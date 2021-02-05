Top 50 Irish players of the Six Nations era revealed: Sexton or O'Gara? O'Driscoll or O'Connell?

The Six Nations era has been one of unprecedented success for Irish men's rugby.

While the World Cup glass ceiling has remained stubbornly and frustratingly intact, the past 21 seasons have seen Ireland secure four Six Nations titles, two with Grand Slams, five Triple Crowns and the provinces win six European Cups between them.

While coaches have played an integral role, it is the players who have driven the performances that have delivered some of the most famous days in the history of the game here.

The names roll off the tongue, but ranking them is a tricky task.

Over the past week, we revealed our top 50 players of the Six Nations era. The list was based on their overall contribution since 2000 and wasn't restricted to their performances in the Six Nations itself.

It was, of course, a subjective process and leaving out some quality players is not an easy job.

Some, like Peter Clohessy, did their best work before the period in question, while others like Keith Gleeson, Kevin Maggs, Eric Miller, Tomas O'Leary and Donnacha Ryan came very close to inclusion but just missed out.

No doubt if the pubs were open there would be plenty of debate over who made it and the order they're in. Unfortunately, it will be limited to social media.

But what the process shows is how fortunate we've been to see some of Ireland's greatest players in the recent past.

50 - John Muldoon - Connacht, Ireland (3 caps). Honours: PRO14 2016.

The player with the fewest caps in this top 50, Muldoon spurned opportunities elsewhere that might have led to international honours to stick with his home province.

That loyalty was rewarded in 2016 when he led Connacht to the PRO14 title in stunning style, the culmination of an entire career at the coalface at the Sportsground. Muldoon was a quality No 8 well able to mix it in elite company.

Expand Close Connacht duo John Muldoon (left) and Bundee Aki. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

49 - Reggie Corrigan - Leinster, Ireland (47 caps). Honours: Celtic League 2001.

Corrigan is one of those who had made the breakthrough during the difficult days of the 1990s and had a period out of the international picture before becoming the cornerstone of the Irish scrum around the 2003 World Cup.

A consistent performer who was rock solid at the set-piece, he captained Leinster to the Celtic League triumph in 2001 and retired in 2006.

48 - Shane Byrne - Leinster, Saracens, Ireland (41 caps). Honours: Celtic League 2001, Lions 2005 (4 Tests).

A late bloomer, Byrne had to bide his time until Keith Wood retired, but once he got his chance the Blackrock hooker made the most of it.

A fixture in the Ireland team between 2002 and 2005, his reliability out of touch and consistency around the park earned him a call-up on the Lions tour to New Zealand where he played against Argentina and in all three Tests in the series defeat to the All Blacks. Finished his career in Saracens.

Expand Close Shane Byrne. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

47 - Alan Quinlan - Munster, Ireland (27 caps). Honours: Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, Celtic League 2009.

A teak-tough flanker with a reputation for getting on the wrong side of referees, Quinlan's no-nonsense approach was a central part of Munster's emergence as the best team in Europe in the mid-2000s.

Fell in and out of favour with Ireland, but never let his country down. His try against Argentina at the 2003 World Cup was iconic but it came at a huge physical cost, while he was on course to tour with the Lions in 2009 until he was suspended.

Expand Close Alan Quinlan in action against England during the 2003 Six Nations. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

46 - Rob Henderson - Wasps, Munster, Toulon, Ireland (29 caps). Honours: Heineken Cup 2006, Lions 2003 (3 Tests).

The perfect foil to the emerging force of Brian O'Driscoll, the popular Henderson enjoyed a golden period around 2001 where he hit top form and battled his way into a starting Lions shirt for the epic series in Australia.

That nudges him ahead of another inside centre from the same era, Kevin Maggs, while Henderson's performance in Paris in 2000 was outstanding, even if he never quite got back to those heights after the Lions tour.

45 - Jacob Stockdale - Ulster, Ireland (33 caps). Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam).

Ulster winger Stockdale can cut a divisive figure, but few players have ever made the kind of impact he's had in a green jersey.

He broke the Six Nations try-scoring record in his first go, grabbed the winner against the All Blacks in a historic first victory in Dublin and is hurtling up the ranks of the country's top try-scorers of all time with 17 in 33 appearances.

