There is nothing meaningful on the line in terms of silverware on Saturday, yet for both Ireland and England it has the feeling of a critical game.

Rarely has Andy Farrell had so many big selection calls to make. Rarely has so much hinged on him getting those calls right.

Farrell has players who are playing remarkably well, while others struggle to get to the level required.

He has been loyal, even if at times the players selected don’t appear to fit the game-plan and, as a result, there is a muddled look to Ireland’s tactical approach.

Sunday’s game was a bruising affair and there’s a tight turnaround to meaning the fitness staff will have a role to play.

Already, Ireland are without James Ryan and Garry Ringrose but Peter O’Mahony’s return does help matters. Form, fitness and the game-plan Ireland want to employ will all feed into the biggest selection call of Farrell’s tenure to date.

BACK THREE

Hugo Keenan has started Ireland’s last nine matches and has made the role his own. If we presume that he’ll be in the No 15 shirt then one of Farrell’s most important calls is on the wing where James Lowe is under huge pressure.

The coach has invested time and energy into the Lowe project. Last Sunday, that faith was not repaid and it may even be an act of mercy to take the Leinster winger out of the firing line for such a big game.

Farrell has options. Keith Earls is playing well and can go on both wings, meaning Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale are all in the frame for a recall.

If the game-plan is kick-chase like it was last weekend, then Conway is the man but if Ireland want the best attacker then it’s a straight shoot-out between Stockdale and Larmour.

Yet, Farrell may decide to double-down on Lowe in the hope the Kiwi wing responds.

MIDFIELD

Ringrose didn’t play well on Sunday, but he remains the key creative force outside Johnny Sexton and he’ll be missed.

To replace him, Farrell can bring Chris Farrell straight in at No 13 or shift the in-form Robbie Henshaw to outside centre with Bundee Aki or Stuart McCloskey at No 12.

It’s likely he’ll go with the Aki and Henshaw pairing, giving Ireland a size advantage in the 10-12-13 exchanges. Henshaw’s current form should see him thrive in space, while Aki’s physicality will be a help against this powerful English side.

HALF-BACK

Johnny Sexton will start, but there should be a live debate about who partners him.

Jamison Gibson-Park has been in the No 9 shirt for the last three games, but the game Ireland are playing looks tailor-made for Conor Murray, Luke McGrath or John Cooney.

The Leinster man didn’t cut a controlled figure in Murrayfield and too often his decisions were taken on the opposition’s terms.

Murray has a huge point to prove, he’s fresh and if the plan revolves around kicking the ball from No 9 there’s no better man.

FRONT-ROW

This is a delicate balance between freshness, dynamism and set-piece solidity.

England’s scrum and lineout are better than Scotland’s and they’ll challenge the hooker’s throw. Rob Herring and Rónan Kelleher lost one lineout each last weekend, but the younger man is seen as the less reliable of the two which is a real shame because he is so dynamic.

That’s what Ireland have missed against England and the Leinster hooker is built for this battle.

Tadhg Furlong will keep his place, while the decision between Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne should come down to freshness.

BACK-FIVE

We’ll lump the big men in together since Ryan’s injury and Peter O’Mahony’s return mean the two areas are linked.

The simple thing to do would be to restore the Munster skipper to the No 6 shirt and shift Tadhg Beirne into the second-row. Would it be the right call? Beirne has been brilliant at blindside, offers a lot more than O’Mahony does in open play and he and Will Connors have become a strong partnership.

Ryan Baird may be new, but he showed on Sunday that he’s ready. Start him, retain Beirne and bring Jack Conan into the back-row for CJ Stander for some freshness and a more balanced trio.

THE BENCH

Considering he clearly doesn’t trust Billy Burns, is it time for Farrell to deploy a 6/2 split between forwards and backs on the bench? It’s a risk, but considering where they’ve come up short against England it could be the smart play.