All roads lead to Twickenham as Ireland aim to secure only a third-ever Grand Slam title - but there is one stop on the way.

The Show is on the road as Grand Slam fever grips the nation

Joe Schmidt's men may have captured the Six Nations title with victory over Scotland and England's subsequent defeat in Paris last Saturday, but there is still unfinished business as victory in England will secure Ireland's first Grand Slam since 2009. Ireland's only other clean sweep came all the way back in 1948.

To kick start a huge week for Irish rugby, we are bringing The Left Wing with Luke Fitzgerald, in association with Laya Healthcare, on the road to Kennedy's Pub on Westland Road. And we want you to join us for FREE.

That's right. You can be part of the audience as Luke and host Will Slattery are joined by two huge names for an hour of rugby chat and a Q&A. "The Left Wing are really excited for this live rugby panel event in Kennedy's Pub on Westland Row on March 14th," said Luke Fitzgerald.

"We have never moved the show out of our usual studios before and held a live event. We made this decision as we can't wait to involve the audience this time and enjoy the atmosphere, considering the amazing situation of Irish rugby right now." "The Left Wing has grown and grown and is now an essential source of rugby talk and debate for fans all over Ireland," said host Will Slattery.

"We have had some of the Ireland's best players on the show and have very special guests lined up for this week when we take the show on the road to Kennedy's for the first time. "I am certainly looking forward to talking rugby with Luke and guests in front of an audience and hosting a Q&A afterwards."

Kennedy's Pub, dating back to the 1850s and the former workplace of Oscar Wilde, has become synonymous with Irish rugby and is now one of the most popular destinations to enjoy live rugby matches in Dublin.

The Pub also boasts craft beers and a delicious gastro-pub food, with a distinctive menu offered by executive Head Chef Darren Cooney. Downstairs the venue transforms into a modern Cocktail Bar, making this the optimum venue for after work drinks, casual dining and a place to enjoy the latest sporting events live on three large plasmas screens.

Doors open at 6pm with complimentary finger food available before the show which starts at 7pm. There will also be great prizes in our raffle on the night.

