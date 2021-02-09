This is the week to get our championship back on track – Farrell

Andy Farrell has conceded that his Ireland team are on the back foot in the Six Nations title race, but the coach has challenged his players to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat to Wales with a win against France this weekend.

A buoyant French side will arrive in Dublin with a pep in their step after racking up a half-century of points against Italy on Saturday.

Farrell acknowledges that Ireland are in must-win territory already and he is challenging his players to respond.

“Of course, but you come away with a ‘W’ next week and then it’s game on,” he said.

“So, this is it. It’s a one-off game for us. We get ourselves back on the horse and then we get a week’s break and then we go to Italy after.

“This is the week to get our championship back on track.

"The competition is back on (if Ireland win), isn't it? Massively.

"Wales go to Scotland next week and try and win there, so somebody's record will go and it normally does that over the course of a Six Nations.

"We've got to deal with what's in front of us. We weren't happy with our performance when it mattered over there in Paris (last November), the lads will be 100 per cent up for the week ahead once we dust ourselves off.”

Farrell is almost certainly going to be without Peter O’Mahony who is expected to go before a disciplinary hearing tomorrow after his red card against Wales.

With the Corkman facing a ban, Rhys Ruddock and Gavin Coombes are battling it out for the No 6 shirt for Sunday’s game, while Farrell is also monitoring his captain Johnny Sexton and vice captain James Ryan who are following the return to play protocols after suffering head injuries at the Principality Stadium.

Iain Henderson will replace Ryan if he isn’t cleared to play, while Billy Burns and Ross Byrne will be competing for Sexton’s spot.

Ireland will issue a squad update today, with Caelan Doris also set to be ruled out as he consults a specialist about his concussive symptoms.

The coach has a couple of other selection calls to make after a mixed showing in Wales, with Keith Earls under pressure from Jordan Larmour and Dave Kilcoyne pushing for a start.

Farrell was impressed by the French performance in Rome.

“They kick the ball a lot, possession is not a big thing for them, but then they’re pretty clinical in what they do on the back of a good field position,” he said.

“Set-piece-wise is pretty important and our attacking breakdown is going to be pretty important because they pressure the ball there defensively.

“It’s not too long ago since we played them so our lads, I’m sure, will be wanting to be putting their best foot forward next week and to do that we need to get in the best frame of mind from the word go.

“We need to prepare properly so we’ll get over this defeat as soon as we possibly we can and learn from the bits that we need to learn from and then it’s straight off to France.”

And while he’ll be concerned with the injury list after Cardiff, Farrell takes some comfort from the performance of the players who recently returned from long lay-offs in the defeat.

“I thought they were excellent,” he said.

“Everyone will ask questions and rightly so about game-time, etc, but some guys play really well fresh, some guys you can see on the training-field – you can see they’ve got a spring in their step and the composure regarding the pressures of international football. Some people either have it or they haven’t.

“Iain Henderson has been out for a hell of a long time, he’s not done much training whatsoever.

“He’s been through all sorts of protocols regarding his knee, he’s only been out of a brace for about two weeks I think and I thought he was excellent.

“Tadhg Furlong coming on, we saw some of the trademark runs from Tadhg and his set-piece has been solid as well.

“We saw that during the week and he’s not played for a year.

“James Lowe has had hardly any training whatsoever, but you saw just how important his left boot is.

“He found a way to get into the game and looked a handful.

“Guys taking more responsibility, Tadhg Beirne taking over the lineout, playing the way that he did. He was cramping up for the last 20 minutes. He was immense.

“Another guy that’s always there is CJ, when we’re down to 14 men he’s always a person who will put his hands up.”

Ireland and France name their teams on Friday.

Online Editors