Thomas injury forces France into a backline reshuffle for Ireland showdown

Gaël Fickou, left, has been moved to the left wing for France's Six Nations clash with Ireland on Saturday night. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Like Andy Farrell with Ireland, France coach Fabien Galthié has made just one enforced change to his team for Saturday night's Six Nations showdown in Paris, although Teddy Thomas' injury has forced him into a backline reshuffle.

Montpellier centre Arthur Vincent comes into the side as Stade Francais' Gael Fickou shifts to the left wing and La Rochelle's Vincent Rattez moves to the right.

Full-back Anthony Bouthier has been declared fit to play after passing the head injury protocols this week, while second-row Bernard Le Roux escaped a ban in a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

France warmed up for the Ireland game with an impressive 38-21 win over Wales at the Stade de France last Saturday.

Galthié retains the entire forward pack, with Toulouse pair Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand joining Montpellier's Mohamed Haouas in the front-row, with South Africans Le Roux and Paul Willemse lining out in the second-row.

Behind them, captain Charles Ollivon is joined by Francois Cros and Gregory Alldritt in the back-row.

Toulouse pair Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack are at half-back, with Racing 92's Virimi Vakatawa joining Vincent in the centre.

The French bench has plenty of impact in the form of Camille Chat, Demba Bamba and Romain Taofifenua, while Arthur Retiere is fit enough to wear the No 22 jersey.

France team to face Ireland: A Bouthier; V Rattez, V Vakatawa, A Vincent, G Fickou; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille, J Marchand, M Haouas; B Le Roux, P Willemse; F Cros, C Ollivon (capt), G Alldritt. Reps: C Chat, JB Gros, D Bamba, R Taofifenua, D Cretin, B Serin, A Retiere, T Ramos.

Online Editors