'They care about the team and their team-mates deeply so obviously Pete is hurting' - Andy Farrell backs O'Mahony and Burns

ANDY FARRELL defended Peter O’Mahony and Billy Burns in the aftermath of Ireland’s epic defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

The coach had no qualms with the flanker’s 13th minute red card for making contact with Tomas Francis’s head with a dangerous clear-out, but backed him to bounce back.

Whether he’ll be able to do that in this Championship remains to be seen. The red card will automatically be referred to a hearing and the flanker is facing a ban.

Despite O’Mahony’s early bath, Ireland were still in with a chance of winning the game deep into injury time but Ulster out-half Burns’ penalty kick to the corner went dead and with it went Ireland’s chances.

"I haven't had a chance (to talk to him) yet, but I will do. I shook his hand and then I had come to come and talk to you boys. I will speak to him, obviously," Farrell said of Burns.

"It's not the reason we lost the game. We have all missed touch before.

"I suppose he will be gutted, obviously, because of the magnitude of the last minute and whether we've got a chance to win the game at the death there, but he'll learn from this."

"He (O'Mahony) is gutted as well. Guys don't do this on purpose, to get sent off and hamper the performance of the team.

"They care about the team and their team-mates deeply so obviously Pete is hurting at this moment in time.

"He's done a lot of good things for us in the past and I'm sure he'll do the same for us in the future."

While he accepted the red card, Farrell and his captain Johnny Sexton spoke of their frustration with a number of referee Wayne Barnes' calls – in particular a high hit by Jonny Williams on Garry Ringrose that went unpunished.

"I don't know whether they'll be reviewed or not, I don't know whether they agree or not but in the cold light of day, from what I saw, there was one or two (potential cards) there,” he said before being asked specifically about the Williams collision.

"We get told that head-on-head is a sanction, so I don't know what the mitigating factors were or what was said on the field but there's that and a few more things we'll need to go through and assess.

"But having said that, we were still in control of our own destiny. We gave a couple of crucial penalties away that got them back in the game, one exit scrum where we knocked the ball on and that gave them the try.

"A valiant effort, I thought we played some really good stuff at times and asked a lot of questions.

"But, at the same time, we were in the fight up until the death to win the game but if a few more things had been a bit tighter that were in our control, we could have won.

"We certainly had an opportunity to win it. I suppose we'll look at a few moments within the game that we'll kick ourselves about."

Farrell said the dressing-room resembled "a casualty ward" after an intensely physical opener.

Captain Johnny Sexton and second-row James Ryan will undergo the return to play protocols after being withdrawn with brain injuries.

The skipper was capable of doing his post-match media duties.

"I'm OK now," he said. "Obviously, I got a bang on the head but I feel okay now. I've a bit of a bump on the side of the temple. I should be OK, hopefully.

"I'm well used to it at this stage, the return to play protocols, and hopefully I'll be okay for training next week.

"I haven't done (a Head Injury Assessment) yet. I'll do one later and I'll do one tomorrow."

The 35-year-old believes Ireland's title hopes remain alive.

"Of course. It's just about next week now. The bonus point loss could be crucial," he said.

"We could be top of the table next week if we get a good result but we know we are playing against arguably the form team in Europe, the best team in Europe and we are going to have to come together and fix the wrongs from today and I fully back this group to do it."

Farrell wants to see a response at training once the players get over the bruising encounter.

"Well, I was saying to the lads that they'll feel sorry for themselves or a couple of hours and bring the best versions of themselves into work tomorrow because there's a lot of us in the group that have been involved in enough Six Nations to know that a Six Nations is not won on the first day.

"From here on in we have to be more clinical and give the performances of our lives to be in the battle to win the competition, it's as simple as that.

"We have a very good French side coming over next week and coming over to the Aviva, and we'll be back ourselves against anyone there. I'm just gutted that we didn't back that up (effort) with the win because it was there to be had."

