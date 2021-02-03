“Players cannot yell and wave arms at referee (often from the leaders). Swearing or inappropriate language is unacceptable. Must be sanctioned by PK (penalty kick) or Card. Sometimes the warning is not necessary.”

The above passage is from a World Rugby presentation last week to referees on key objectives for this Six Nations.

It touches all the bases you would expect, from the minefield that is the school of high hits to the hardy annual known as the scrum.

Most of it is stuff you were familiar with already. All of it serves to re-emphasise how difficult it is to referee the game of rugby.

No other high-impact sport has this level of complexity. Ice hockey is the only other collision game with greater continuity, but it’s a much easier read than rugby’s breakdown, or the rucks thrown up by Aussie Rules.

So you have to feel for rugby referees. It is an assault on the senses. In which case you’d think they’d make it easier on themselves.

Surely the best way to do that is to build relationships with the players. Yet the summary of the World Rugby presentation includes the following passage:

“The manner you will communicate will be observed closely. ARs (assistant refs) and TMOs (television match officials). Reminder: Should we sell all our decisions? Clearly NOT. Communication must be reduced.”

So the message can be reduced to this: stop taking crap from the players; make your decision and get on with it without asking for a reaction.

On the face of it this would be fine if we were talking of a game with largely black and white decisions.

In rugby, the only ones in that category are whether or not the ball went over the bar, and even some of those have shades of grey that require re-examination.

This sets the scene for what is already a very interesting weekend. The Calcutta Cup is in the prime time slot on Saturday, followed by Wales against Ireland in Cardiff on Sunday.

For Andrew Brace, who has had unwanted profile on social media this season already, this is a huge game, elevated further by England’s injury count leading to Scotland’s aspirations of success.

As Scotland coach Gregor Townsend happily identified, the game against England is the biggest deal in Scottish rugby, every season.

Then we have Wales, under the pump from all angles, desperate for a bright start against Ireland. For Wayne Barnes it will be his 94th Test match. A handy man to have in the middle of what will be a savage confrontation.

The message from World Rugby, however, doesn’t take into account the relative experience of the referees. It sets out what’s expected and tells the refs to get on with it. Brace and Barnes are at different ends of the experience charts.

So go back to the opening passage here and see what names pop into your head. If Johnny Sexton isn’t topping the list then you’ve been watching a different game. If Owen Farrell and Alun Wyn Jones aren’t on the same podium then you’re new to the top end of rugby.

All three are men at the height – or a little past that point – of their powers. They make massive demands on themselves and those around them. That includes the referees.

Sexton has a history of bad body language as well as heroics in a green jersey. If you were a referee looking for some notoriety, your opener would be to ignore Sexton when he is captain and trying to make a point.

It’s not often he thinks he’s wrong. It is inconceivable he will remain calm if he thinks – sorry, knows – he’s right, and the ref isn’t listening.

Sometimes we wonder if refs would be better served by admitting their mistakes. So when a referral to the TMO shows they made a mess of a call they acknowledge as much to the offended team captain – using his actual name – and crack on with the game.

Equally we wonder if those who put together the training principles for referees don’t have a module on rugby’s equivalent of the medics’ bedside manner. Imagine if you were a club coach and the ref arrived at the game having done basic research on the identity of the respective captains, information he then used from pre-match onwards.

Would you be less inclined to holler at him when he, like the players, makes mistakes?

Of course, what we’re about to witness this weekend is a long way up the food-chain from there. Rather, at the elite level, the referee is one of a team. The World Rugby document highlights this as The Team of Three.

No, it’s not a campaign slogan for one of the Six Nations sponsors, rather it’s the importance placed on the referee and his assistants working together.

For some reason, the same World Rugby document doesn’t highlight how this Team of Three could focus for this Championship on policing rear-foot offside, but maybe that will change.

In the meantime, the refs, plus support staff, will have their antennae raised and cards ready for signs of insubordination. For Andy Brace, this will be like traversing a tightrope. For Wayne Barnes, it will be a cakewalk.