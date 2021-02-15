Tomorrow’s team don a blue jersey – not a green one

Ireland winger James Lowe can find no way through the French defence as he’s tackled by Cyril Baille and Antoine Dupont. Photo: Brian Lawless/Getty Images

The Dublin wind still had a sting of malevolence in it and the streets outside Lansdowne were shiny with rain as Andy Farrell was asked his view of the weather.

“Beautiful! Exactly what we want!” he told the TV reporter.

It felt a throwback line. A sentimental nod to our old selves when the chances of Ireland winning rugby games could be measured by the early-morning sounds on a windowpane. Farrell wasn’t being disingenuous in welcoming the promise of a wet ball and flag poles leaning drunkenly.

The Irish coach’s view actually rhymed with that of the studio pundits, namely a contention that France had so much swagger coded into their DNA, it might be best for Ireland if conditions were – well – rotten.

Listening, it was hard not to wonder how we were back in this place with the national team. Back where the grand narrative was not to get exposed.

For the second week running, much of what Ireland did was heroic. And it’s clear there’s no vast, disconnected space between Farrell’s rationalisations and the idea that they meet an engaged, enthusiastic audience in the team-room.

They played for him here, just as they had in Cardiff.

But Ireland look tangled up in a tactical fog too. A team reputedly diminished by over-prescriptive coaching in Joe Schmidt’s final year now plays with all the strategic clarity of school boarders tossing bread-rolls around a dining-hall.

The creative input of attack coach, Mike Catt, is – in that respect – untraceable.

Ireland’s 57th-minute try, brilliantly taken by Rónan Kelleher, came from a lucky lineout bounce remember. Beyond that, what questions were asked of Shaun Edwards’ storied defensive wisdom?

Both teams were missing leaders here, but the French still managed to look a team for tomorrow.

They butchered chances, as young teams will. Not long after their captain, Charles Ollivon’s, opening try on the back of sublime Antoine Dupont wizardry, Paul Willemse should have had a second, knocking on almost within a Fosbury Flop of the line.

Then just 50 seconds after the resumption, an epic charge by Julien Marchand ended with a misplaced pass deep inside the Irish 22. Next up? Arthur Vincent tossing yet another drunken pass, Ireland again outnumbered and in trouble.

Three more try opportunities for the French then, before Damien Penaud’s touchdown eased the visitors 15-3 ahead.

This from a team pitched, unapologetically, towards 2023 and a World Cup they will host. A team, in other words, building towards another day.

Maybe it’s naïve to think that Irish rugby started thinking differently about itself through the coaching eras of Eddie O’Sullivan, Declan Kidney and Schmidt. Through the modern European successes of Munster and Leinster; through the winning of three Six Nations titles since France last took the crown in 2010.

Is it fanciful to think that we have come to expect more of ourselves now than when perennial stragglers in a Championship confined to five?

But those stats tell another story too. In Ireland, the media fixates on World Cup cycles and our failure to make a single semi-final in nine attempts. But no Irish coach in the professional age has ever been left under any illusions about the IRFU’s priorities.

The Six Nations is their bread and butter. They demand results in spring, not progress reports.

Hence a team that, in the absence of both senior half-backs for the first time since 2011, didn’t exactly look any kind of blueprint for the future.

And the endgame, remember, was played out largely in Ireland’s ‘22’. The French may have been stressed, but there was still a crystalline clarity to their intentions. In this, Fabien Galthie has separated them from old cliché and stereotype, from the fecklessness and conceit.

France look a serious force in ferment.

Ireland coursed them as best they could, but Edwards will have had few uncomfortable moments in the stand. It was as if he’d taken Catt’s playbook for a bedside read.

True, there’s no shame in losing to superior opponents by a single score and Paul O’Connell’s work as forwards’ coach did, it’s true, wreak carnage on the French lineout. But this Ireland team is a patchwork quilt. Italy will be beaten next day out. But beyond that?

Jonathan Sexton was on water-carrier duty yesterday and it’s fair to say he’ll have heard no footsteps behind him in the performances of Billy Burns or Ross Byrne. If Ireland are serious about trying to beat Scotland or England, Sexton’s return at 10 is a given for the last two rounds.

Even if Farrell wanted to make that a conversation, he wouldn’t be listened to.

Ireland’s Championship hopes are gone, but there is still money to be made. Still face to be saved. Down to 14 men, France essentially played Farrell’s men off the park for those crucial 10 minutes yesterday, stand-in captain - Iain Henderson – observing honestly: “You’ve got to punish people for having ill-discipline and we just didn’t do that.

“That was our opportunity to get up in the game.”

Their failure wasn’t through want of trying. It never is.

Online Editors