The sights, the sounds and the smells - fond memories from when Paris was another planet

“The interview is drawing to a close. We step outside into the biting cold and darkness has descended. There is one last question as we walk to his car.

“We are six weeks away from the start of the (2003) Six Nations, are you thinking about it?”

“Too far,” he replies. “Too many games to play with our clubs.”

“Does it excite you?”

‘I’m not thinking about it.”

“Think about it.”

“Well,” he smiles. “I suppose it will be worth training for.”

Interview with Fabien Galthie,

The Sunday Times

Okay, so here’s the thing; that wasn’t quite how my day with the French captain had ended. There was more. It was true the interview had drawn to a close. And it was true that it was dark and biting cold that night as we walked to his car at the Stade Francais training ground.

It was also true that his was the only car — everyone else had gone — and if you’ve ever been to that place in the depths of the Foret de Meudon, you’ll identify with my problem. So there was another question, one he was kind enough to ask: “Where are you going? Can I give you a lift?”

His was living in the Parisian suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt at the time, which, as it happened, was also where I was headed. He pointed his car — a top-end Renault — towards the National 118 and we crossed the Seine at the Pont de Sevres.

The Christmas lights were still up on the Avenue du General Leclerc. He had taken a call in the car and the journey had passed quickly — small talk mostly, until I asked him to drop me at a store called Darty. He seemed surprised: “You know Boulogne?”

“I started a Tour de France here once,” I replied.

“Nooooooooo!”

“I know, it’s the stomach,” I laughed. “But it’s true. I used to live here.”

That wasn’t quite true. We had raced in Boulogne, and raced for Boulogne — the Athletic Club de Boulogne-Billancourt (ACBB) — but had spent the year in Vincennes on the opposite side of the city.

The year was 1984. The ‘we’ was my brother, Raphael. It was a brutal experience because our manager was a complete asshole, and we were treated like absolute shite, but we returned to Dublin absolutely smitten.

We had tasted France.

There’s a scene in Dix Pour Cent — the French TV series trading as Call My Agent on Netflix — that captures that taste brilliantly. Sigourney Weaver has just stepped off a long flight from Los Angeles and has barely cleared customs at Aeroport Charles de Gaulle when she mainlines a Macaron from LaDuree. And the sheer joy on her face as she’s chauffeured into Paris — not just breathing, but inhaling every brick.

“J’adore Paris.”

But the genius of Dix Pour Cent is the characters: Andrea (I loooove Andrea), Mathias, Gabriel, Arlette, Camille, Noemie, Herve, Sophia. They all remind me of people I’ve met before. They ooze France. It’s so French: the clothes, the mannerisms, the twitches, the expressions, the joyous vulgarity of their rage:

“Casse couille ”

“Fou de rage!”

“Un coup de pute!”

“Vous fait chier!”

“Sa mere c’est une grosse con!”

What’s not to love?

It didn’t feel that way in 1984. I remember stepping from the plane and the wonder on Raphael’s face as we were whisked across the terminal through a nest of glass tubes: “Jaysus! It’s like Buck Rogers in the 25th Century.”

And the aliens in the city! The sights and the sounds and the smells; council workers on scooters hoovering up dog turds; butchers selling horse meat; restaurants serving frogs and snails and mussels and steak tartare; people drinking bottle water; cheese counters that absolutely reeked; traffic like you couldn’t imagine.

It was another planet. And there was escape. There was no texting or Wifi or WhatsApp or FaceTime; it took a bucket of 5 franc coins to make a two-minute call. The TV was a disaster; French channels, all shite; it was ‘Des Chiffres et des Lettres’ 24/7 and eight days a week.

When you had a cold or a bit of a chill you shoved a thermometer up your arse. Then you shoved up a pill. “Comme ca,” Monsieur Wigan explained waving a stiff finger.

Their soup — a thing they called ‘potage’ — was awful. Their beer tasted like water and their coffee was like treacle. They took their sugar in cubes. There was no sliced bread or cereals for breakfast. No one spoke English, and the French sounded nothing like we had learned in the Leaving.

So we started eating garlic.

I stepped from Galthie’s car that night and spent an hour walking the streets; fond memories; great times; an old Charles Trenet song playing on my lips.

Douce France,

Chers pays de mon enfance,

Bercee de tendre insouciance,

Je t’ai gardee dans mon coeur

Oui je t’aime

Et je te donne ce poeme

Oui je t’aime

Dans la joie ou la douleur

I sing it often, and always with a smile.

But not today.