Try-scoring struggles of Irish back-three a concern ahead of duel with Hogg and Co

In terms of try-scoring, tomorrow will pit the joint most potent back-three of this year’s Six Nations against the competition’s weakest. It’s a stark statistic, even if there is a lot more to life as a winger/full-back than dotting down in the corner.

On Ireland’s most disappointing days over the past two years, the back-three players have been starved of possession as a narrow attack has buckled under the pressure posed by defences with ferocious line-speed and military organisation.

One try for Ireland’s starting back-three players in the opening three matches is the lowest strike-rate this spring, while all four of Scotland’s tries have come via No’s 11, 14 and 15.

A lack of involvement for Ireland’s quickest and most dangerous runners was a common complaint of supporters and pundits towards the tail end of Joe Schmidt’s tenure, a gripe that has trundled into the Andy Farrell era.

The good newsis Ireland’s back-three players have been seeing more possession this spring; they have run with the ball, on average, more than any other team and rank highly for metres per run and for defenders beaten.

These figures compare favourably with previous Six Nations campaigns too: Ireland’s back-three players are running with the ball more often than in the 2020 and 2019 campaigns.

Their numbers for running metres and defenders beaten even surpass the Grand Slam-winning season of 2018, but there is one crucial statistic blotting the report card – try as they might to focus on the positives.

Wingers and full-backs are similar creatures to strikers in soccer; they may be happy to do the hard yards but they know their selection ultimately depends on whether they are finishing chances.

Jacob Stockdale scored seven tries in 2018, an emphatic announcement of his arrival on the international scene, but we haven’t seen an Irish back-three player light up this tournament the same way since.

Louis Rees-Zammit has been echoing Stockdale of 2018 over the opening three rounds of 2021, but the most impressive back-three player of the competition has been Stuart Hogg, who has beaten more defenders in two games (14) than anyone else has managed in three.

He’s always had a full arsenal of attacking weapons but there is a maturity to his game now that cannot be measured by statistics.

It’s only 13 months since the Scotland captain dropped the ball over the line at the Aviva without a tackler in sight, but since then he has been nominated for European club player of the year and won the Premiership and Champions Cup double with Exeter.

Ireland’s kick-chase has been poor at times over the past five weeks – it simply has to be more consistent tomorrow.

France full-back Brice Dulin was man of the match in Dublin, making the most of his time and space afforded to him. Hogg will be as happy as a pig in the proverbial if given the same room to move in Murrayfield.

The Scotland full-back has plenty of talent either side of him too: Sean Maitland, a Lion in 2017, is solid in defence and dangerous in attack while Duhan van der Merwe is incredibly difficult to put to ground once he gets a run on you.

James Lowe can do everything Van der Merwe does too though; Ireland simply need to use him better – earlier in the phases and in-field.

Traditionally, loose forwards would be licking their lips at the prospect of a winger taking them on at close quarters around the ruck, but Lowe, at 100kg, has that extra dimension of power. He can trouble anyone physically. If he kept coming at you, you’d be sick of the sight of him.

Lowe’s performances have been overshadowed by defensive lapses and a tendency to use his left boot from deep, but Hogg is the only back-three player in the tournament who has run for more metres per game.

It says a lot about the progress Hugo Keenan has made since making his Ireland debut against Italy five months ago that he is currently the closest thing to a certainty for selection in the back-three.

Steady under aerial bombardment and dangerous with the ball in his hands, Keenan does everything at full pelt, which I love to see in a back-three player.

We saw for his try against Italy how well he can hit the line at pace – we need to see more of that against the competition’s better defences.

Only Hogg has beaten more defenders across the opening rounds and Keenan looks like he still has plenty of room to improve. If Ireland finish this Six Nations campaign strongly, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that he will be firmly in the conversation when the Lions squad is selected.

On the right wing, Keith Earls has edged a tight call with Jordan Larmour and it’s up to him to remind everyone of his finishing abilities; the try off the bench against Italy and an extension of his central contract should do his confidence no harm.

Of course, back-three players need space to flourish and to that end Ireland’s attack needs to be sharper: timing and positioning issues have cropped up regularly in recent weeks. They also need to engage with defences more, to draw them in, before they can be exploited out wide.

Then, the tries should come.

Attacking statistics of starting back-three players in 2021 Six Nations to date

Scotland (average per game)

Tries: 4 (2)

Passes: 25 (12.5)

Runs: 54 (27)

Metres run: 417 (208.5)

Metres per run: 7.72

Defenders beaten: 29 (14.5)

France

Tries: 4 (2)

Passes: 28 (14)

Runs: 38 (19)

Metres run: 301 (150.5)

Metres per run: 7.92

Defenders beaten: 21 (10.5)

England

Tries: 5 (1.67)

Pases: 35 (11.67)

Runs: 75 (25)

Metres run: 515 (171.67)

Metres per run: 6.86

Defenders beaten: 18 (6)

Wales

Tries: 6 (2)

Passes: 20 (6.67)

Runs: 41 (13.67)

Metres run: 171 (57)

Metres per run: 4.17

Defenders beaten: 9 (3)

Italy

Tries: 2 (0.67)

Passes: 37 (12.33)

Runs: 62 (20.67)

Metres run: 381 (127)

Metres per run: 6.15

Defenders beaten: 13 (4.33)

Ireland

Tries: 1 (0.33)

Passes: 43 (14.33)

Runs: 85 (28.3)

Metres run: 577 (192.33)

Metres per run: 6.79

Defenders beaten: 28 (9.33)