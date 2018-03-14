TV3 reveal details of eight hours of live Six Nations coverage on Saturday as Ireland go for Grand Slam glory

TV3 will be on air for eight hours of live coverage of the final day of the Six Nations championship on Saturday, with Ireland's bid for Grand Slam glory against England at Twickenham the showpiece occasion on St Patrick’s Day.