Still just 24, he has lots of time to rise even higher if he can fix the defensive lapses that frequently occur in big games. But there's no denying his impact.

44 - Bundee Aki - Chiefs, Connacht, Ireland (30 caps). Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam), PRO14 2016.

One of two players on the list who qualified to play for Ireland under the three-year residency rule, Aki has been a superb addition to the game here since he was signed to play for Connacht in 2014.

At provincial level, he has been the catalyst for the western province's improvements and was a central figure in their 2016 league win, while a year later he made a devastating impact as he was put straight into the team by Joe Schmidt.

A key figure in the 2018 Grand Slam, he's a tough, skilful player and vocal leader whose red card against Samoa at the World Cup was a low point.

43 - Geordan Murphy - Leicester Tigers, Ireland (72 caps). Honours: Grand Slam 2009, Lions 2005 (2 Tests), Heineken Cup 2001, 2002, Premiership 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002; 2007, 2009, 2011.

One of the most exciting attacking talents of his generation, Murphy retired a club legend at the Leicester Tigers after a glittering career at Welford Road.

The Naas native amassed a large number of Ireland caps, starting 57 times and scoring 18 tries, he always seemed to be in a battle for a starting spot and at key points lost out to Girvan Dempsey and Rob Kearney. Still, he went to three World Cups, toured with the Lions in 2005 and was in the match-day squad for the Grand Slam in 2009.

42 - Simon Zebo - Munster, Racing 92, Ireland (35 caps), Lions 2013. Honours: Six Nations 2015.

One of the most talented players of his generation, Zebo quickly became the darling of Thomond Park once he burst on to the scene in 2010 and left the province having broken their European try-scoring record.

Made a big impact on the international scene during his debut season, but never appeared to win Joe Schmidt's trust fully and was criminally under-utilised at the 2015 World Cup.

Started and played a key role in the win over New Zealand in 2016, but his move to Racing 92 that season curtailed his international career. Still tearing it up in Paris, he's the fourth-top try-scorer in Champions Cup history.

Expand Close Simon Zebo. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

41 - Denis Leamy - Munster, Ireland (57 caps). Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2009, 2011.

A powerful ball-carrying back-row, Leamy was a key member of the Munster side that made the European breakthrough in the mid-2000s.

A regular starter for Ireland between 2005 and 2008, he played a big role as an early replacement for Stephen Ferris in the 2009 Grand Slam decider in Cardiff. Injury hampered him late in his career, but he was a quality operator.

40 – Garry Ringrose

Leinster, Ireland (30 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam); Champions Cup 2018; PRO14 2018, 2019, 2020

As naturally gifted a back as Ireland has produced in the last decade, 26-year-old Ringrose is one that can firmly push into the higher echelons of a list like this if he can stay fit in the coming seasons.

When he’s available, the Dubliner is a wonderfully balanced attacking player with a capacity to beat his man and a teak-tough approach to defence to match. Growing as a leader, he bears a striking similarity to Brian O’Driscoll in full flight.

Expand Close Garry Ringrose. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

39 – David Humphreys

Ulster, Ireland (72 caps)

Honours: Heineken Cup 1999; Celtic Cup 2004; PRO14 2006

Much of Humphreys’ best work came before the scope of this list and when he entered the decade as a Heineken Cup winner, 2000 also saw the emergence of a new rival for the No 10 shirt in Ronan O’Gara.

Still, the Ulsterman fought his corner and won the selection battle for some big games – most notably leading the backline through the 2003 campaign that saw him kick the team to victory against France before falling short in the Grand Slam decider against England.

He also amassing a record points tally for his home province before retiring in 2008.

38 – Simon Easterby

Leeds, Llanelli, Ireland (65 caps)

Honours: Lions 2005 (2 Tests); PRO14 2004

Although he was no longer involved when Ireland won their Grand Slam in 2009, the teak-tough Easterby had played a big role in getting the team into a competitive position for much of the previous decade.

Ireland had lots of talented back-rows in the 2000s, but the English-born, Welsh-based blindside invariably got the nod because of his excellent lineout work, good breakdown skills and able carrying.

Now Ireland’s forwards coach, he was part of a host of big days.

