The Toulouse star with the dancing feet - Ange Capuozzo, the player Ireland need to fear

Italy's Ange Capuozzo evades the tackle of Lewis Ludlam of England and makes a break during their Six Nations clasdh at Twickenham. Photo: Craig Mercer/Getty Images

As Ange Capuozzo made his way to the stage in Monaco last November, the Italian magic man with the boyish movie star looks wouldn’t have appeared out of place if he had been stepping forward to accept an Oscar rather than World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year award.

After an embarrassing moment for the organisers was just about avoided, thanks to New Zealand star Ruby Tui, who was alongside Capuozzo to receive the women’s version of the same award, Italy’s newest superstar was eventually allowed to say a few words to acknowledge one of the biggest moments in his young career.

Tui, to her credit, ensured Capuozzo wasn’t rushed back to his seat, allowing him a chance to deliver his acceptance speech. It may have been short and sweet, but it was enough to get a brief insight into the person behind the dazzling footwork. Capuozzo started and finished speaking in English, while in the middle, he seamlessly switched between Italian and French.

Finding his voice has never been a problem for Capuozzo. In fact, his willingness to speak up is one of the main reasons he found himself on that stage in the first place.

The 23-year-old saw off competition from Ireland’s Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan, and while the latter could have felt particularly hard done by, it was difficult to deny Capuozzo his moment.

His rise has been nothing short of phenomenal, especially when you consider the path he has taken.

You don’t have to go far back to get a better understanding of how Capuozzo went from being deemed too small to make it in professional rugby to being signed by Toulouse, one of the sport’s heavyweights.

Born in France, his family always had strong Italian roots, given his grandparents are from Naples, meaning Capuozzo is a big Napoli and Diego Maradona fan. But his first love was rugby and as he made his way through the Espoirs (Academy) at Grenoble, he was pushed to play scrum-half because of his diminutive frame. However, those that watched him from a young age couldn’t shake the feeling that his creativity could be better utilised backfield, which is why he has ended up at full-back.

The Italian federation were soon made aware of Capuozzo’s heritage, as a twist of fate proved to be the turning point for the boy from Grenoble.

It was the end of 2018 and Capuozzo felt like he wasn’t getting anywhere when the Italy U-20s came to town to play a pre-Six Nations friendly.

Capuozzo knew this was the moment he had been waiting for and after delivering an impressive performance, initially at scrum-half, then moving to full-back, he took it upon himself to approach the Italian coaches afterwards to declare his interest in representing the Azzurri.

Although the Six Nations came too soon, the following summer, Capuozzo was called up by Italy for the Junior World Cup. He scored two tries in five games for an Italian side that finished ninth after being beaten by Ireland at the pool stages.

Meanwhile, Capuozzo had begun to feature regularly for Grenoble, and it wasn’t long until bigger clubs were tracking his progress.

An Italy ‘A’ appearance followed in 2021 before Capuozzo made his Test breakthrough last year. It turned out to be quite the 2022 for the 5ft 10in, 82kg magician, who, after lighting up the Six Nations, joined Toulouse.

Two tries off the bench against Scotland on his debut set the tone for what was to come, as his sensational break from his own half in Cardiff created a famous Italian try.

The Azzurri built on their memorable win over Wales by toppling Australia for the first time last November, with Capuozzo scoring another two tries. They were beaten by South Africa, but he got on the score sheet against the world champions.

Capuozzo has benefitted from Kiwi head Kieran Crowley giving his players license to play heads-up rugby while playing in Toulouse has also accelerated his development.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Capuozzo’s form is that despite being a marked man, he is still weaving his magic, as he did by scoring a superb try against France recently.

Ireland know they must be on their guard in Rome on Saturday because if they kick loose to Italy’s full-back, his searing pace and devastating step will punish them.

When you watch his joyous playing style, it’s easy to see why Capuozzo idolises the late great French winger Christophe Dominici, along with Ireland’s nemesis Vincent Clerc.

Having emerged from the shadows, Capuozzo is now consistently delivering on the main stage, just as he did in Monaco last November. Not bad for a kid once deemed too small to make it in the land of the giants.