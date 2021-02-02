The top 50 Irish players of the Six Nations era: 40-31 - The stars who shone brightest in stellar decades

40 – Garry Ringrose

Leinster, Ireland (30 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam); Champions Cup 2018; PRO14 2018, 2019, 2020

As naturally gifted a back as Ireland has produced in the last decade, 26-year-old Ringrose is one that can firmly push into the higher echelons of a list like this if he can stay fit in the coming seasons.

When he’s available, the Dubliner is a wonderfully balanced attacking player with a capacity to beat his man and a teak-tough approach to defence to match. Growing as a leader, he bears a striking similarity to Brian O’Driscoll in full flight.

39 – David Humphreys

Ulster, Ireland (72 caps)

Honours: Heineken Cup 1999; Celtic Cup 2004; PRO14 2006

Much of Humphreys’ best work came before the scope of this list and when he entered the decade as a Heineken Cup winner, 2000 also saw the emergence of a new rival for the No 10 shirt in Ronan O’Gara.

Still, the Ulsterman fought his corner and won the selection battle for some big games – most notably leading the backline through the 2003 campaign that saw him kick the team to victory against France before falling short in the Grand Slam decider against England.

He also amassing a record points tally for his home province before retiring in 2008.

38 – Simon Easterby

Leeds, Llanelli, Ireland (65 caps)

Honours: Lions 2005 (2 Tests); PRO14 2004

Although he was no longer involved when Ireland won their Grand Slam in 2009, the teak-tough Easterby had played a big role in getting the team into a competitive position for much of the previous decade.

Ireland had lots of talented back-rows in the 2000s, but the English-born, Welsh-based blindside invariably got the nod because of his excellent lineout work, good breakdown skills and able carrying.

Now Ireland’s forwards coach, he was part of a host of big days.

37 – Marcus Horan

Munster, Ireland (67 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam); Heineken Cup 2006, 2008; PRO14 2003, 2009, 2011

A capable scrummager with a fine carrying game, Horan succeeded Peter Clohessy as Munster’s No 1 and went on to play a pivotal role in their European success.

His performances in red earned him a green jersey and he was a one of the unsung heroes of the 2009 Grand Slam-winning side as part of Gert Smal’s forward pack.

36 – Iain Henderson

Ulster, Ireland (58 caps)

Honours: SIx Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Lions (2017)

Some will argue this is far too low for a player of Henderson’s quality and experience, but the next couple of seasons will define the current Ulster captain’s legacy as an international.

A player with incredible physical gifts, he is a strong lineout forward and a superb ball-carrier who has enjoyed some big days in green – most notably at the 2015 World Cup and in the 2018 win over France when he played a pivotal role in setting up Johnny Sexton’s drop-goal.

Still, there have equally been days where he couldn’t impose his undoubted quality on the opposition. He has time on his side to move up the rankings.

35 – Girvan Dempsey

Leinster, Ireland (82 caps)

Honours: Heineken Cup 2009; PRO14 2001, 2008

Dempsey’s consistency and imperious work under the high ball somehow became a stick to beat him with during his excellent career.

More often than not, coaches opted to trust him ahead of the more exciting Geordan Murphy and while some argue it was to the detriment of the team’s attacking play, the Terenure man rarely put a foot wrong. Throw in important tries in two victories over England and you’ve an excellent body of work.

34 – Devin Toner

Leinster, Ireland (70 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam); Heineken Cup 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018; PRO14 2008, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020

Blessed with rare physical gifts, Toner had to bide his time during the early stages of his career before becoming the fulcrum of the Leinster and Ireland lineout for much of the last decade.

He was never the most dynamic player, but his huge frame and dependable hands afforded the team the chance to build around him and his durability is quite remarkable.

Soon to become Leinster’s most-capped player, the decision to leave him out of the 2019 World Cup squad backfired badly.

33 – Jack McGrath

Leinster, Ulster, Ireland (56 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam); Heineken Cup 2018; Challenge Cup 2012; PRO14 2012, 2014, 2018; Lion 2017 (3 Tests)

Between 2014 and 2017, St Mary’s man McGrath was one of the most important players in Joe Schmidt’s set-up as he stepped in for Cian Healy and played his way into the Lions match-day 23.

A powerful scrummager who is noted for his work in the tight, he started the famous win over the All Blacks in 2016 and came off the bench in the second in Dublin in 2018. By then, Healy was back in control of the jersey and McGrath’s injuries have limited his contribution as he tries to play his way back in at Ulster.

32 – Andrew Trimble

Ulster, Ireland (70 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014; Celtic League 2006

Trimble admits he was never the most naturally gifted player, but this quick and powerful winger made the most of what he had in a fine career which spanned 12 years in the green jersey.

After being a regular under Eddie O’Sullivan, injury and form disrupted his momentum and it was under Joe Schmidt that he played his best rugby. Player of the Year when Ireland won the Six Nations in 2014, he was unlucky that an ill-timed injury ruined his chances of selection for the 2015 World Cup.

31 – Luke Fitzgerald

Leinster, Ireland (34 caps)

Honours: Grand Slam 2009; Six Nations 2015; Heineken Cup 2009, 2011; PRO14 2008, 2014

Earmarked for greatness while still in school, Fitzgerald won his first cap for Ireland while still a teenager in 2006 and secured a Grand Slam and a place on the Lions tour of South Africa at 21 in 2009.

With a rare ability to beat defenders, the ultra-professional winger was a key member of the Leinster team that made the breakthrough in 2009 and backed it up in 2011.

While he enjoyed a lot of success in his short career, injury curtailed Fitzgerald’s ability to kick on and dominate in the way he might have but his defiant performance in defeat to Argentina in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final was a reminder of his unquestioned quality before retiring at 28.