Title out of reach but Ireland can send message by getting rid of one-dimensional approach in Paris

Neil Francis

I watched the new Borat movie last weekend. While not anywhere as good as the original, it was still very funny and worth the watch.

One theme in the movie was that Borat had to report back to the prime minister of Kazakhstan on how his mission in America was going.

To do that Borat had to go to a Xerox shop to send a fax back home on his progress and then wait for ages in the shop for a reply and further instructions. We laughed but most people were using faxes up to 15 years ago – some even more recently. What fun we had sending paper documents and the feeder jamming after just a few pages.