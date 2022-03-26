'There is enough there for us to be proud of moving forward' - Greg McWilliams reacts to Ireland's Wales loss

Stacey Flood is congratulated by team-mates after her try against Wales. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams was left to rue a late Welsh comeback, which dashed his side's hopes of making a winning start to their Six Nations campaign.

Three late tries undid Ireland, who finished the game with 14 players following Eimear Considine's harsh late yellow card.

Ireland ultimately ran out of steam, but considering the low base on which they are building from, there were plenty of reasons for McWilliams to be positive moving forward.

Tries from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood did not prove enough, as Wales ran out 27-19 bonus point winners.

“Sometimes in sport, you lose your momentum, you struggle to get it back,” he said.

“I'm really proud of the girls. I thought their efforts of what we are working on in training, to see that come through in the game means that we're ready to move on and hopefully improve and get better.

“I think we ran out of time in a way. Credit to Wales, I thought they controlled the ball well, particularly in the last 20.

“Obviously Eimear going off didn't help. We were one player short defensively and we got weak on that narrow side, but all in all really proud of the effort.”

Ireland struggled to live with the power of the Welsh pack, who repeatedly went to the maul and got plenty of change.

With France away to come next weekend, McWilliams knows his side will have to make major improvements around the maul, if they are to live with an even stronger French side.

“I think our defensive shape was good, our energy to get back in the game and into the defensive line was good,” the Ireland boss said.

“I thought there were times we could have got on the ball. Maybe they could have been turnovers in another game and we were unlucky in that regard.

“But their energy, particularly in that first-half, against big, powerful people, I was really proud of that.

“We saw glimpses of what we have been working on in our attacking shape. I thought we opened up some good holes at times and the girls executed well.

“We have a lot to build on. Disappointing to get the loss, no doubt about it, but I think there is enough there for us to be proud of moving forward.



“You finish a game like that and then next thing it's France away. We'll just take the learnings from this, work during the week and always try to get better. That's our goal.”