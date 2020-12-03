At the start of this Autumn Nations Cup series, Andy Farrell will have sketched out the lads he wanted to get into the system and the circumstances in which to carry out the plan.

Having to beat Scotland in order to claw back some ground, and to be short-handed in the most troublesome area of the team, was the side of the street he didn’t want to explore.

Well, that’s where the coach finds himself building up to Saturday. The second-half slide into the ditch against Georgia last weekend was so traumatic that old hands like Cian Healy were sent out front a few days later, raving about the mega fantastic mood in Camp Ireland.

Healy is an interesting case in point because a man of his quality and longevity is like a lifeline to a new coach bobbing about on the tide. Except that Healy has enough on his own plate without rescuing those around him.

It’s safe to say Farrell had hoped his first choice loosehead – a man who has given so much to the cause – was in better form currently. Equally, the coach hadn’t planned on having Eric O’Sullivan as Healy’s back up on Saturday.

Early in 2019 we wondered if the promising, hard-working Ulster player would squeeze into Joe Schmidt’s longlist of props for Japan. Farrell’s predecessor reckoned the tournament had come a year too soon for O’Sullivan. Right on cue the door opens for the last Test of that extra year. But it is not based on form.

In the meantime Ed Byrne became the man catching the silver lining on Dave Kilcoyne’s cloud. There are very few countries on the rugby-playing circuit who wouldn’t have qualms about their fourth-ranked loosehead backing up their first, but it happens. It would be an unforeseen bonus if O’Sullivan gets a cap and a high mark on the hated player ratings in the same afternoon.

Across the front row the combination of Andrew Porter starting with John Ryan backing up would not have been Farrell’s dream combo either, when sifting through the names last month. Without being ageist it would be better for business if Tom O’Toole was in the frame. The first anniversary of being called into Farrell’s Six Nations squad rolls around in a fortnight. It would have been reasonable for him to think he’d have worn a bit of green by this stage. He has got back on the horse following recent ankle surgery but is way short on game time to feature here.

So if you add up the absence of old hands like Tadhg Furlong and Kilcoyne, plus the casualty rate in the queue behind them, it explains Farrell’s unease going to the last fence before Christmas.

The best bit is that Scotland are on a different journey to Ireland currently, focusing on the dull old bread and butter stuff like defence and set-piece before the return to the more glamorous end of the game: attack. For this instalment, Gregor Townsend has real quality in his props – Rory Sutherland, a Lion in waiting, and Zander Fagerson – and a back three of Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe. With another couple of South African props on the bench in Oli Kebble and Willem Nel, Townsend will fancy his chances if we get a game of many scrums.

The two areas Andy Farrell will be less concerned about are the bits of Scotland’s fabric that feature Blade Thomson at number six and debutant Jaco van der Walt at out-half. Thomson has never suggested he is comfortable at this level. As for Van der Walt, who just about got the door closed on his residency qualification, there is a country mile between him and his opposite number, Johnny Sexton.

According to Van der Walt’s Wikipedia page, under the heading Personal Life, the entry claims his grandfather was a detective in the Dutch police before emigrating to South Africa. Wow! Could he have been on the same beat you reckon as Van der Valk from the 1970s tv series of the same name?

Either way it’s a point of interest for a player who surely was not part of Gregor Townsend’s plans – at least not for this fixture – when juggling his options at number 10. If we question the value of the PRO14 for Irish sides, three of whom win without breaking sweat, then what’s it like making your debut from a club like Edinburgh, who are in freefall?

Subtract Finn Russell and Adam Hastings from the equation and the picture changes dramatically. Townsend has something in common there with Andy Farrell. Both men are going to find out stuff they hadn’t bargained on. It's a toss up who will be happier with the lesson learned.