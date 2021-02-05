| 6.2°C Dublin

Top 50 Irish players of the Six Nations era revealed: Sexton or O'Gara? O'Driscoll or O'Connell?

Ireland's Paul O'Connell and Brian O'Driscoll celebrate with the Six Nations trophy after the final game of the 2014 tournament against France at Stade de France, Paris. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Expand

Ireland's Paul O'Connell and Brian O'Driscoll celebrate with the Six Nations trophy after the final game of the 2014 tournament against France at Stade de France, Paris. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

The Six Nations era has been one of unprecedented success for Irish men's rugby.

While the World Cup glass ceiling has remained stubbornly and frustratingly intact, the past 21 seasons have seen Ireland secure four Six Nations titles, two with Grand Slams, five Triple Crowns and the provinces win six European Cups between them.

While coaches have played an integral role, it is the players who have driven the performances that have delivered some of the most famous days in the history of the game here.

