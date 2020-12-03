| 0.9°C Dublin

The veteran, the fourth-choice back-up and Andy Farrell's front row headache

Brendan Fanning

Andy Farrell has had an inconsistent first year as Ireland head coach

Andy Farrell has had an inconsistent first year as Ireland head coach

At the start of this Autumn Nations Cup series, Andy Farrell will have sketched out the lads he wanted to get into the system and the circumstances in which to carry out the plan.

Having to beat Scotland in order to claw back some ground, and to be short-handed in the most troublesome area of the team, was the side of the street he didn’t want to explore.

Well, that’s where the coach finds himself building up to Saturday. The second-half slide into the ditch against Georgia last weekend was so traumatic that old hands like Cian Healy were sent out front a few days later, raving about the mega fantastic mood in Camp Ireland.

