Sometime after Warren Gatland agreed to return to Wales, where his stellar record afforded him legendary status, he must have paused for thought. There had to be a moment where he asked himself if the second lap of that track could possibly be as enjoyable as the first.

Maybe he did and reckoned that it didn't have to be. Perhaps his thought process extended no further than bringing stability to the group, developing some new talent, and by the time Wales got to the World Cup in the autumn they would do what Wales always do at those tournaments: deliver something credible.

But before he even got to the bit about what he wanted to achieve in the job, surely he had to start with three boxes that anyone in business or sport would ask when considering a return to an old stomping ground: 1) Why did I leave in the first place? 2) What's it like there now? 3) Can I make a positive impression ?

Gatland's comments last week - a unique situation in the history of this tournament where players were unsure about turning up - suggested due diligence wasn't something that took too much of his time. He sounded like a novice who had accepted the gig of entertainments officer at a well known college only to discover that all the students wanted to do was knock lumps out of each other.

The preamble to the defeat by England was more interesting than the game itself. Managing the national team in Wales is a bit like running the GAA show in Kerry, in that expectations are never less than high regardless of the quality of the crop. Except that in the Kingdom they would never let the background descend to the farcical state of the Welsh Rugby Union.

So when Gatland looks and sounds like he's been blindsided it's hard to think anything other than: 'Well, when you were sussing out the lie of the land what did you discover?'

Evidently not too much, which suggests the second question wasn't one he lingered over for too long. As for the first - why did he leave in the first place? - it seemed fair enough, after 12 years with three Grand Slams, a Six Nations title and two World Cup finishes in the last four, it was time to fold the tent. Which brings us to the third question.

This is the good news for a man who cut his coaching teeth in this jurisdiction and, despite his brutal severance from Lansdowne Road, still has good friends in the West of Ireland. It's an exhausted cliche, but one always with just enough energy to ring true, that any coaching job is about leaving it better dressed than when you arrived. Gatland's record with Wales was, like his time with Wasps, marked by stellar achievement. With Wales that was done despite working with players who couldn't win a raffle with their regions.

So as Gatland packed his bags three years ago and booked a business class flight back to New Zealand he said he looked forward to his successor building on the foundations laid over those 12 years. That's the tricky bit: Gatland over-achieved in his time there but the state of the regional game was as bad as when he started, so unless his successor, Wayne Pivac, could rustle up another hearty meal from a few loaves and fishes he was going to suffer by comparison.

Privately Pivac complained about having to waste time at national camp working on the fitness of players who should have sorted those basics with their regions. Hard to build a towering structure with that amount of sand. The good news for Gatland is that everyone in Welsh rugby has a better handle now on the basket case that is their game, and so a man of his experience and ability surely will be able to manage some improvement.

It might not be too quick though. You'd imagine Italy's Kieran Crowley wasn't too long lifting the spirits of his players in Stadio Olimpico with the prospect of Wales next up in a fortnight: same place, same time, but with a much better chance of winning. Better still, making it back to back success over men in red. That might not have been prominent in Warren Gatland's thoughts when he agreed to give this gig another go.