'There's a huge amount of positives' - Conor Murray says confidence is high after Scotland win

Conor Murray is expecting a tough challenge when Grand Slam champions Wales visit the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Conor Murray says confidence remains high in the Ireland camp ahead of Saturday’s second Six Nations game against Wales.

Andy Farrell’s team opened with a scrappy win over Scotland last weekend and face a step up in class against the reigning champions this weekend at the Aviva Stadium.

The victory was Ireland’s first outing since a belief-sapping World Cup campaign, but Murray reckons the players have been boosted by their ability to get over the line.

"It's been really good. As players, there's really good belief and enthusiasm about what we need to do,” he said.

"What we've done in training so far, what we showed glimpses of... let's not forget, I think Scotland came here and played really well. They did.

"In the World Cup, we dominated them really well and got away from them in the game but they came here with a point to prove and were really fired up for it.

"They came really close to snatching a win. You've to give them credit too, I thought they played really well.

"We did well both sides of the ball, especially in defence late in the game and after a couple of mistakes. Getting back, winning turnovers. There's a huge amount of positives from that game.

"From what we've been talking about in meetings and in training, I'm really excited about this weekend.

"There is definitely more than enough belief."

Murray is expecting a tough battle from Wayne Pivac’s side who hammered Italy on Saturday and he wants Ireland to improve from the opening day.

"Wales are going to be really tough, they've played the same way for a long time now but there's going to be a few differences. But, their kicking game and the pressure they put on you with their kick-chase is going to make life pretty difficult," he added.

"That's an area we're going to improve on, our kicking and our contestable kicks and exits. We came under a bit of pressure there at the weekend, our game-breakers - their backline is always a handful.

"They've got speed, size, they can play in a variety of different ways.

"They're Grand Slam champions, they'll be coming here looking to get a result. It's going to be a tough one."

Farrell names his team to face Wales tomorrow, with Garry Ringrose ruled out and Caelan Doris, Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong all in a race to be fit.

Keith Earls is back in contention after missing part of the build-up to the Scotland game with a knee issue.