The top 50 Irish players of the Six Nations era: 30-21 - The men who drove the green machine

30 – Jerry Flannery Connacht, Munster, Ireland (41 caps) Honours: Grand Slam 2009, Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, 2009 Another whose contribution was curtailed by a succession of injuries, Flannery was a superbly confrontational hooker with an unerring ability to find his men out of touch. Was in line to be the Lions’ starting hooker in 2009 until injury struck and his late career was plagued by calf problems. At his best, he was a hard working, talented player with a big personality who earned the respect of his opponents.

29 – CJ Stander

Bulls, Munster, Ireland (46 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam), Lions (1 Test)

Like Bundee Aki, there is no doubting the Munster No 8’s impact on Irish rugby since he was recruited in 2014.

At times, he’s managed to almost keep the province competitive during this era while he has been almost ever-present since becoming eligible for Ireland in 2016 and he’s on course to become the first project player to hit 50 caps.

Although he’s sometimes guilty of being a little one-dimensional, there is no doubting Stander’s commitment, relentless energy and ball-carrying might. A Test Lion in 2017, he was a key man in the 2018 Grand Slam.

28 – Mike Ross

Munster, Harlequins, Leinster, Ireland (61 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, Champions Cup 2011, 2012, Challenge Cup 2013, PRO14 2013, 2014

Almost from the moment he landed in Dublin after a successful spell at Harlequins, Corkman Ross became integral to the success of the national team and he delivered a consistent level of performances, while largely avoiding injury, between 2009 and 2016.

As such, he effectively inherited the Ireland No 3 jersey from John Hayes and held it until it was time for Tadhg Furlong to take over.

His rock-solid scrummaging was key to Leinster’s success too and, while he never claimed to be the most dynamic carrier or tackler in the game, he was rarely exposed and was always committed.

27 – Malcolm O’Kelly

Leinster, London Irish, Ireland (92 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), PRO14 2001, 2008, Champions Cup 2009, Lion (2001)

A supremely talented athlete with an impressive skill-set, the laid-back O’Kelly was already established as an Ireland player when things began picking up in 2000, and while he was in a selection battle with Donnacha O’Callaghan for much of that time, he held his own.

A somewhat unhappy Lion in 2001, he was part of many of the one-off wins that helped earn Ireland respect with his tackle on Mark Regan in the 2004 win at Twickenham one of his standout moments.

At one stage Ireland's most capped player, his international career ended in disappointment when he was dropped from the squad midway through the Grand Slam season, having played against Italy. However, starting a European final as Leinster reached their Holy Grail later that year made up for it somewhat.

Whatsapp Malcolm O'Kelly, winning a lineout against England's Ben Kay in March 2004, was a supremely talented athlete with an impressive skill-set. Photo: Sportsfile 26 – Stephen Ferris

Ulster, Ireland (35 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Lions 2009, Celtic League 2006

Another player who would undoubtedly be higher up the list had injury not curtailed his career so cruelly.

Ireland does not often produce athletes of the ferocious power that Ferris possessed. Whether as a destructive ball-carrier or a monstrous tackler, he was a key man in the 2009 Grand Slam season and was on course to be a Test Lion that summer until injury struck.

At the 2011 World Cup he was outstanding, but a persistent ankle problem meant he never played in the Joe Schmidt era and was retired before he was 30. Far too young. 25 – Robbie Henshaw

Connacht, Leinster, Ireland (47 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Champions Cup 2018, PRO14 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, Lion 2017

Even if Robbie Henshaw was to finish playing now, the Athlone native would have a highlights reel to rival most other Ireland internationals.

Winning tries against England in 2015 and the All Blacks in Ireland’s famous first win in Chicago, his individual performance against France in the 2015 World Cup pool game was outstanding and there have been plenty of other big days.

Capped at 19, he played a key role in Connacht’s first title before helping Leinster to further honours. Injury limited his 2017 Lions tour, 2018 Grand Slam involvement and hampered his 2019 World Cup. Still 27, he has time on his side. 24 – Denis Hickie

Leinster, Ireland (62 caps)

Honours: PRO14 2001, Lion 2005 (1 Test)

Almost certainly the quickest player in the top 50, Hickie won 12 caps in the 1990s without ever nailing his place but became a key player after the turn of the century.

As good as Brian O’Driscoll’s hat-trick was, the famous win in Paris wouldn’t have been secured without the winger’s sensational last-gasp tackle on Marc dal Maso.

Won a Lions cap in 2005 and for a time held Ireland’s all-time try-scoring record, he had the brains and foot-work to go with his gas and was a stalwart at Leinster before retiring after the 2007 World Cup. 23 – Peter Stringer

Munster, Saracens, Bath, Sale Sharks, Worcester, Ireland (98 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2003, 2009, 2011

One of the famous five who made their debuts in that Scotland game in 2000, Stringer’s crisp passing was a key feature of Ireland’s resurgence and Munster’s success in the ensuing decade.

His iconic try in the 2006 final, when he caught Sireli Bobo napping, will live forever in the Munster annals, while his capacity to come up with key tap-tackles in big wins was a regular feature of the era.

Although he lost his Munster and Ireland place to Tomás O'Leary for the 2008 final and the 2009 Grand Slam, it was fitting that Stringer came off the bench to deliver the pass to set up Ronan O'Gara's winning drop-goal in Cardiff.

Leinster, Ireland (32 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam), Champions Cup 2018, PRO14 2018, 2019, 2020

It is still early days in Ryan’s burgeoning career, but the young Dubliner has already achieved an awful lot and has been one of Ireland’s best players since he was brought into the team in 2018.

His engine helped drive Joe Schmidt’s team to a Grand Slam that season, while his performances with Leinster earned a European/PRO14 double.

A powerful carrier and relentless tackler, he’s already captained his country a number of times and is one of the first names on Andy Farrell’s team-sheet. 21 – John Hayes

Munster, Ireland (105 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2004, 2009, 2011, Lion 2005, 2009 (2 Tests)

Hayes was the rock upon which the whole Munster and Irish team was built in the 2000s. Quietly spoken, industrious and near-impossible to shift at scrum-time, his reliability was key at a time when there was little depth in the important tighthead position.

A Lion in 2005 and 2009, his phenomenal lineout lifting helped Paul O’Connell forge his reputation and, while he wasn’t known for his all-round game, it’s not a stretch to say that the success of the 2000s wouldn’t have happened without him.