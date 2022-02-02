| 8°C Dublin

The Tommy Bowe interview: 'I don't miss rugby... it feels like it was a different life'

Tommy Bowe hung up his boots after the 2017/18 season. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Tommy Bowe hung up his boots after the 2017/18 season. Photo: Sportsfile

Will Slattery Twitter Email

The alarm chirps for the first time at 4.15am, signalling that it’s time for Tommy Bowe to begin his day. He’s midway through a fourth season removed from the day-to-day grind of professional rugby but the 37-year-old’s sleep schedule is more militant than when he was a nailed-on starter living in Ireland’s Carton House bubble.

Bowe has more TV facetime now than he did when running in tries at the Aviva Stadium, with his co-hosting gig on Virgin Media’s Ireland AM requiring a level of bed-time dedication reminiscent of the detailed approach Joe Schmidt demanded from every player who wore green.

