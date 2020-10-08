The uncapped prospects, the unlucky nine and prop dilemma - the winners and losers from Ireland's squad selection

As tends to be the case with most squad announcements, there is an inevitable rush to seek outrage in who hasn’t been included, rather than focus on who has.

Those who are that way inclined didn’t have to look too far into Ireland’s Six Nations selection, as John Cooney’s omission caused consternation in many quarters.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there has been less made of the positives, most notably that Andy Farrell has included 10 uncapped players in his wider group, which is a clear nod to his intention to build for the future.

Irish rugby has been crying out for a head coach to pick on form and, for the most part, supporters who are able to put their provincial bias to the side would surely agree that Farrell got his picks spot on.

Read More

There will always be exceptions and that Cooney has been left out, yet Conor Murray has been included, has made for an easy lightning-rod.

Prior to lockdown, Cooney was arguably one of the form players in Europe, let alone Ireland, but he has dipped since rugby’s return, so much so that Ulster dropped the scrum-half for their biggest game in years.

We don’t get to see what goes on behind the scenes and how players act within a squad, but it should be said that Joe Schmidt, Dan McFarland and Andy Farrell have all been unconvinced by Cooney at different stages. Perhaps that speaks volumes.

On the flip side, Murray hasn’t been at his best either and is also carrying a thigh injury.

People will continue to criticise his box-kicking, but in Munster especially, Murray looks to be carrying out a rigid game-plan, and although he is some way off his lofty high standards, you don’t just discard someone of his vast experience.

Many may not agree, but the fact is Murray remains an integral part of the Ireland squad and until someone is good enough to force him out, he is here to stay.

A rejuvenated Kieran Marmion will hope to do just that, as will the in-form Jamison Gibson-Park.

The Leinster man is one of six uncapped players in the main squad, as Gibson-Park joins Ryan Baird, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Shane Daly and Hugo Keenan.

When you consider that exciting young talents such as Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, Fineen Wycherley, as well as James Lowe (who doesn’t qualify until November), have all been included as development players, then there is a lot to look forward to.

As he did for his initial Six Nations squad, Farrell has publicly named the development players, which is a change from the previous era.

Imagine the confidence boost that Casey and Wycherley in particular will have gotten from everyone knowing they are about to get their first taste of international camp.

Baird has been promoted from the development group and is now primed for his debut. After another excellent display for Leinster last weekend, Farrell must be seriously considering starting the 21-year-old lock against Italy on October 24.

Connors will also feel that he too isn’t far away from a first cap and having been expected to feature in the postponed Italy game back in March, the Leinster openside has pushed on again since then.

It will be interesting to see how Farrell approaches the next couple of months. He is expected to go with strong teams for the remaining Six Nations clashes against Italy and France before juggling his resources for the Autumn Nations Cup.

With the 2023 World Cup seedings already confirmed ahead of December’s draw, technically speaking, there is less pressure on the upcoming games.

Farrell is of course expected to deliver, but amid that expectation is hope that he will be given licence to build whilst blooding the younger players – many of whom should wear the green jersey over the coming weeks. Daly and Keenan are fascinating prospects, and having both come through the Ireland Sevens system, they will battle it out at full-back.

Given that Farrell has opted for just two looseheads, Ed Byrne will certainly see game-time.

Byrne has bounced back admirably from a couple of serious injuries and with Dave Kilcoyne sidelined, he will provide back-up for his Leinster teammate Cian Healy.

The scrum, however, is a major cause for concern, especially without the injured Tadhg Furlong.

New scrum coach John Fogarty will have his hands full as he looks to solidify the set-piece, which will be able to call upon just one of the three tightheads from the initial squad.

Andrew Porter, who is carrying a knock, will also provide cover on the loosehead side, while John Ryan and Finlay Bealham must bring their game to the next level.

Johnny Sexton retains the captaincy as he pushes to win his fitness race. Other new, younger leaders are emerging, however, with James Ryan, Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris all well capable of stepping up.

The challenge facing Farrell is to strike the right balance between youth and experience.

There is no doubt that certain members of the old guard need to repay the faith shown in them, but with a plethora of new faces shaking things up, there is reason to be optimistic about what the future may hold.

Three winners from the Ireland squad

Kieran Marmion

The Connacht scrum-half has bounced back well from a nightmare injury spell and is rewarded with a recall. Marmion was left out of the World Cup squad and hasn’t played for Ireland since the warm-up win over Wales last August. The 28-year old will feel he has a major point to prove.

Jack Carty

By his own admission, Carty dipped below his high standards following a difficult World Cup. The Connacht out-half has found his mojo again and is playing with renewed confidence.

Finlay Bealham

The Connacht tighthead hasn’t played for Ireland since November 2018 and has, no doubt, benefited from injuries to Tadhg Furlong and Tom O’Toole. Bealham has had his injury problems and will be desperate to make up for lost time.

And three losers...

John Cooney

Arguably the outstanding player in Europe last season, having been in line to start against Italy in March, Cooney has fallen way down the pecking order – seemingly on the back of his post-lockdown form. The writing was on the wall after he was dropped from the Ulster team for the PRO14 decider, and Cooney is now left to play catch up.

Luke McGrath

The Leinster scrum-half finds himself in a similar boat as Cooney. McGrath was off the pace against Saracens, with Jamison Gibson-Park having significantly narrowed the gap and now overtaken him in the international pecking order.

Ultan Dillane

A head injury picked up playing for Connacht Eagles a fortnight ago was ill-timed, as Dillane misses out on selection. The Connacht lock was included in the initial Six Nations squad in January and now has work to do to regain his place.