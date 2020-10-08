| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The uncapped prospects, the unlucky nine and prop dilemma - the winners and losers from Ireland's squad selection

Andy Farrell has made some big selection calls in his Six Nations squad. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Andy Farrell has made some big selection calls in his Six Nations squad. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell has made some big selection calls in his Six Nations squad. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Andy Farrell has made some big selection calls in his Six Nations squad. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

As tends to be the case with most squad announcements, there is an inevitable rush to seek outrage in who hasn’t been included, rather than focus on who has.

Those who are that way inclined didn’t have to look too far into Ireland’s Six Nations selection, as John Cooney’s omission caused consternation in many quarters.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there has been less made of the positives, most notably that Andy Farrell has included 10 uncapped players in his wider group, which is a clear nod to his intention to build for the future.