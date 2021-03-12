Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is hoping for a big performance from his side in Murrayfield. Photo by Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has called on his players to deliver two wins and two good performances from their remaining Six Nations games.

Anything less will not be considered a success by Farrell, who is under pressure after a stuttering campaign, which to date has included just one win over a hapless Italian side.

Farrell was speaking after making three changes to his side for Sunday's game against Scotland, as he largely reverted to experience, with the exception of keeping faith with Jamison Gibson-Park ahead of the fit-again Conor Murray.

The Ireland boss insisted that “competition for places is at its premium at the minute”, as Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Keith Earls were recalled at the expense of Dave Kilcoyne, Rónan Kelleher and Jordan Larmour.

Farrell is hoping that his dynamic bench can make a big impact at Murrayfield, as he looks for his side to back up their win in Rome last time out.

Asked what he would deem a success from the remainder of the tournament, Farrell simply said:

"Two wins and two good performances. That is what we are after."

In order to get the first of those on Sunday ahead of the visit of England to Dublin next weekend, Ireland need a big display from the pack.

Some eyebrows have been raised at the omission of Kelleher, but Farrell has backed Ulster's hooker Herring.

"Rob is a great player for us, he's a big leader in the pack as far as set-piece is concerned,” he said.

“He is very accurate in that regard. His work-rate goes unseen quite a bit as well as far as his line running and his numbers as far as rucking is concerned. He's an important part of our pack and he's going to lead us straight from the start.

"Then you look at what we've got on the bench, we've got a strong, dynamic bench that is hopefully going to pay off for us towards the end of the game.

“We’re super excited about the bench coming on and making a difference. Some of those guys will be really disappointed not to make the starting side but they will make a difference to the performance, there is no doubt about that.”

With regard to Murray having to make do with a place on the bench, Farrell was quick to point to how well he believes Gibson-Park is currently playing, having started the last two games in the Munster man's absence.

"Conor hasn't played for five weeks, first and foremost, and Jamison has been playing really well so he deserves his start.

“He has progressed. He was new to international rugby and, although his international career has been quite short he has had some pretty big experiences, going away to Twickenham.

“He is more comfortable in his role around the side. He understands what it takes to be a top-class international scrum-half and deal with the pressures of the game and understand the difference between the club game and the international game so he is thriving in the role.

“What does he bring? He brings tempo and a little bit of off-the-cuff type feel to the game.

“He plays what’s in front of him and he is dynamic, he has good footwork and he can ask questions of any type of defence. And his game control is pretty good on the back of that so it is a nice package to have.”

Farrell echoed Paul O'Connell and Johnny Sexton's assertion earlier this week that this Scotland team is much stronger than it has been in years.

However, the Ireland coach brushed off the suggestion from the Scottish ranks that his side are predictable.

“They can say whatever they want, it’s irrelevant for us,” Farrell added.

“What I know is that we’re right up for this game, we know how difficult it is going to be going up to Murrayfield but we’re really brimming for a top performance come Sunday afternoon.

"I think they are a great pack. They have got a good set-piece. Their rucking is pretty good, their ball carrying is pretty good, their two-man tackles are pretty good as well.

"They will be happy with how their forward pack is going at this moment in time. It is something our lads are looking forward to, getting stuck into.

"I think their strength is their belief. They 100 per cent believe they are on an upward curve and rightly so because we have seen some really good performances from them. We always find it difficult against Scotland and we are always quite proud of any victory against the Scots.

"Gregor (Townsend) is a great coach and they have some great players as well. What was it, 19-12 the last time we played against them, it always tends to be close.

"We were pretty pleased with that victory. Was it a surprise to us that they went to Twickenham and came away with that victory? Within that game they grew their belief, didn't they? 100 per cent.

"They have some key players back as well. They have always been a tough old side to beat and it will be no different for us on Sunday."

