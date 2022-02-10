‘There was loads of self-doubt’ - Robbie Henshaw on conquering nerves to claim central role with Ireland

As Brian O’Driscoll hobbled off the training pitch, doubts began to race through Robbie Henshaw’s head.

He had three caps to his name, but Henshaw knew a developmental summer tour to America and a November international were a world away from the cut and thrust of the Six Nations.

The intensity of training sessions alone told him as much, and deep down, he realised he had some way to go before being ready for the deep end.

However, with O’Driscoll’s long-standing calf issue flaring up once again in the great centre’s final Six Nations, Henshaw suddenly faced the daunting prospect of being called upon.

“There were a lot of nerves going through my head,” he recalls.

“Gordon D’Arcy just grabbed me and said, ‘Listen, just calm down. You’re here, you’re good enough, just settle down.’

“I was nervous, a bit like, ‘Wow, this is huge’. Thankfully, ‘Drico’ came through his scan all right and he played all the Six Nations. I was still involved in the warm-ups and just being ready as 24th man.”

We’ll never know what would have happened if Henshaw had replaced O’Driscoll in the Ireland team during that 2014 Six Nations, but if his career trajectory since is anything to go by, he would have managed the step up.

As a teenager coming out of Marist College, big things were already expected of Henshaw, who was quickly out of school and into the Connacht set-up.

Now, as he embarks on his ninth year as an Ireland international, the Athlone native pauses to reflect on a journey that has seen him make the tough decision to leave Connacht for Leinster, become a two-time Lions tourist and one of the best centres in the world.

“It’s mad how quickly the years have gone by,” Henshaw says.

“Coming into camp as a young 19-year-old, not knowing where to look, who to look at.

“I was looking at some of the guys coming in and it’s a great feeling. It’s like the first day of school. I can definitely see elements of myself in some of the younger lads coming in.

“It was daunting. I was one of the only ones out of the Connacht squad to go in. Dave McSharry came in with me as well, we were joined at the hip for the campaign.

“Cian Healy was straight up to us, Johnny Sexton as well. It was just normal to them, welcoming me in. There was excitement from their point of view as well, to see younger guys getting rewarded for

playing well and seeing how they train when they make the step up.”

Having had that experience himself, Henshaw now makes a point of ensuring the fresh faces in Andy Farrell’s squad are made feel as welcome as he was. No more than Henshaw studied O’Driscoll and D’Arcy when he was growing up, the likes of James Hume and Mike Lowry would have watched Henshaw blazing a trail on the international stage.

“I was always learning by watching them, fascinated with how they played,” Henshaw says.

“D’Arce was probably the best at his famous loop play with Johnny.

“I’d always study him. Both of them were gents to me. If I wanted to sit down and go through video or just chat, they were always there. I owe them a lot because it has helped me in the long run.

“When I was coming in, I was looking around at all these Irish stars that I supported from a young age.

“I think it’s the same, I’m not sure, for the other lads who have come in now. It’s always a special feeling.

“I was welcomed in by all the

senior guys. They come up to you, shake your hand, give you a pat on the back and say, ‘Welcome, I’m looking forward to training with you.’”

It wasn’t always plain sailing, though, because as much as Henshaw was one of the most talented schoolboys the country has ever produced, with such talent come great expectations.

With O’Driscoll and D’Arcy forming an outstanding midfield partnership, whenever Henshaw’s chance arose, he knew he had huge boots to fill – if centre was where he ended up, as full-back was still an option at that stage.

“There was loads of self-doubt, loads of it,” the 28-year-old admits. “In the first year, I probably knew I wasn’t really near the squad.

“I suppose I was playing 15 a lot in 2013. I was drifting between 15 and 13. I was unsure if I was going to break in where I would do so.

“I was still kinda figuring out positionally where I was, even in Connacht. There was that kinda sense and then I was brought into camp as a 15.

“I just felt I still had a bit to do with my kicking stuff. Even just reading the back-field, I was always decent at that, but it’s just a different level when you go onto the international scene. Everything is a couple of steps quicker, you have less time on the ball, things like that. Instantly you realise it.”

An Ireland Wolfhounds game in 2014 made Henshaw feel a little more at home in the international set-up, yet there was still a realisation that Test rugby was another level again.

Looking back on it now, Henshaw, who has won 53 Ireland caps, recognises the steep learning curve he was on, but it was all part of becoming the world-class operator he is today.

“When everything came to a standstill during lockdown, I looked back at old games that we played,” he says.

“Even just going through the camera roll, looking at old pictures of games back in the day.

“It’s always cool to see how far you’ve come with a view to seeing where you can go as well.

“The lockdown was great for that because they were showing loads of old games on TV.

“There were a few funny moments back in the day playing for Connacht, the wet nights trying to kick a ball into the gale-force wind at the Sportsground. You learn fairly quickly!

“Looking at my physical size, I wasn’t big at all. Coming in, I was still developing in that first year in 2013. It was funny looking back at the young, fresh face.”

He has come a long way since those early days stressing over O’Driscoll’s troublesome calf and how he would cope if called upon.

Last season was the best of Henshaw’s career, which was capped by starting all three Tests for the Lions in a disappointing series, during which he was one of the few players to enhance his reputation against South Africa.

After a winning start to the Six Nations campaign with last week’s win over Wales, Henshaw is hoping to force his way back into the mix for Saturday’s trip to Paris, determined to build on last year’s progress.

“There’s a bit of nervous excitement,” he says.

“It’s a special group here, coming off the back of a great November series and a great summer series. It’s a privilege to be involved. I think there’s huge growth left.

“There will always be that target on your back because the games we have done well in last year, teams will remember that and that’s what will probably inspire them to go on and try and beat us.

“It’s probably what we do as well, you remember the tough days.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but everyone is buzzing for it. With all the provinces doing really well over the last few weeks, that’s going to add to it. Hopefully, we continue that and kick on.”