Welsh will fancy their chances of overturning the odds tomorrow afternoon.

With his back to the wall, Wayne Pivac has hit the experience button and named the most capped XV ever named by a Welsh coach. These men may be a fading force, but they know how to beat Ireland in Cardiff.

Wales will look at the Irish back three and note the inexperience of the combination. They’ll go after Keith Earls and James Lowe in the air, while they’ll test Hugo Keenan’s positional sense.

The centres look rock solid, even if Garry Ringrose is short on games, but Wales know that they can rattle Johnny Sexton and pressurise Conor Murray. They only have to go back to 2019 to relive some happy memories of what happens when they get to Ireland’s key duo.

That all starts up front.

Ireland’s scrum was vulnerable at times last season, while their lineout creaked just when they needed stability.

Pivac has picked his best scrummager in Wyn Jones and he’ll lead the charge. Out of touch, they’ll be determined to put Rob Herring under as much pressure as possible.

Most importantly, they’ll look at the back five of Ireland’s scrum and think they can dominate physically.

If they win the gainline battle and dominate the breakdown, they’ll probably win the game.

And, they’ll have quietly been licking their lips at the combination of Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan in the second-row and Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander in the back-row.

While Ireland are the bookies favourites and have won the last four meetings between the teams, the home side will feel they can get the edge in a range of areas and win the game.

It’s a dangerous fixture for Andy Farrell and his team.

Caelan Doris’s loss is a huge one. His absence threatened to unbalance the entire back-row and rather than pick another ball-carrier in Rhys Ruddock or Gavin Coombes the Ireland coach has gone with the industrious van der Flier.

The in-form O’Mahony’s lineout is essential to the whole operation, Stander’s carrying keeps the show on the road and the Leinster No 7 is a superb defender who will give you incredible work-rate.

They’re all good players, but as a trio there is a lack of balance to the combination whereas a Rhys Rudcock or Gavin Coombes might have added some much-needed ballast to the operation.

The trio has started together 10 times since the start of the 2018 season, winning five and losing five.

The wins include the victory over New Zealand in Dublin, but the defeats include three losses to England and the World Cup quarter-final.

Farrell defended the selection yesterday.

“We feel that’s the right combination for this game,” he said.

“I think it’s got a nice balance to it, it’s got a bit of everything, which you need from the back row. At the same time they’re very cohesive together as well.

“Even as a No 7, Peter plays the way that Peter plays and he’ll play exactly the same at No 6.

“Josh will be himself. He’s shown some real good intent when he’s come on the field. He was excellent coming on against Scotland in the last game and he had some real intent in his game.

“We’ve seen that time and time again from Josh. Just because he’s a quiet-enough character it doesn’t mean that he’s not got the intent or the physicality that everyone sees from somebody that’s flamboyant or boisterous on the field.

“He gets the job done really well and we’re super-excited to see Josh get his chance and show everyone what he’s about.

“In a lot of the big games that we’ve played in over the last five years, he’s been an integral part of that.”

At No 8, Stander becomes the primary ball-carrier and the chop-tackling specialist Dan Lydiate will be licking his lips at the prospect.

Whereas Doris brings nuance and footwork to the party, the South African prefers the direct route and that can make Ireland too predictable.

Beirne is in exceptional form, but two years ago he and Ryan were over-powered by the home pack and they’ll fancy their chances of winning that battle again.

However, Wales do not have the same robust defensive system they had in place back then while their confidence has to have been affected by Pivac’s awful first year in charge.

Ireland’s provinces have been lording it over the Welsh regions all season, while many of their best players are in good form.

They’ll point to the return of Ringrose as a crucial missing link in their attacking game, while they’re hoping Paul O’Connell’s early work on the lineout, maul and ruck can quickly make a difference.

Without fans, Cardiff isn’t the same intimidating cauldron as it usually is and that will undoubtedly be a factor.

For all the talk of creating your own atmosphere there is nothing like the energy that rolls off the spectators at the Principality Stadium.

It should make the storm easier for Ireland to weather.

Farrell has the better bench at his disposal. Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are all big impact players, Will Connors is a dynamo and Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns will offer a change of pace and tactical dynamic.

“I think it’s a good squad,” Farrell said. “There’s some guys that will come on and give us huge energy. It’s a good starting side and it’s a great bench, so we’re pretty excited about the whole 23.”

They might need every one of them to get over the line. It’s going to be tight, Wayne Barnes will have a role to play and injuries could be crucial.

Ireland to edge it. Just.

Irish Independent