The World Rugby document and why referees vs captains will be a crucial Six Nations battle

Brendan Fanning

Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell will both be dealing with referees throughout the Six Nations. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell will both be dealing with referees throughout the Six Nations. Image credit: Sportsfile.

“Players cannot yell and wave arms at referee (often from the leaders). Swearing or inappropriate language is unacceptable. Must be sanctioned by PK (penalty kick) or Card. Sometimes the warning is not necessary.”

The above passage is from a World Rugby presentation last week to referees on key objectives for this Six Nations.

It touches all the bases you would expect, from the minefield that is the school of high hits to the hardy annual known as the scrum.

