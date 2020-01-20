Sport Six Nations

Monday 20 January 2020

Ulster's Stuart McCloskey to link up with Ireland squad

Ulster's Stuart McCloskey in action against Clermont's Damian Penaud. Photo: Sportsfile
Ulster's Stuart McCloskey in action against Clermont's Damian Penaud. Photo: Sportsfile

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has been called into Ireland's squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

McCloskey, 27, was left out of the initial 35-man group but will join up with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell's squad at their training camp in Portugal on Tuesday.

"Stu has been playing well over the past few weeks and played well again at the weekend," Farrell said.

"Centre is a very competitive area in the squad and with a few backs picking up small niggles at the weekend, Stu is the form back who will now be added to the group to give us some extra options."

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: New era for Dublin, all up for grabs in the hurling league and club final heroics

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport