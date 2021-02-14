Everything that has happened in the past seems so distant now.

“It’s spinning! It’s spinning!” screamed Dave McIntyre across from us in the Stade de France gantry three years ago David Kelly: 'Time for uncertain Farrell to make an imaginative leap in half-back thinking ahead of Italian mission' when Jonathan Sexton’s dropped goal rotated unerringly.

And we thought of the dear, departed Axel Foley, who told us before that once you have the ball in this sport, it doesn’t matter what the clock says.

You have all the time in the world. And we all knew it then.

Ross Byrne of Ireland kicks a penalty during the defeat to France. But is it time to give his talented brother Harry a shot against Italy?

Ross Byrne of Ireland kicks a penalty during the defeat to France. But is it time to give his talented brother Harry a shot against Italy?

So did Sexton, oozing so much self-assurance that he was even willing to kick it away, so secure was he in his own confidence and that of his team-mates, that he knew they could retain it and advance once more.

They never stopped that season, all the way to a Grand Slam.

And that Parisian night of unbridled, socially claustrophobic revelry was followed by many more in that joyous spring when a marvellous journey seemed like it was only just beginning.

But we are all stilled now.

On Sunday, as storm clouds receded but yet others still gathered, there was nobody by the Dodder to see the Irish team vainly seek to engineer a situation similar to that which impelled them to such glorious heights three years ago.

However, a nation now tethered to its couches were in no need of skirting towards their edge as a different country watched a different Irish team advance not a millimetre in pursuit of a potential dropped goal.

Enervated by some mind-numbing tactical game management in the third quarter, Andy Farrell’s team were going backwards.

Some might say such an ending typifies his reign. Are Ireland going nowhere fast?

And yet the most worrying aspect of Sunday’s performance was not necessarily the widely feared gulf in class that may have been exposed between Ireland and France; rather the gap in class between the home side’s key absentees and their replacements, particularly at half-back, was chronically exposed in the game’s decisive moments.

During those final moments of insipid rather than inspired Irish possession, it says a lot that the out-half Ireland were hoping to set up is a player not normally trusted to start a significant game and one who under normal circumstances would not be trusted to finish one either.

Indeed, with his younger brother, Harry, a late call-up to the squad this week, amongst supporters the running joke, even if jaded by now, posits that Ross Byrne (right) is not even the preferred out-half in his own family.

However, for all that, his emergency introduction for most of the second-half demonstrated that while he may not possess all the traits bestowed upon his rivals, he at least enjoys the relative luxury of having none of their faults. After all, without his renowned, assured place-kicking ability, Ireland would never have been able to put themselves in a position to chase an improbable late victory, even though his colleagues spent much of the third quarter trying not to put themselves in such a position.

Billy Burns, the second cab off the rank with whom Farrell and his coaches have now, irrevocably it seems, at least in the short-term life of this championship, had by then departed for a Head Injury Assessment, deemed incapable of resuming.

It will have compounded his discomfort to have seen his replacement demonstrating rather more poise than he throughout what was left of a thoroughly dispiriting afternoon.

It may seem trite to point it out after the fact but had Burns been able to kick a first-half goal that, in terms of difficulty, would not have stressed a competent PRO14 player, Ireland would have accumulated enough points to win.

However unoriginal the observation, it remains utterly relevant.

All moments matter.

Burns, not even a place-kicker for a club who do not remain entirely convinced that he is their best out-half either, cannot be trusted from the tee.

Seven days after his team and those who support them were infused with doubt about his ability to kick from the hands when it matters, this was not a good week for the purported challenger most worthy of succeeding Sexton.

Or indeed, for those demanding that Sexton be succeeded at all, based on the underwhelming evidence provided by his challengers on Sunday.

Burns did make amends for his appalling penalty miss but the question Farrell and his lieutenants must now ask themselves is how many more chances can they afford to give him?

The arrival of Byrne to the fray on Sunday may have rendered the answer to one question – who succeeds Sexton? – much more elusive.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks to the media after the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell speaks to the media after the Guinness Six Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin





But privately, the answer to another pressing question – when should Sexton be succeeded? – may now not seem so complicated.

Farrell’s job might not be in grave jeopardy – yet.

But the direction of his team remains utterly uncertain, despite all the positive noises emanating from the camp in the well-meaning post-match interviews.

And their identity remains unclear.

Now, so desperate for their next win – “we have our backs to the wall,” said captain Iain Henderson, speaking with his back to a wall – will Farrell retreat into his shell or can he brave and bold in an attempt to move his squad forward?

Recalls for Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray, if fit, might seem inevitable and the coach’s post-match declaration seems to hint that he will go strong. We would prefer he eschewed safety.

Having drafted in Harry Byrne, and benched an unrequired Craig Casey, we suggest Farrell fast-forward a

lumbering project and pitch this pair into the fray against the hapless Italians.

The night before, the long-lost enigma of Irish rugby, Joey Carbery, may take his first cautious steps on to a rugby field when he features for Munster against Cardiff.

Without his presence, there has been precious little engaging about the out-half debate in Irish rugby.

At a time of uncertain transition, a bold statement of intent is required and an encounter with a side who are incapable of winning in this Championship would seem like an apposite occasion to make one.

Ireland can revert to the tried and tested for their final two Championship encounters but a glimpse into a different future is required by Farrell.

Casey and Harry Byrne can provide it and also, perhaps, breathe new life into a moribund national team.