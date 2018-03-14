TV3 reveal details of eight hours of live Six Nations coverage on Saturday as Ireland go for Grand Slam glory
TV3 will be on air for eight hours of live coverage of the final day of the Six Nations championship on Saturday, with Ireland's bid for Grand Slam glory against England at Twickenham the showpiece occasion on St Patrick’s Day.
Coverage will begin at 11.30am with the Italy v Scotland game, with former Irish winger Luke Fitzgerald joining John Forrest on commentary before the main course is served up in London.
Host Joe Molloy will oversee expert analysis from Shane Horgan, Matt Williams and Shane Jennings, with 2009 Grand Slam legends Peter Stringer and Tommy Bowe joining Sinéad Kissane live from Twickenham ahead of the triple header
Alan Quinlan and Dave McIntyre will provide commentary on the big game from Twickenham, which kicks-off at 2.45pm and all Ireland fans will then be hoping to see the Six Nations trophy presented to Joe Schmidt's side after they have completed the Grand Slam.
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Dylan Hartley is set to lead England into Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations clash with Ireland at Twickenham after recovering from a calf injury.
Hartley missed the 22-16 defeat by France in Paris that ceded the title to Joe Schmidt's men, but defence coach Paul Gustard has revealed that the Northampton hooker has played a full role in training this week.
In an additional fitness boost, British and Irish Lions wing Elliot Daly has been passed fit for the final round of the Six Nations after overcoming a foot injury suffered at the Stade de France.
Online Editors