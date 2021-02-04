The top 50 Irish players of the Six Nations era: 20-11 - The movers and shakers of a glorious era

20 – Donncha O’Callaghan

Munster, Worcester, Ireland (94 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2006, 2009, 2011, Lion 2005, 2009 (4 Tests)

Despite being known as the joker in the Irish pack, Corkman O’Callaghan was a serious player. A second-row with the physical attributes to mix it with the best, he was the perfect foil for Paul O’Connell and edged out some illustrious rivals for selection for big games across his career.

Not the flashest lock on the block, O’Callaghan was known for his incredible work-rate and strong set-piece. Hugely durable, he was present on all of the big days during the 2000s and his professionalism saw him carry on until he was 39. A Lion in 2005 and 2009, he played in all the Tests on the ill-fated New Zealand tour.

19 – Keith Earls

Munster, Ireland (88 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2018 (Grand Slam), Champions Cup 2008, PRO14 2009, 2011, Lion 2009

The Moyross express burst on to the scene at Munster in 2007 with a familiar name and a talent that was apparent for all to see.

With pace to burn, electric feet and a nose for the try-line, Earls made his Ireland debut just over a year after his first Munster start and took the step up with ease. Didn’t do himself justice on the 2009 Lions tour where he was the youngest player in the squad, but his professionalism and clear talent meant he remained a fixture in the Ireland team when fit and he is the top Irish try-scorer at Rugby World Cups and the second highest try-scorer in Irish history. Still a key part of the set-up at 33.

18 – Peter O’Mahony

Munster, Ireland (73 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Lion 2017 (1 Test)

A natural-born leader, O’Mahony has captained his province and country at every level and was handed the job for the first Lions Test of the 2017 tour.

Although that game didn’t go his way, the Cork Con flanker has been a driving force for almost a decade, and while he suffered a horrible knee injury at the 2015 World Cup, he came back to produce some of his best rugby. While his numbers don’t often match those around him, he is a moments player with a particular knack for stealing opposition ball. His performances against Scotland in the 2015 Six Nations decider, the 2017 win over England and the Dublin win over the All Blacks all stand out. Carried the fight to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final while the team crumbled.

17 – Shane Horgan

Leinster, Ireland (65 caps)

Honours: Heineken Cup 2009, 2011, PRO14 2001, 2008, Lion 2005 (4 Tests)

Horgan’s career can be viewed through a series of iconic moments. Whether it’s the sight of him reaching out his arm to score in the corner at Twickenham in 2006 or rising highest to collect Ronan O’Gara’s cross-kick at Croke Park a year later, his image will forever have resonance.

Although he emerged as a centre, the Meathman quickly became one of the leading modern wingers as he blended speed, power and size to excellent effect. A stalwart in the Irish side, he was involved in all four Lions Tests in 2005. Lost his place to Tommy Bowe and missed out on the Grand Slam, but the pain of that omission was eased by Leinster’s long-awaited European success in 2009.

16 – David Wallace

Munster, Ireland (72 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Champions Cup 2006, 2008, Celtic Cup 2001, PRO14 2004, 2009, 2011, Lion 2001, 2009 (3 Tests)

A powerful carrier with strong leadership credentials and a good rugby brain, Wallace was a central figure in the Munster back-row as they claimed their two European titles.

Found himself in and out of favour with Ireland across the decade, but Declan Kidney put his trust in him as Ireland claimed the Grand Slam.

Those displays earned him a Lions starting spot that summer in South Africa and he was on track to be a key member of Ireland’s 2011 World Cup squad until he suffered a career-ending injury in the final warm-up game.

15 – Anthony Foley

Munster, Ireland (62 caps)

Honours: Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2003, Celtic Cup 2005

Steeped in Munster rugby from birth, Foley was ear-marked for success from an early age and he made his international debut in 1995.

It was 2000 when he nailed down his place in the starting team, however, and he was as much a part of Ireland’s rise from also-rans to contenders as any of his team-mates. A smart, ball-carrying No 8, he led Munster to their Heineken Cup Holy Grail in 2006, while he was an important figure in a host of important Ireland wins.

Tragically, Foley died less than a decade on from his retirement while working as coach of his beloved Munster.

14 – Gordon D’Arcy

Leinster, Ireland (82 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2014, Heineken Cup 2009, 2011, 2012, Challenge Cup 2013, PRO14 2001, 2008, 2013, 2014, Lion 2005, 2009 (1 Test)

A precociously talented teenager out of Clongowes, D’Arcy was capped as a teenager but lost his way in his early years before reinventing himself as a world-class inside centre. Won the Six Nations player of the tournament in his new position as Ireland won the Triple Crown in 2004, while he’d become Brian O’Driscoll’s long-time centre partner over the coming decade and they’d add a couple of Six Nations titles including the 2009 Grand Slam to their collection.

A clever defender who punched well above his weight, D’Arcy became an all-rounder with the capacity to break the line or poach the ball depending on the situation at hand.

13 – Rory Best

Ulster, Ireland (124 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Celtic League 2006, Lion 2013, 2017

Captain on some of Ireland’s greatest days, Poyntzpass hooker Best displayed remarkable durability and bravery during his decorated career.

An Ulster stalwart, he had to bide his time early on in his Ireland career but after Jerry Flannery retired he became the starting hooker for the guts of a decade and took over as international captain when Paul O’Connell retired in 2016.

A tough nut and set-piece specialist who once played on with a broken arm against the All Blacks, he made it on to two Lions tours and led Ireland to the Grand Slam and first victories over the All Blacks and away to South Africa.

12 – Tommy Bowe

Ulster, Ospreys, Ireland

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2015; PRO14 2006, 2010, 2012, Lion 2009, 2013 (5 Tests)

Looking every inch the modern winger, Monaghan’s Bowe missed out on the 2007 World Cup but became a fixture in the Irish team from 2008, despite spending a couple of seasons in Wales.

He had power, pace, size and try-scoring instinct and he contributed big scores at key moments like his Cardiff strike and a brace against England in Twickenham in 2010 which included a late winner.

A starter in all three Tests on the Lions tour of South Africa in ’09, Warren Gatland rated him so highly he kept him on board with a broken hand in 2013 and he was part of the series win.

11 – Rob Kearney

Leinster, Western Force, Ireland (95 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), 2014, 2015, 2018 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018, PRO14 2008, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020, Lion 2009, 2013 (3 Tests)

Ireland’s most-decorated player, Kearney’s quality has only fully been recognised in the months since he moved on from the national team.

A consistently excellent reader of the game with an under-rated attacking game, he ruled the air during his almost unbroken spell as Ireland’s full-back from 2008 to 2019, a period where he won everything in the game bar the World Cup and was crowned European player of the year in 2012.

His performance in the 2009 Lions second Test was magnificent, while he was outstanding in Chicago.