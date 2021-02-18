‘To say I am concerned would be stating the obvious’ – Andy Farrell on Irish attack

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has admitted that he is concerned about how his side’s attack has been performing, but he insisted that he is confident that it can be turned around.

The Irish attack under Mike Catt has come under intense scrutiny, as the former England international’s stamp on the team is still waiting to be fully seen.

Although Farrell didn’t shy away from the fact that Ireland have fallen short in the attacking side of things, he is adamant that they are not far from clicking.

“To say I’m concerned, obviously would be stating the obvious regarding the points we’ve scored lately,” the Ireland boss said via an online press conference today.

“But certainly behind the scenes and what we’ve seen over some of the games over the last year, I’m pretty confident in where we are going.”

A 24-man squad will reconvene today ahead of next weekend’s Six Nations trip to Rome, as Farrell looks to get a solid body of work done over the next two days.

Chief amongst his immediate concerns will be to ensure that improvements are made in attack, as Farrell pointed to the changes that can be made between now and next week.

“The biggest thing for me is our game understanding and at the same time understanding where the space is,” he explained.

“Like I keep saying to you boys, and I ain’t trying to make this complicated at all because it isn’t complicated but it is the run/kick/pass element as far as our decision-making is involved. Sometimes it is on to the front of you and sometimes it is on to the side.

“You don’t get time at international level. That’s obviously the work-on and that’s where we need to get to.

“Again, we can’t complicate that. I don’t know a coach that has ever said to them, ‘Don’t take an opportunity’. It’s showing the pictures constantly of what they need to be able to do to execute that is key for us.

“Gone are the days where it's just up to the half-backs to see those and it ain't just up to the centres or the outside guys to do that. It's a team issue and we all need to be on the same page regarding that.”

Captain Johnny Sexton and influential lock James Ryan are on course to return for the Italy game after the pair missed last weekend's defeat to France due to respective head injuries, while Conor Murray (hamstring) and Dave Kilcoyne (calf) are also expected to return to training next week.

However, the latest news on Caelan Doris is not as positive, as Farrell revealed that the talented No 8 is facing a spell out of the game, as he deals with his own concussion related issues.

Asked if he was expecting to be without Doris in the upcoming games, Farrell responded:

“Yeah, we are for the foreseeable future. Caelan is getting well looked after, seeing the right people, getting the right advice and making sure he’s comfortable on his return to play. That’s still in process but we don’t intend to see him back any time soon.”

Despite calls for a raft of young players to feature against Italy, Farrell is likely to stick with his tried and trusted, as he looks to get his first win of the Six Nations campaign and relieve some of the mounting pressure on his shoulders.

“I’ll do what’s right for the team and what’s right for the team is making sure we get the best performance out of them. We’ll pick the strongest team we need to to make that happen,” he added.

“You always take a big view, you always do that in the forefront of your mind but you certainly have to concentrate on the here and now.

“I think if you look at the context of what’s happening for us, you’ve got to look at the balance of our squad and the game-time people have had, and what’s coming up with the fallow week, and then another game, and another fallow week and some of these guys might not have played for five or six weeks et cetera so there’s all sorts of things that have to come into it.

“But first and foremost for me is doing what’s right for the squad.

“I’ve dealt with it (pressure) all my life. You either embrace pressure or you get buried by it. I enjoy it. It makes you feel alive. You know when you’re taking the gig on. I believe that if you’ve not got pressure in your life, it’s not worth living. It goes with the territory I suppose.

“We’ve got to be better. There’s no excuses, we’ve got to be better at imposing our game on the opposition and that’s what we want to do against Italy.”

