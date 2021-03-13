| 4°C Dublin

Try-scoring struggles of Irish back-three a concern ahead of duel with Hogg and Co

Alan Quinlan

Hugo Keenan, who has been impressive at full-back for Ireland, makes a break on the way to scoring a try against Italy in Rome last month. Photo: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile Expand

In terms of try-scoring, tomorrow will pit the joint most potent back-three of this year’s Six Nations against the competition’s weakest. It’s a stark statistic, even if there is a lot more to life as a winger/full-back than dotting down in the corner.

On Ireland’s most disappointing days over the past two years, the back-three players have been starved of possession as a narrow attack has buckled under the pressure posed by defences with ferocious line-speed and military organisation.

One try for Ireland’s starting back-three players in the opening three matches is the lowest strike-rate this spring, while all four of Scotland’s tries have come via No’s 11, 14 and 15.

