The top 50 Irish players of the Six Nations era: 20-11 - The movers and shakers of a glorious era

In the fourth of our five-part series, Rúaidhrí O’Connor counts down from 20-11 on his list of the best Irish international players of the last 21 years

Anthony Foley avoids the tackle of Argentina's Lucas Borges during the November 2004 international at Lansdowne Road. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Anthony Foley avoids the tackle of Argentina's Lucas Borges during the November 2004 international at Lansdowne Road. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

20 – Donncha O’Callaghan

Munster, Worcester, Ireland (94 caps)

Honours: Six Nations 2009 (Grand Slam), Heineken Cup 2006, 2008, PRO14 2006, 2009, 2011, Lion 2005, 2009 (4 Tests)

