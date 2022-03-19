That’s a Triple Crown that I’d be happy to celebrate. I know Irish rugby is aiming for Grand Slams and Six Nations titles these days, but I think there’s serious merit in how this team has performed in this campaign and a bit of silverware is the least they deserve.

They took maximum points in all three games against Wales, England and Scotland. They have played a lot of outstanding rugby and they took France down to the wire. I don’t think you could ask for much more than that. So the players and management were entitled to celebrate the Triple Crown on Saturday night. It has been a job well done.

You couldn’t say they were at their best in the Aviva Stadium, but they dug out the bonus-point win at the death. It might be a cliché but it is still true to say that it is a sign of a very good team to get the result they want when they’ve been put through the wringer by a tough opponent.

And Scotland were tough on Saturday. They picked a team to fight really hard at the breakdown and disrupt Ireland’s flow. That was the plan and it worked for long periods. They made it really difficult for Ireland. They were sticky and dogged and they turned it into a bit of a raggedy game. Ireland showed their class in patches, but they couldn’t sustain it. They weren’t allowed to sustain it.

I never felt like Ireland were going to lose this game, I always felt they had another gear. Scotland had most of the ball and territory in the first quarter and yet it was Ireland who ended up getting the first try. That was indicative of the difference in class that was there all along.

We didn’t see Ireland in top gear very often, but the gear was there all the same. They were just lacking a bit of accuracy in their attacking play. They struggled for the continuity and fluency they’re capable of because the passes were going astray or the handling let them down at times. Overall, though, they looked to have a lot more firepower going forward.

That being said, who knows how it would have turned out if Scotland had converted the chance they had nine minutes into the second half. Stuart Hogg just made the wrong decision.

He had support runners inside of him lining up for the pass and it was a try begging to be scored. It was a major let-off for Ireland although you have to credit Hugo Keenan for his fantastic tackle on Hogg. A Scottish try and conversion at that stage would have left them just two points behind and with the wind in their sails.

Wayne Barnes went to the TMO to have a look at Pierre Schoeman’s incident in the same sequence of play. I felt Barnes got it right.

Listening to him explain his reasoning for not penalising Schoeman, I was nodding my head in agreement. I felt the referee showed his feel for the game in that situation. Obviously we have to be mindful of safety at all times but there has to be some bit of understanding too for how players make split-second decisions in the heat of battle.

With Hogg not converting that opportunity, there was stalemate on the scoreboard for most of that critical quarter after half-time. Ireland ended up applying most of the pressure, but this was where they weren’t quite clinical enough.

Johnny Sexton went to the corner with a few penalty kicks, Scotland stole one lineout, and then the next time a pass was dropped when it looked like we were about to score. So it was becoming a bit frustrating, but then Josh van der Flier finally crashed over on the hour mark and that a lot of the pressure was released.

Scotland, in fairness, kept battling. Josh’s try didn’t open the floodgates because their opponents kept making it difficult. The crowd was willing Ireland on to get that fourth try but it was a long time coming.

They had to fight for it, they had to earn it. I think they showed a lot of patience and perseverance in going after it and finally Conor Murray got the job done. He did brilliantly to twist and pivot his way through the tackles and get the ball down.

In the end, Ireland did all that was asked of them. They really couldn’t do much more to keep the pressure on France going into last night’s final game.

It wasn’t always pretty but it’s not supposed to be pretty. You’re supposed to do what’s asked of you and the Irish players did that.

Ireland signed off their Six Nations campaign in very good shape for the summer and, indeed, for next season. We have a lot of players in good form, the likes of Doris and Sheehan and Van der Flier, Keenan and Gibson-Park. There is plenty of strength in depth too.

Overall, it looks like a happy camp, you can see that the players are enjoying their rugby and enjoying the regime under Andy Farrell and his coaching staff.

They had a bit of silverware to enjoy last night too and I hope they celebrated it well because they deserved to.

There will be a fairly long break now before they meet up again, but I’d imagine they will all be looking forward to getting back into camp and picking up in the summer where they left off last night. It is onwards and upwards for this Ireland squad.