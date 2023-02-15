Every week, Caelan Doris takes an hour out of his week and talks to a therapist. Partly, he does so out of a sort of professional curiosity, but he also knows it’s an important element to his development as a person and a player.

For, while he may look bulletproof when he’s dominating Test rugby matches at the tender age of 24, the Mayo native has insecurities like everyone else. He is sitting here opening up to a pair of journalists on a park bench in Dublin’s Herbert Park, because he’s passionate that others – children in particular – do the same.

This is the harder part of the job, he concedes. It’s one thing performing in front of millions, but posing for photographs, speaking about himself and dealing with the pressure that comes from being heral ded as a generational talent who is arguably the best player in the world right now is a different matter.

He’s in his comfort zone preparing for a Test match, out of it in the aftermath when the plaudits are coming his way.

“I love them,” he says the weeks building up to big matches like last week’s win over France. “But I was just saying to my Mum earlier on that sometimes after a win like that at the weekend, getting a bit more attention – a certain part of me feels pressured to live up to people’s expectations.

“There’s an insecure part of me that doesn’t feel like I can do that.

“It’s funny. It’s class, my dream job but it does add a bit of pressure and awareness that there’s more eyes on me; sort of, ‘How do I deal with this?’

Psychotherapists by trade, Doris’ parents Chris and Rachel are big influences on the No 8 who has worked hard at coping with the pressures that come with playing.

Read More

“I think it’s something I have gotten better at already,” he explains.

“I actively try not to read too much. Things slip through on social media, on family WhatsApp groups and stuff like that. But, I try and stay clear of as much of it as possible.

“I also try and think of me as a kid, of how much I’d love this – being where I am. It’s probably something that others would resonate with as well.

“I do therapy every week, partly just out of interest.

“I studied psychology, my parents are psychotherapists. I’ve been doing that for a year now, I find it beneficial in being more comfortable in my own skin.

“It’s helped me to be more open with friends and family, with talking like this. It’s been good.”

On the morning of his ISPCC photoshoot, he confided in his housemate and Leinster and Ireland colleague Rónan Kelleher that he was nervous about the whole affair.

“Something like that, years ago I’d have kept that to myself. I’d say it was fine,” he says.

“I’ve noticed the benefit in doing it myself and if more people, especially kids from a younger age can do it; can raise any concerns or if they’re nervous about different things... if they can pick up the phone, talk to Childline, a friend, a family member, a teacher, a coach; whoever it is – I think it’s definitely beneficial.”

Doris’ path from Lacken in rural north Mayo to an Ireland jersey is a road less travelled.

His parents both hail from Dublin and decided to send him to board at Blackrock College, meaning he got the best of both worlds in one way.

In another, it made it harder to fit in in both environments.

The white lines of the GAA and rugby pitches helped him fit in.

“Living in Mayo until I was 12. I’d a great upbringing in a very rural area, with a very small school,” he recalled.

“I only had two in my class in primary school. There was 35 in the whole school, a lot of my friends would have been through sport. The local GAA club Naomh Pádraig, Ballina RFC as well. A lot of my friends back home are through the rugby club.

“It was a massive change going from that environment to Blackrock where I was boarding, there was 200 in my year.

“I did love it. There was a feeling of being a bit different, both in Mayo when my parents are psychotherapists which is a little bit out there compared to the professions of some of my friends.

“We were blow-ins in a way, even though I lived there all my life, my parents moved from Dublin and the others are locals.

“Equally, in Blackrock, being from Mayo and with my parents’ profession, compared to what some of my friends’ parents did.

“It was a bit of a factor, that’s one of the things I wouldn’t have discussed back then at all through a bit of embarrassment with my parents.

“I’ve spoken to them more recently and it’s dissipating, thankfully!

“Sport was common ground.

“I may be overstating it a little bit, it wasn’t that much of a factor. It was there, but it wasn’t huge; an everyday thing.

“Sport was common ground, I remember having something on each day; whether it was basketball which I did for a couple of years, karate for a little while, rugby on Saturday, Gaelic a couple of days a week. It was great.”

Expand Close Pictured at the ISPCC’s fundraising campaign, ‘Let’s Sweat it Together’, were Victoria Little ( 10), Brittany Hogan, Caelan Doris and Alasdair Little (13). Photo: James Crombie/inpho / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pictured at the ISPCC’s fundraising campaign, ‘Let’s Sweat it Together’, were Victoria Little ( 10), Brittany Hogan, Caelan Doris and Alasdair Little (13). Photo: James Crombie/inpho

All of that forms part of a player who, at the age of 24, has the world of rugby at his feet.

And, with Andy Farrell and Ireland’s performance coach Gary Keegan placing a high premium on the mental aspects of the sport, he is perfectly placed to buy in.

“Andy’s great, the environment he’s built is unbelievable; from the very first couple of camps he was big on being yourselves, being vulnerable and holding conversations with each other,” Doris says.

“Being fearless, wanting to learn and share all your IP you have; your experiences that you have with each other.

“So, the vulnerable piece is about the rugby side of things but also having a good chat, getting to know each other and being yourselves.”

“Gary’s been class, he’s had some very good meetings with us and also one-on-ones. Lads have found that very helpful. He’s always knocking around, sometimes it’s a brief chat and a bit of small talk. Sometimes it’s a one-one that’s organised, go into a bit of deeper stuff.

“I’ve found it useful.

“My parents would be big into mindfulness and meditation as well.

“Gary’s a big advocate for that too, that’s something I go through phases with and some phases of not being so good.

“That’s something he’s pushed me to be consistent with it, visualisation as well. Trying to be present.

“You might see us doing the breath work, taking a couple of deep breaths, that’s come from him as well.

“Trying to get ourselves back to neutral.”

That’s hard to do when you’re dominating matches like last Saturday, but Doris is doing everything he can to adapt to his new reality.

He has the world at his feet, but he knows that getting his head right is the most important thing.

How Doris saw two key tries against France

TRY 1 – the carry that leads to Hugo Keenan’s try

“It’s something we rehearsed a little bit during the week,” he explains. “It’s an attack we’re going to, nice hands from Finlay to put Hugo through. I thought he’d pass it to Johnny or Garry, but he backed himself.

“Sometimes I confuse myself as much as the players, it comes from being a kid, playing tip in Blackrock, always trying to go for space instead of running at people.

“(The footwork) probably came naturally from doing it so much, playing with older lads as well where I wasn’t the biggest. As I’ve gotten ol der, I’ve worked on it.”

TRY 2 – the pass for Garry Ringrose

“I’m not sure exactly (how it happened), it is definitely a bit of instinct. I’d first of all given a poor pass to put us in that situation in the first place but I remember going to the ball, picking it up and seeing that space on the edge,” he says.

“I saw Garry putting his hand out and I just managed to fling it to him. I’ve had a few where it hasn’t gone that way in the past, but it worked out well.

“The confidence that they instil in you is huge. All the coaches really, but Andy (Farrell) and Gary (Keeegan) as well.”

Read More