Expand Close Simon Easterby. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

37 – Marcus Horan

Munster, Ireland (67 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam); Heineken Cup 2006, 2008; PRO14 2003, 2009, 2011

A capable scrummager with a fine carrying game, Horan succeeded Peter Clohessy as Munster’s No 1 and went on to play a pivotal role in their European success.

His performances in red earned him a green jersey and he was a one of the unsung heroes of the 2009 Grand Slam-winning side as part of Gert Smal’s forward pack.

36 – Iain Henderson

Ulster, Ireland (58 caps)

Honours: SIx Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Lions (2017)

Some will argue this is far too low for a player of Henderson’s quality and experience, but the next couple of seasons will define the current Ulster captain’s legacy as an international.

A player with incredible physical gifts, he is a strong lineout forward and a superb ball-carrier who has enjoyed some big days in green – most notably at the 2015 World Cup and in the 2018 win over France when he played a pivotal role in setting up Johnny Sexton’s drop-goal.

Still, there have equally been days where he couldn’t impose his undoubted quality on the opposition. He has time on his side to move up the rankings.

35 – Girvan Dempsey

Leinster, Ireland (82 caps)

Honours: Heineken Cup 2009; PRO14 2001, 2008

Dempsey’s consistency and imperious work under the high ball somehow became a stick to beat him with during his excellent career.

More often than not, coaches opted to trust him ahead of the more exciting Geordan Murphy and while some argue it was to the detriment of the team’s attacking play, the Terenure man rarely put a foot wrong. Throw in important tries in two victories over England and you’ve an excellent body of work.

Expand Close Girvan Dempsey in action for Ireland against England at Croke Park in 2007. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

34 – Devin Toner

Leinster, Ireland (70 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam); Heineken Cup 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018; PRO14 2008, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020

Blessed with rare physical gifts, Toner had to bide his time during the early stages of his career before becoming the fulcrum of the Leinster and Ireland lineout for much of the last decade.

He was never the most dynamic player, but his huge frame and dependable hands afforded the team the chance to build around him and his durability is quite remarkable.

Soon to become Leinster’s most-capped player, the decision to leave him out of the 2019 World Cup squad backfired badly.

33 – Jack McGrath

Leinster, Ulster, Ireland (56 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam); Heineken Cup 2018; Challenge Cup 2012; PRO14 2012, 2014, 2018; Lion 2017 (3 Tests)

Between 2014 and 2017, St Mary’s man McGrath was one of the most important players in Joe Schmidt’s set-up as he stepped in for Cian Healy and played his way into the Lions match-day 23.

A powerful scrummager who is noted for his work in the tight, he started the famous win over the All Blacks in 2016 and came off the bench in the second in Dublin in 2018. By then, Healy was back in control of the jersey and McGrath’s injuries have limited his contribution as he tries to play his way back in at Ulster.

32 – Andrew Trimble

Ulster, Ireland (70 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014; Celtic League 2006

Trimble admits he was never the most naturally gifted player, but this quick and powerful winger made the most of what he had in a fine career which spanned 12 years in the green jersey.

After being a regular under Eddie O’Sullivan, injury and form disrupted his momentum and it was under Joe Schmidt that he played his best rugby. Player of the Year when Ireland won the Six Nations in 2014, he was unlucky that an ill-timed injury ruined his chances of selection for the 2015 World Cup.

31 – Luke Fitzgerald

Leinster, Ireland (34 caps)

Honours: Grand Slam 2009; Six Nations 2015; Heineken Cup 2009, 2011; PRO14 2008, 2014

Earmarked for greatness while still in school, Fitzgerald won his first cap for Ireland while still a teenager in 2006 and secured a Grand Slam and a place on the Lions tour of South Africa at 21 in 2009.

With a rare ability to beat defenders, the ultra-professional winger was a key member of the Leinster team that made the breakthrough in 2009 and backed it up in 2011.

While he enjoyed a lot of success in his short career, injury curtailed Fitzgerald’s ability to kick on and dominate in the way he might have but his defiant performance in defeat to Argentina in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final was a reminder of his unquestioned quality before retiring at 28.

