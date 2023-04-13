Ireland coach Greg McWilliams has made three changes to the side that lost to France as his side go in search of the first win of their Six Nations campaign against Italy in Parma on Saturday (4.45)

All three alterations come in the backline, where Sale full-back Lauren Delany replaces Meabh Deely, with Anna McGann making her first senior start at inside centre where she replaces Vicky Irwin and scrum-half Ailsa Hughes comes in for Molly Scuffil-McCabe.

They all go on to the bench, as McWilliams keeps faith with the pack that started the 53-3 defeat to the French in round two.

Ireland previously lost to Wales and return to the Italian city where their World Cup dreams came crashing down in 2021 in search of a morale-boosting win against a side that ran France close and lost heavily to England.

Delany is joined by wings Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan in the back-three, while Aoife Dalton partners McGann in the midfield and Dannah O’Brien continues at out-half alongside 17-times capped Hughes.

Up front, Linda Djougang teams up with Neve Jones and Christy Haney in the front-row, with Nichola Fryday captaining the team from the second-row where she’s alongside Sam Monaghan.

In the back-row, Dorothy Wall joins Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird.

“It has been a really good block of preparation for this game," McWilliams said.

"We arrived in Parma yesterday afternoon following three days of hard work in Dublin, and the group have come back focused and energised after the down week.

“Saturday will be another stiff challenge for us against a side that reached the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup, but again it is one we are relishing as a group as it gives us the opportunity to continue our development in the Test arena.”

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) 19

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 14

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 4

12. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht) 3

11. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 4

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 4

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 17

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 26

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 15

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 7

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt) 31

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) 12

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 18

7. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby) 7

8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster) 6

Replacements:

16. Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby) 1

17. Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster) 2

18. Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) 1

19. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 16

20. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 12

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 6

22. Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster) 3

23. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 4