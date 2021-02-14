| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Time for uncertain Farrell to make an imaginative leap in half-back thinking ahead of Italian mission

David Kelly

Perfect window of opportunity beckons to draft in Casey and Harry Byrne

Ross Byrne successfully converts a penalty during the Six Nations defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brian Lawless/Getty Images Expand

Close

Ross Byrne successfully converts a penalty during the Six Nations defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brian Lawless/Getty Images

Ross Byrne successfully converts a penalty during the Six Nations defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brian Lawless/Getty Images

Ross Byrne successfully converts a penalty during the Six Nations defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brian Lawless/Getty Images

Everything that has happened in the past seems so distant now.

“It’s spinning! It’s spinning!” screamed Dave McIntyre across from us in the Stade de France gantry three years ago David Kelly: 'Time for uncertain Farrell to make an imaginative leap in half-back thinking ahead of Italian mission' when Jonathan Sexton’s dropped goal rotated unerringly.

And we thought of the dear, departed Axel Foley, who told us before that once you have the ball in this sport, it doesn’t matter what the clock says.

Most Watched

Privacy