30 – Jerry Flannery

Connacht, Munster, Ireland (41 caps)

Honours: Grand Slam 2009, Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, 2009

Another whose contribution was curtailed by a succession of injuries, Flannery was a superbly confrontational hooker with an unerring ability to find his men out of touch. Was in line to be the Lions’ starting hooker in 2009 until injury struck and his late career was plagued by calf problems. At his best, he was a hard working, talented player with a big personality who earned the respect of his opponents.

29 – CJ Stander

Bulls, Munster, Ireland (46 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam), Lions (1 Test)

Like Bundee Aki, there is no doubting the Munster No 8’s impact on Irish rugby since he was recruited in 2014.

At times, he’s managed to almost keep the province competitive during this era while he has been almost ever-present since becoming eligible for Ireland in 2016 and he’s on course to become the first project player to hit 50 caps.

Although he’s sometimes guilty of being a little one-dimensional, there is no doubting Stander’s commitment, relentless energy and ball-carrying might. A Test Lion in 2017, he was a key man in the 2018 Grand Slam.

28 – Mike Ross

Munster, Harlequins, Leinster, Ireland (61 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, Champions Cup 2011, 2012, Challenge Cup 2013, PRO14 2013, 2014

Almost from the moment he landed in Dublin after a successful spell at Harlequins, Corkman Ross became integral to the success of the national team and he delivered a consistent level of performances, while largely avoiding injury, between 2009 and 2016.

As such, he effectively inherited the Ireland No 3 jersey from John Hayes and held it until it was time for Tadhg Furlong to take over.

His rock-solid scrummaging was key to Leinster’s success too and, while he never claimed to be the most dynamic carrier or tackler in the game, he was rarely exposed and was always committed.

27 – Malcolm O’Kelly

Leinster, London Irish, Ireland (92 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), PRO14 2001, 2008, Champions Cup 2009, Lion (2001)

A supremely talented athlete with an impressive skill-set, the laid-back O’Kelly was already established as an Ireland player when things began picking up in 2000, and while he was in a selection battle with Donnacha O’Callaghan for much of that time, he held his own.

A somewhat unhappy Lion in 2001, he was part of many of the one-off wins that helped earn Ireland respect with his tackle on Mark Regan in the 2004 win at Twickenham one of his standout moments.

At one stage Ireland’s most capped player, his international career ended in disappointment when he was dropped from the squad midway through the Grand Slam season, having played against Italy. However, starting a European final as Leinster reached their Holy Grail later that year made up for it somewhat.

Expand Close Malcolm O'Kelly, winning a lineout against England's Ben Kay in March 2004, was a supremely talented athlete with an impressive skill-set. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

26 – Stephen Ferris

Ulster, Ireland (35 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Lions 2009, Celtic League 2006

Another player who would undoubtedly be higher up the list had injury not curtailed his career so cruelly.

Ireland does not often produce athletes of the ferocious power that Ferris possessed. Whether as a destructive ball-carrier or a monstrous tackler, he was a key man in the 2009 Grand Slam season and was on course to be a Test Lion that summer until injury struck.

At the 2011 World Cup he was outstanding, but a persistent ankle problem meant he never played in the Joe Schmidt era and was retired before he was 30. Far too young.

25 – Robbie Henshaw

Connacht, Leinster, Ireland (47 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Champions Cup 2018, PRO14 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, Lion 2017

Even if Robbie Henshaw was to finish playing now, the Athlone native would have a highlights reel to rival most other Ireland internationals.

Winning tries against England in 2015 and the All Blacks in Ireland’s famous first win in Chicago, his individual performance against France in the 2015 World Cup pool game was outstanding and there have been plenty of other big days.

Capped at 19, he played a key role in Connacht’s first title before helping Leinster to further honours. Injury limited his 2017 Lions tour, 2018 Grand Slam involvement and hampered his 2019 World Cup. Still 27, he has time on his side.

24 – Denis Hickie

Leinster, Ireland (62 caps)

Honours: PRO14 2001, Lion 2005 (1 Test)

Almost certainly the quickest player in the top 50, Hickie won 12 caps in the 1990s without ever nailing his place but became a key player after the turn of the century.

As good as Brian O’Driscoll’s hat-trick was, the famous win in Paris wouldn’t have been secured without the winger’s sensational last-gasp tackle on Marc dal Maso.

Won a Lions cap in 2005 and for a time held Ireland’s all-time try-scoring record, he had the brains and foot-work to go with his gas and was a stalwart at Leinster before retiring after the 2007 World Cup.

