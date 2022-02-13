| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There is life without Johnny Sexton but France defeat is the one that got away

Mick Galwey

players after their side's defeat Expand

Close

players after their side's defeat

players after their side's defeat

players after their side's defeat

So there is life without Johnny Sexton!

Ireland’s rugby heroes gave everything in Paris last night, but just came up short against a top French team.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy