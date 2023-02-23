The Toulouse flyer, the Welsh nine and the inspirational captain – meet the Italians looking to upset Ireland

Italy are looking to end Ireland’s Grand Slam bid in Rome on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about their 23-man squad.

15 – Ange Capuozzo (Toulouse)

The 23-year-old French-born flyer is one of the top young talents in the world – as evidenced by him claiming the 2022 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award. Every week seems to produce another highlight-reel finish and Ireland’s defence will be majorly tested by Capuozzo’s broken-field running.

14 – Edoardo Padovani (Benetton)

The 29-year-old’s try in Cardiff last March ended Italy’s seven-year winless run in the Six Nations and secured Padovani’s place in Italian rugby lore. He made his Italy debut back in 2016 and can play at both fullback and on the wing.

13 – Juan Ignacio Brex (Benetton)

The 30-year-old Argentine represented Los Pumas at underage level before swapping to Italy after qualifying via the residency rule. Has been a regular at outside centre since Kieran Crowley took over in 2021.

12 – Tommaso Menoncello (Benetton)

Menoncello became the youngest try-scorer in Six Nations history when he touched down against France last year at the age of 19 years and 170 days. Still just 20, the Benetton back is one of Italy’s top prospects and can also play on the wing.

11 – Pierre Bruno (Zebre)

The 26-year-old wing scored a famous try in the win over Australia last November and is back in the starting team after dropping to the bench for the England game.

10 – Paolo Garbisi (Montpellier)

Another of Italy’s promising young backs, Garbisi’s first season in the French Top 14 saw him selected ahead of Springbok World Cup winner Handré Pollard as Montpellier won the title in 2022. Still just 22, Garbisi will be Italy’s out-half for the foreseeable future.

9 – Stephen Varney (Gloucester)

Born in Wales, the 21-year-old Varney is eligible to play for Italy through his Italian mother. The Gloucester nine has struggled in the first two Six Nations games and needs a big performance against Ireland.

1 – Danilo Fischetti (London Irish)

Fischetti plays under Declan Kidney at London Irish and has been a regular at loosehead since making his debut in 2020.

2 – Giacomo Nicotera (Benetton)

Nicotera is only winning his 10th cap against Ireland, so Andy Farrell’s side will no doubt look to put pressure on the 26-year-old hooker.

3 – Simone Ferrari (Benetton)

Ferrari played for Italy at the 2019 World Cup and the 28-year-old is likely to feature again in France.

4 – Niccolo Cannone (Benetton)

The 24-year-old plays in the Italian pack with his brother Lorenzo and is another player who was ushered into the Italian set-up after the 2019 World Cup.

5 – Federico Ruzza (Benetton)

Ruzza’s strong performances in the second row alongside his club-mate have been one of the real positives for Italy across the opening two games. The 28-year-old has won 38 international caps.

6 – Sebastian Negri (Benetton)

Born in Zimbabwe to an Italian father, Negri spent time studying in England before finally making his way to Benetton, where he has played since 2017.

7 – Michele Lamaro (Benetton, C)

Lamaro has been a talismanic figure since taking up the captaincy in 2021 at the age of 23. He has grown into a real leader and one of the top opensides in Europe.

8 – Lorenzo Cannone (Benetton)

Cannone completes the Benetton back five in the pack, and at just 22 and with five caps, he is still learning his trade in international rugby.

Replacements

16 – Luca Bigi (Zebre)

The 31-year-old Zebre hooker is one of the few players in the squad north of 30, and provides experience off the bench.

17 – Federico Zani (Benetton)

Zani is the oldest player in the Italy squad at 33.

18 – Marco Riccioni (Saracens)

Although an ACL injury scuppered the majority of his first season with Saracens, the 25-year-old has impressed when fit since his move in 2021.

19 – Edoardo Iachizzi (Vannes)

Iachizzi is the only player in the matchday squad outside of Garbisi and Capuozzo to play for a French club, with the 24-year-old lock lining out for Vannes in the Pro D2.

20 – Giovanni Pettinelli (Benetton)

Pettinelli comes into the matchday squad after an unfortunate injury to Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri.

21 – Alessandro Fusco (Zebre)

The 23-year-old had been tipped to potentially start in place of the underperforming Varney but Crowley opted to keep the Gloucester scrum-half in the starting side.

22 – Luca Morisi (London Irish)

The 31-year-old made his Italy debut all the way back in 2012, and recently moved to England after an 11-year spell with Benetton.

23 – Tommaso Allan (Harlequins)

Born to a Scottish father and Italian mother, Allan has played in France (Perpignan), Italy (Benetton) and now England (Harlequins). The 29-year-old will rejoin Perpignan at the end of this season.