23 – Peter Stringer

Munster, Saracens, Bath, Sale Sharks, Worcester, Ireland (98 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2003, 2009, 2011

One of the famous five who made their debuts in that Scotland game in 2000, Stringer’s crisp passing was a key feature of Ireland’s resurgence and Munster’s success in the ensuing decade.

His iconic try in the 2006 final, when he caught Sireli Bobo napping, will live forever in the Munster annals, while his capacity to come up with key tap-tackles in big wins was a regular feature of the era.

Although he lost his Munster and Ireland place to Tomás O’Leary for the 2008 final and the 2009 Grand Slam, it was fitting that Stringer came off the bench to deliver the pass to set up Ronan O’Gara’s winning drop-goal in Cardiff.

Expand Close Stringer’s crisp passing was a key feature of Ireland’s resurgence in the 2000s. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

22 – James Ryan

Leinster, Ireland (32 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam), Champions Cup 2018, PRO14 2018, 2019, 2020

It is still early days in Ryan’s burgeoning career, but the young Dubliner has already achieved an awful lot and has been one of Ireland’s best players since he was brought into the team in 2018.

His engine helped drive Joe Schmidt’s team to a Grand Slam that season, while his performances with Leinster earned a European/PRO14 double.

A powerful carrier and relentless tackler, he’s already captained his country a number of times and is one of the first names on Andy Farrell’s team-sheet.

21 – John Hayes

Munster, Ireland (105 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2004, 2009, 2011, Lion 2005, 2009 (2 Tests)

Hayes was the rock upon which the whole Munster and Irish team was built in the 2000s. Quietly spoken, industrious and near-impossible to shift at scrum-time, his reliability was key at a time when there was little depth in the important tighthead position.

A Lion in 2005 and 2009, his phenomenal lineout lifting helped Paul O’Connell forge his reputation and, while he wasn’t known for his all-round game, it’s not a stretch to say that the success of the 2000s wouldn’t have happened without him.

20 – Donncha O’Callaghan

Munster, Worcester, Ireland (94 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2006, 2009, 2011, Lion 2005, 2009 (4 Tests)

Despite being known as the joker in the Irish pack, Corkman O’Callaghan was a serious player. A second-row with the physical attributes to mix it with the best, he was the perfect foil for Paul O’Connell and edged out some illustrious rivals for selection for big games across his career.

Not the flashest lock on the block, O’Callaghan was known for his incredible work-rate and strong set-piece. Hugely durable, he was present on all of the big days during the 2000s and his professionalism saw him carry on until he was 39. A Lion in 2005 and 2009, he played in all the Tests on the ill-fated New Zealand tour.





19 – Keith Earls

Munster, Ireland (88 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam), Champions Cup 2008, PRO14 2009, 2011, Lion 2009

The Moyross express burst on to the scene at Munster in 2007 with a familiar name and a talent that was apparent for all to see.

With pace to burn, electric feet and a nose for the try-line, Earls made his Ireland debut just over a year after his first Munster start and took the step up with ease. Didn’t do himself justice on the 2009 Lions tour where he was the youngest player in the squad, but his professionalism and clear talent meant he remained a fixture in the Ireland team when fit and he is the top Irish try-scorer at Rugby World Cups and the second highest try-scorer in Irish history. Still a key part of the set-up at 33.





18 – Peter O’Mahony

Munster, Ireland (73 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Lion 2017 (1 Test)

A natural-born leader, O’Mahony has captained his province and country at every level and was handed the job for the first Lions Test of the 2017 tour.

Although that game didn’t go his way, the Cork Con flanker has been a driving force for almost a decade, and while he suffered a horrible knee injury at the 2015 World Cup, he came back to produce some of his best rugby. While his numbers don’t often match those around him, he is a moments player with a particular knack for stealing opposition ball. His performances against Scotland in the 2015 Six Nations decider, the 2017 win over England and the Dublin win over the All Blacks all stand out. Carried the fight to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final while the team crumbled.





