There is no country Scotland would like to bury more than Ireland – is this their year to do it?

Brendan Fanning

Scotland out-half Finn Russell shakes hands with Paul O'Connell ahead of the clash with Ireland during the 2022 Six Nations. Image: Sportsfile.

Devotees of the BBC kids programme Blue Peter will be familiar with the concept of ‘one we prepared earlier.’

It allowed generations across these islands to grow up marveling at space rockets made out of a Cornflakes box and the lid from a tin of shoe polish.

