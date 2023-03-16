Scotland's Ben Healy is set to make his debut against Italy.

Healy, who will join Edinburgh ahead of next season, has been training with Scotland throughout the Six Nations campaign, and is understood to have impressed Gregor Townsend and the Scotland coaches.

The Tipperary native qualifies for Scotland through his mother’s side of the family.

Healy (23) will provide back-up for Blair Kinghorn, who has been promoted from the bench in place of the injured Finn Russell.

Healy will hope to get enough game-time at Murrayfield to stake his claim ahead of the World Cup later this year.