17 – Shane Horgan

Leinster, Ireland (65 caps)

Honours: Heineken Cup 2009, 2011, PRO14 2001, 2008, Lion 2005 (4 Tests)

Horgan’s career can be viewed through a series of iconic moments. Whether it’s the sight of him reaching out his arm to score in the corner at Twickenham in 2006 or rising highest to collect Ronan O’Gara’s cross-kick at Croke Park a year later, his image will forever have resonance.

Although he emerged as a centre, the Meathman quickly became one of the leading modern wingers as he blended speed, power and size to excellent effect. A stalwart in the Irish side, he was involved in all four Lions Tests in 2005. Lost his place to Tommy Bowe and missed out on the Grand Slam, but the pain of that omission was eased by Leinster’s long-awaited European success in 2009.





16 – David Wallace

Munster, Ireland (72 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Champions Cup 2006, 2008, Celtic Cup 2001, PRO14 2004, 2009, 2011, Lion 2001, 2009 (3 Tests)

A powerful carrier with strong leadership credentials and a good rugby brain, Wallace was a central figure in the Munster back-row as they claimed their two European titles.

Found himself in and out of favour with Ireland across the decade, but Declan Kidney put his trust in him as Ireland claimed the Grand Slam.

Those displays earned him a Lions starting spot that summer in South Africa and he was on track to be a key member of Ireland’s 2011 World Cup squad until he suffered a career-ending injury in the final warm-up game.





15 – Anthony Foley

Munster, Ireland (62 caps)

Honours: Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2003, Celtic Cup 2005

Steeped in Munster rugby from birth, Foley was ear-marked for success from an early age and he made his international debut in 1995.

It was 2000 when he nailed down his place in the starting team, however, and he was as much a part of Ireland’s rise from also-rans to contenders as any of his team-mates. A smart, ball-carrying No 8, he led Munster to their Heineken Cup Holy Grail in 2006, while he was an important figure in a host of important Ireland wins.

Tragically, Foley died less than a decade on from his retirement while working as coach of his beloved Munster.









Expand Close Gordon D'Arcy in action for Ireland against Scotland in 2012. Photo: Paul Mohan/Sportsfile / Facebook

14 – Gordon D’Arcy

Leinster, Ireland (82 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2014, Heineken Cup 2009, 2011, 2012, Challenge Cup 2013, PRO14 2001, 2008, 2013, 2014, Lion 2005, 2009 (1 Test)

A precociously talented teenager out of Clongowes, D’Arcy was capped as a teenager but lost his way in his early years before reinventing himself as a world-class inside centre. Won the Six Nations player of the tournament in his new position as Ireland won the Triple Crown in 2004, while he’d become Brian O’Driscoll’s long-time centre partner over the coming decade and they’d add a couple of Six Nations titles including the 2009 Grand Slam to their collection.

A clever defender who punched well above his weight, D’Arcy became an all-rounder with the capacity to break the line or poach the ball depending on the situation at hand.





13 – Rory Best

Ulster, Ireland (124 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Celtic League 2006, Lion 2013, 2017

Captain on some of Ireland’s greatest days, Poyntzpass hooker Best displayed remarkable durability and bravery during his decorated career.

An Ulster stalwart, he had to bide his time early on in his Ireland career but after Jerry Flannery retired he became the starting hooker for the guts of a decade and took over as international captain when Paul O’Connell retired in 2016.

A tough nut and set-piece specialist who once played on with a broken arm against the All Blacks, he made it on to two Lions tours and led Ireland to the Grand Slam and first victories over the All Blacks and away to South Africa.





12 – Tommy Bowe

Ulster, Ospreys, Ireland

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2015; PRO14 2006, 2010, 2012, Lion 2009, 2013 (5 Tests)

Looking every inch the modern winger, Monaghan’s Bowe missed out on the 2007 World Cup but became a fixture in the Irish team from 2008, despite spending a couple of seasons in Wales.

He had power, pace, size and try-scoring instinct and he contributed big scores at key moments like his Cardiff strike and a brace against England in Twickenham in 2010 which included a late winner.

A starter in all three Tests on the Lions tour of South Africa in ’09, Warren Gatland rated him so highly he kept him on board with a broken hand in 2013 and he was part of the series win.





11 – Rob Kearney

Leinster, Western Force, Ireland (95 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018, PRO14 2008, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020, Lion 2009, 2013 (3 Tests)

Ireland’s most-decorated player, Kearney’s quality has only fully been recognised in the months since he moved on from the national team.

