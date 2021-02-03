| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The top 50 Irish players of the Six Nations era: 30-21 - The men who drove the green machine

In the third of our five-part series, Rúaidhrí O’Connor continues his countdown of the best Irish players of the past two decades

Even if Robbie Henshaw was to finish playing now, the Athlone native would have a highlights reel to rival most other Ireland internationals. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Even if Robbie Henshaw was to finish playing now, the Athlone native would have a highlights reel to rival most other Ireland internationals. Photo: Sportsfile

Even if Robbie Henshaw was to finish playing now, the Athlone native would have a highlights reel to rival most other Ireland internationals. Photo: Sportsfile

Even if Robbie Henshaw was to finish playing now, the Athlone native would have a highlights reel to rival most other Ireland internationals. Photo: Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

30 – Jerry Flannery Connacht, Munster, Ireland (41 caps) Honours: Grand Slam 2009, Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, 2009 Another whose contribution was curtailed by a succession of injuries, Flannery was a superbly confrontational hooker with an unerring ability to find his men out of touch. Was in line to be the Lions’ starting hooker in 2009 until injury struck and his late career was plagued by calf problems. At his best, he was a hard working, talented player with a big personality who earned the respect of his opponents.

29 – CJ Stander
Bulls, Munster, Ireland (46 caps)
Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam), Lions (1 Test)
Like Bundee Aki, there is no doubting the Munster No 8’s impact on Irish rugby since he was recruited in 2014.
At times, he’s managed to almost keep the province competitive during this era while he has been almost ever-present since becoming eligible for Ireland in 2016 and he’s on course to become the first project player to hit 50 caps.
Although he’s sometimes guilty of being a little one-dimensional, there is no doubting Stander’s commitment, relentless energy and ball-carrying might. A Test Lion in 2017, he was a key man in the 2018 Grand Slam.

28 – Mike Ross
Munster, Harlequins, Leinster, Ireland (61 caps)
Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, Champions Cup 2011, 2012, Challenge Cup 2013, PRO14 2013, 2014
Almost from the moment he landed in Dublin after a successful spell at Harlequins, Corkman Ross became integral to the success of the national team and he delivered a consistent level of performances, while largely avoiding injury, between 2009 and 2016.
As such, he effectively inherited the Ireland No 3 jersey from John Hayes and held it until it was time for Tadhg Furlong to take over.
His rock-solid scrummaging was key to Leinster’s success too and, while he never claimed to be the most dynamic carrier or tackler in the game, he was rarely exposed and was always committed.

Most Watched

Privacy