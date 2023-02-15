| 7.6°C Dublin

‘There is an insecure part of me’ – Caelan Doris on mental health challenges and visiting a therapist

Mayo man makes rugby look easy, but he opens up on the mental challenges of life at the top

Pictured at the ISPCC&rsquo;s fundraising campaign, &lsquo;Let&rsquo;s Sweat it Together&rsquo;, were Victoria Little ( 10), Brittany Hogan, Caelan Doris and Alasdair Little (13). Photo: James Crombie/inpho Expand

Pictured at the ISPCC&rsquo;s fundraising campaign, &lsquo;Let&rsquo;s Sweat it Together&rsquo;, were Victoria Little ( 10), Brittany Hogan, Caelan Doris and Alasdair Little (13). Photo: James Crombie/inpho

Pictured at the ISPCC’s fundraising campaign, ‘Let’s Sweat it Together’, were Victoria Little ( 10), Brittany Hogan, Caelan Doris and Alasdair Little (13). Photo: James Crombie/inpho

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Every week, Caelan Doris takes an hour out of his week and talks to a therapist. Partly, he does so out of a sort of professional curiosity, but he also knows it’s an important element to his development as a person and a player.

For, while he may look bulletproof when he’s dominating Test rugby matches at the tender age of 24, the Mayo native has insecurities like everyone else. He is sitting here opening up to a pair of journalists on a park bench in Dublin’s Herbert Park, because he’s passionate that others – children in particular – do the same.