A consistently excellent reader of the game with an under-rated attacking game, he ruled the air during his almost unbroken spell as Ireland’s full-back from 2008 to 2019, a period where he won everything in the game bar the World Cup and was crowned European player of the year in 2012.

His performance in the 2009 Lions second Test was magnificent, while he was outstanding in Chicago.

10 – Jamie Heaslip

Leinster, Ireland (95 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2014, 2015; Heineken Cup 2009, 2011, 2012; Challenge Cup 2013; PRO14 2008, 2013, 2014; Lion 2009, 2013 (5 caps)

A marauding No 8 in his early years as he burst on to the scene with important tries and big performances in Ireland’s 2009 Grand Slam, Heaslip reinvented himself as one of the most efficient back-row forwards the game has seen in his later years.

The starting Test No 8 in five successive Lions Tests in 2009 and 2013, he was infamously dropped for the decider in Australia, and after avoiding injury throughout his career, a back problem forced him to retire in 2017.

Consistently a high performer, his defiant performance as captain in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina stands out among a host of big days in blue and green.

Expand Close Ireland's Tadhg Furlong. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

9 – Tadhg Furlong

Leinster, Ireland (44 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam); Champions Cup 2018; PRO14 2018, 2019, 2020

The youngest member of our top 20, Furlong has time on his side to push up through the rankings in the coming years.

While other tightheads have done stellar jobs in their primary role, the Campile native is the complete package, with an incredible carrying game, a dominant defensive skill-set and a destructive ability at set-piece and breakdown.

Showed his incredible hands in the 2018 Grand Slam decider and a standout in the Lions series in 2017, he’s been a world-leader in his position in the last five years.





8 – Seán O’Brien

Leinster, London Irish, Ireland (56 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2015; Champions Cup 2011, 2012; Challenge Cup 2013; PRO14 2008, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019; Lion 2013, 2017 (5 Tests)

A force of nature with ball in hand to earn worldwide respect when he was at the height of his powers, O’Brien may have climbed higher had injury not stalled his progress.

A sensation at the 2011 World Cup and on course to repeat the trick until a silly punch on Pascal Pape cost him his quarter-final place, he drove Leinster forward during their glory years – with his performance in the 2011 Heineken Cup final a standout.

A Test Lion in 2013 and a key man in the drawn series in New Zealand, O’Brien was the Irish player the All Blacks respected most in this era.





7 – Conor Murray

Munster, Ireland (87 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam); PRO14 2011; Lion 2013, 2017 (4 Tests)

For a period around 2016, Murray was the best scrum-half in the world. His performance in that year’s first win over New Zealand in Chicago was one of the finest individual displays from any Irish player.

From the moment he forced his way into the team on the eve of the 2011 World Cup, he’s been a mainstay of the team when fit, with successive coaches trusting his calm assurance and tactical acumen in the No 9 shirt.

Despite a career-threatening injury in 2018 and a subsequent drop in form, he still has time on his side. Regardless of what happens, he’ll go down as an all-time great.





6 – Cian Healy

Leinster, Ireland (104 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam); Champions Cup 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018; Challenge Cup 2013; PRO14 2008, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020; Lion 2013

Like Furlong, Healy was a transformational figure when he emerged on the scene in the late 2000s – every inch a modern prop who could do it all.

A destructive scrummager, he is a powerful ball-carrier capable of flattening both Ma’a Nonu and Richie McCaw in one game in 2013 and for a time he was among the best loosehead props in the game.

Expand Close Cian Healy / Facebook

Healy’s recovery from a serious mid-career injury was an essential element in Ireland’s greatest year in 2018. Considering how he plays the game, becoming a Test centurion is a remarkable achievement.





5 – Keith Wood

Munster, Harlequins, Ireland (58 caps)

Honours: Lion 1997, 2001 (5 caps); World Player of the Year 2001

A good portion of Wood’s career, including that incredible 1997 Lions success, falls outside of the scope of this exercise, which means we are working off a small but still powerful sample size of his career.

Still, he packed a lot into those last couple of years, returning to Munster for one season and helping them to their first Heineken Cup final, starting for the Lions in that memorably close Australia series and winning the 2001 World Player of the Year.

