Devotees of the BBC kids programme Blue Peter will be familiar with the concept of ‘one we prepared earlier.’

It allowed generations across these islands to grow up marveling at space rockets made out of a Cornflakes box and the lid from a tin of shoe polish.

Typically this engineering triumph would be in its early stages of assembly when the presenter would pause, and then reach for the one constructed earlier. It was always a magic moment.

It’s hard not to think of that process when you look at the make-up of the World Cup pools for France in the autumn.

By now even the fella who parks the cars for the World Rugby execs when they rock up to the office in a morning accepts that sometimes the Blue Peter Principle is not what the doctor ordered.

In fact, it has managed to reverse the maxim that failure to prepare is a fast track to preparing to fail. In this case, dressing for a cold snap predicted on the long-range weather forecast is making for a very sweaty experience.

Pool B in the World Cup will bring together the nations currently ranked first, fourth and fifth – Ireland, South Africa and Scotland. Those rankings might shift a bit between now and opening night in Paris on September 8th, but you get the picture.

When you make the draw so far ahead of time, you haven’t a rashers if it will make any sense when it matters. And it doesn’t.

So why does rugby pack its bags three years before the holiday is due to start? Well, firstly it won’t be happening again because from the 2025 Women’s RWC, World Rugby will own the model and form local partnerships with the local union, as opposed to being interested bystanders.

Currently everything is driven by ticketing revenue, so the sooner the pools are sorted, the sooner those sales can kick off. WR should be able to drive extra revenue from the event itself, taking the heat off ticket sales and allowing the draw to be made much closer to the tournament. At least that’s the plan.

The immediate upshot, however, of packing three of the currently high rankers in the same pool is to add a dollop of hot sauce to the Six Nations game with Scotland on March 12th.

In the two Six Nations campaigns since the World Cup draw was made, Gregor Townsend’s side have been the model of consistency, finishing fourth, as if their spot in the wrong end of the table was preordained. In fairness, it was an improvement on the previous season’s fifth place.

But now, suddenly, the regulars who troop along to Murrayfield a few times a season expecting pipes, pints, tatties and neaps to be their only comfort are walking on air.

Our clear impression is that there is no other nation the Scots would rather bury than Ireland. Through our respective unions, we were once joined at the hip in the pursuit of amateurism over rugby competence. Then the IRFU was bludgeoned into the new world and gradually we left our Celtic cousins planting flags on barren peaks.

How good would it feel for them to put us in our place for the first time since 2017?

That doesn’t sound like an eternity but look at it this way: from 1989 to ’99 Scotland managed to avoid defeat by Ireland over a dozen Championship and World Cup Test matches. That was the darkest age we can remember against any country of comparable size.

Since the turn of the century, however, Ireland have had two runs of seven wins in a row, and one of four over the Scots. They have never managed back-to-back wins in that period. All things considered, they have been pitiful.

It doesn’t suit Scotland’s cause that before getting stuck into us next month they go to Paris, in less than a fortnight. To be next up for the World Cup hosts, who need to right a few wrongs after what happened in Lansdowne Road last weekend, is unfortunate timing.

There is nothing like a run around Stade de France to clarify thoughts on what progress looks like.

What isn’t up for debate is the quality of rugby Scotland are playing. Starting with the win over Argentina at the tail end of the November series, they are clocking up tries through their backs.

Of 17 touchdowns scored over those three games, only two have come from forwards. That unit, interestingly, is where the Scottish system has been most productive in providing starters, with Pierre Schoeman the obvious exception. Without South African, English and Australian input, their backline would look a lot different.

Finn Russell is at the centre of it all. It may well be Gregor Townsend’s greatest achievement as a coach is to create an environment in which Russell – not exactly his bestie - can express himself. There is no one in world rugby with the out-half’s ability to make the killer pass.

So you can see why the Scots are talking openly about their first-ever silverware in the Six Nations. That conversation could be shut down abruptly after Paris, and deleted paragraph by paragraph if Ireland go to Edinburgh and push the Scots back into the familiarity of mid-table, or worse.

But for now, the one they prepared earlier is doing very nicely. As for the World Cup, we’ll have to wait and see if its trajectory takes it soaring through space or crashing in the pool of death.