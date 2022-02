Tom O'Toole is ruled out of the game against Italy

Tom O’Toole has been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations clash against Italy this weekend,

The tighthead suffered a hamstring strain during Ulster’s URC win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon.

O’Toole will rehab the injury at Ulster and his progress will be reviewed over the coming weeks.

Sunday’s must win Six Nations fixture against Italy is expected to attract a sell-out crowd and kicks off at 3pm.