His try against England that year is one of the most memorable of the era, while he was the driving force behind the 2003 campaign before retiring at that year’s World Cup. Strong at set-piece and excellent in the loose, he was a superb player.





4 – Johnny Sexton

Leinster, Racing 92, Ireland (95 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam); Champions Cup 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018; Challenge Cup 2013; PRO14 2008, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2020; Lion 2013, 2017 (6 Tests); World Player of the Year 2018

Placing Sexton and his one-time rival for the No 10 shirt Ronan O’Gara is the toughest challenge on this list, given both men were the driving forces behind dynastic provincial teams and the national side for a decade each.

World Player of the Year at the end of his greatest year, which began with the Paris drop-goal, his performance in the second half of the 2011 Heineken Cup final was exceptional and he’s been the starting No 10 in five of the last six Lions Tests, when they won a series in Australia and drew in New Zealand. His ability to conduct Joe Schmidt’s game-plan is unquestioned, his defence and bravery are superb and his CV speaks for itself, although his stint in Paris was an unhappy one. Still going at 35, he has time to achieve even more.





3 – Ronan O’Gara

Munster, Ireland (128 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam); Champions Cup 2006, 2008; PRO14 2003, 2009, 2011; Lion 2001, 2005, 2009 (2 Tests)

Few would argue with O’Gara’s place in the top five, some would dispute his placing above Sexton. This, after all, is a subjective list and when choosing between two of the stars of the era who played in the same position, it comes down to who, at their peak, would you pick to start a World Cup final.

O’Gara gets the nod. For all of Sexton’s accolades, the Corkman was the supreme out-half and the wilful driving force behind Ireland’s rise from also-rans to contenders.

Clutch kicks in big moments like the one that delivered history in Cardiff stand alone, while his attacking ability, game-knowledge and tactical kicking were world-class. He was also hugely durable, despite taking plenty of treatment from bigger men.

The way things ended shouldn’t detract from the stellar contribution of one of the icons of the Irish game.

Expand Close IT’S OVER: Ireland’s Ronan O’Gara celebrates what proved to be his winning drop goal against Wales at The Millennium Stadium, Cardiff on March 21, 2009. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

2 – Paul O’Connell

Munster, Ireland (108 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam) 2014, 2015; Champions Cup 2006, 2008; PRO14 2003, 2009, 2011; Lion 2005, 2009, 2013 (7 Tests)

A totemic figure, a talismanic leader and one of the leading forwards of his generation, O’Connell was one of the catalysts for Irish success in this era.

On the pitch, his performances were consistently excellent, while off it he was a driver of standards who never accepted second best as Munster and Ireland developed a steelier winning mentality.

Seemed to be getting better with age until his body dramatically gave way in that epic 2015 World Cup win over France, a blow that the squad never recovered from.

A Lion on three successive tours and captain in the epic series defeat in South Africa in 2009, he was respected across the game.

That he went out on his shield was befitting of his warrior status and he retains an unmatched aura that he carries into his new role with the Ireland coaching team.





1 – Brian O’Driscoll

Leinster, Ireland (133 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2014; Champions Cup 2009, 2011, 2012; PRO14 2001, 2008, 2013, 2014; Challenge Cup 2013; Lion 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013 (8 Tests)

Although this list is full of quality players who all made big contributions to Irish rugby, no man defines this era like the No 13 who bestrode the game from 1999 until his retirement in 2014.

O’Driscoll’s emergence as a star moved rugby into the mainstream and his popularity was based on an unmatched attacking flair that announced itself with that incredible hat-trick in Paris in 2000.

A year later he was scoring the greatest Lions try of them all at the Gabba, taking over the captaincy from Keith Wood in 2003 and leading the Lions in New Zealand until he was brutally taken out in that first Test.

Despite his excellence, he had to be patient when it came to success but the medals flowed in the latter half of his career.

While the style was still there, the later stage of O’Driscoll’s career was marked by a grit.

His defensive solidity grew, his breakdown work became world-class and in the 2009 Grand Slam campaign, his pick-and-jam tries against England and Wales were key to the success.

Signed off in style with a second Six Nations and, while the 2013 Lions tour was a disappointment, it doesn’t diminish his legacy.