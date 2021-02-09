'There have been no setbacks so far' – Easterby confident Sexton and Ryan will be fit to face France

Jonathan Sexton is tackled by Taulupe Faletau of Wales during the Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last Sunday. Photo: Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Ireland are optimistic that captain Johnny Sexton and James Ryan will be passed fit to play in Sunday's Six Nations clash against France.

Both players suffered head injuries during last weekend's defeat to Wales and were removed from the field as a result.

Although it is still much too early in the week to definitively say if either Ryan or Sexton will be involved, Ireland are pressing ahead with plans that include the key duo.



Ryan was forced off during the first-half in Cardiff on Sunday, while Sexton followed the influential lock off later in the game having been left lying on the ground.

Every precaution will be made with regard to the fitness of both players, but as things stand, they are said to be progressing through their return-to-play protocols without any setbacks.

“They were both obviously removed from the game and they are currently going through the return to play protocols,” Ireland defence coach Simin Easterby said.

“It's a six-stage set protocol whereby each stage lasts about 24 hours and then if there are no symptoms resulting from the concussion, they can progress to the next stage.

“At the moment, they are going through that and there have been no setbacks so far.

“That's where we are at at the minute. There will be more to say later in the week, but currently, they are both going through the same stage of protocol to return to play by the weekend.”

Asked if Ireland were planning to have Sexton and Ryan available for selection, Easterby responded:

“Yeah, as far as we are aware, that's exactly what we are planning. But obviously if a stage is failed, they have to drop back a day and that puts them under pressure.

“Our primary focus is their health and safety first and foremost.

“If a player, which may well be the case at some stage this week, feels like they can't complete the stage that they are in, then they obviously have to drop back a stage and that compromises their availability.

“We are aware of that and obviously we have plans in place to potentially have to deal with that if they come along.

“But at the moment, that's what we are planning for, that they get through each stage, each day and they get that one step further to making themselves available by the weekend.”

Ireland have left themselves in must-win territory ahead of the visit of an in-form French team to Dublin.

Easterby didn't attempt to sugarcoat the scale of the task at hand, but the former Ireland back-row called on his players to rise to the challenge.

“We obviously didn't get the start that we would have hoped for and it puts us in a more difficult position than we think should have been,” he added.

“But, there is still a massive opportunity at the weekend. The French are coming to town, it's an opportunity for us to hopefully get parity in terms of numbers on the pitch and have the opportunity to showcase what we feel we are building.

“For us to stay alive in the competition, it's a must-win.”

