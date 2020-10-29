Title out of reach but Ireland can send message by getting rid of one-dimensional approach in Paris

I watched the new Borat movie last weekend. While not anywhere as good as the original, it was still very funny and worth the watch.

One theme in the movie was that Borat had to report back to the prime minister of Kazakhstan on how his mission in America was going.

To do that Borat had to go to a Xerox shop to send a fax back home on his progress and then wait for ages in the shop for a reply and further instructions. We laughed but most people were using faxes up to 15 years ago – some even more recently. What fun we had sending paper documents and the feeder jamming after just a few pages.

I look at the professional game of rugby union and ask is there an ounce of creativity in it? The game has gone digital and we are still sending faxes.

I watched Johnny Sexton’s heroic 2018 drop-goal recently and I marvelled at such control and discipline at the very end of the game. A wet day in Paris and Ireland needing to get three points.

Ireland, through a Sexton cross-kick to Keith Earls, took their only risk but that had to be done. France could concentrate their line in towards the breakdown waiting for the one-out runner – Sexton, through the process, would have to keep France honest. Eventually, after 42 tortuous phases, Ireland’s halves marshalled them into drop-goal territory and Sexton slotted over.

In a truly dreadful game, the denouement was spectacular – if you were Irish. How we marvelled at those 42 phases. Inch forward, don’t make a mistake and mind the ball. The memory of it will sustain us in our dotage.

In those specific circumstances – particularly in Paris – that was realistically the only way to obtain their objective. Quite often, particularly in the Six Nations, you watch a period of frenzied activity and suddenly on the monitor you get a phase count from some bean-counting production assistant.

“Ireland have just gone 22 phases.” There is almost reverence in their voice – what a fantastic achievement or maybe what a capital defensive display.

To me, 20 phases is a sign of failure – an admission that you’ve no idea how to get past a defence. Twenty phases is such hard work that you often have lost your shape after 10, and the reality is that you have to box-kick the ball away because you are knackered or because another pod chugging the ball up will only encourage the defending team. Box-kicking is creative failure.

It is a dreadful indictment on the game to see centres going into rucks to clear them out or attempting to roll a poacher off the ball. It is equally terrible to hear commentators talking about centres who are great jackals – I am sure it’s a great skill, but passing in and out of contact is where these players should show what the game is about.

Twenty years from now they will look back and laugh at the thought of players running as fast as they can into two or three defenders, clearing it out and going again etc. That’s instead of passing accurately and quickly further across the pitch and when the tackle comes the support players are tuned in to playing out of the tackle.

I mentioned Peter O’Mahony’s offload for Bundee Aki’s try last Saturday, principally because it came out of the blue. I scanned all of the newspapers after the match and they all carried the picture of Peter the Prince of passing perfection. It was like a novelty pic – one of those albino gorillas at the zoo.

Could you imagine what Ireland could do if they have trained to play this way for the last year? Imagine if we had a team of Leone Nakarawas (a Fijian Fijian playing for Glasgow) and Virimi Vakatawas (a French Fijian playing for Racing 92 and France). Their first instinct is not to let the ball die in the tackle. Do Fijians have patent or a monopoly on the offload?

What would Ireland do if we had that mode of player? In Paris on Saturday are we going to be sending faxes or emails?

TS Eliot made a broad but relevant statement about what should happen in Paris.

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” How far are Ireland prepared to go?

France will play football against us because that is Fabien Galthie’s philosophy. They put 38 points on a full-strength Welsh side last Saturday. Five tries against the Taffies – it should have been eight or nine. The Welsh have gone backwards since Wayne Pivac took over and it has relevance for Ireland in how we finish the championship.

England, despite being a slow starter, will get enough points in Rome to win the championship. I suspect France, emboldened by their display against Wales, will get a bonus-point win against Ireland and chase down England’s points total but fail narrowly.

I also think Scotland, who lost narrowly to Ireland and England in February but beat France in Edinburgh, have a really good chance of beating Wales .

If all that happens, Ireland could finish fourth. Ireland didn’t box-kick against Italy because they didn’t have to but can you imagine a scenario where Ireland revert to box-kicking and a one-dimensional game to eke out a win, but it backfires and Ireland finish fourth. That would lighten the mood no end.

That is never a motivation to throw the ball around – but if Ireland think they are going to Paris to try and win against a very confident and strategically competent side with a one-dimensional game, forget it!

France no longer have an agitated Guy Noves or a bemused Jacques Brunel in charge. They are strong all over and regrettably have lost Teddy Thomas to injury.

Regrettably for Ireland that is, because I’ve never seen someone so susceptible in the air or under pressure. It may persuade us to stop box-kicking though.

I looked at the French results over the last five years which are still relevant. Italy, surprisingly, have scored 22 points this year and 21 in 2016. So nobody has put even 30 points on them in five years except England in 2016. Four tries is a huge ask. Box-kicking for four tries?

France are not unbeatable in Paris but they do have a lot of things going for them. Their mid five is the best in the championship. That back-row of Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon and Francois Cros are really powerful athletes, all tall, all intelligent, all confident in possession and supreme footballers.

They are a serious proposition and France use them as their primary means of attack.

Antoine Dupont is the best scrum-half in the world and if Will Connors just spends his day marking this guy out of the game then that will be a worthwhile contribution. Our back-row will have to stay down at scrum time as France’s scrum is formidable.

Romain Ntamack has taken two years to mature but he has progressed to the point that he has an unfazed, all-court game. If he gets hot ball in the right position, he can do irreparable damage.

This is the first time Andy Farrell can make a definitive statement with his team. Ireland are not going to win the championship but how they finish is entirely up to him by what type of game they play. The words whimper or bang are the ones that readily come to mind.

PS: Wayne Barnes is in charge – anything can happen!