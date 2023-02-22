The private school pipeline was never an IRFU masterplan – it’s funded by the old boys’ network

If you are travelling to Rome this weekend you will do so in the absolute, 100 per cent, unshakeable certainty that if something goes wrong it will be around your travel plans, or restaurant bookings or, God forbid, some mishap that might be suffered along the way.

You have a greater chance of seeing the president of the Irish Rugby Football Union being carried shoulder high along the Via del Corso, well-oiled and shoeless, by jubilant Irish supporters singing his name, than witnessing Italy upending Andy Farrell’s Grand Slam plans.

This state of certainty is driven by two engines: the inexorable progress of the green machine, the performance of which is high on output but low on emissions; and the blue bus which has power and grunt but can’t find competent drivers for love nor money.

Ireland on the other hand, are beating them off with a stick. For every part of the process there is a queue around the corner of talent looking for a start.

Currently there is a social media thread referring to this state of affairs as being part of a grand plan by the IRFU. The theme was how the domination of Leinster is bad for the game in Ireland.

Maybe it is, but the notion that its building block was put in place by the IRFU, who went “all in on private schools” to drive the provincial academies is for the birds.

The rise and rise of the private rugby-playing schools of Ireland has about as much to do with a plan hatched in Lansdowne Road as it has with the annual arrival here of the Brent Geese.

The schools play under the banner of the IRFU whose response is, via their branches, to leave them at it. The geese arrive and use the schools’ pitches – they are not rugby specific – to hang out, and then clear off after a few months.

The thread makes out that the IRFU abandoned the AIL as its “primary development pathway” in favour of the schools.

If you were around when the AIL was gestating you’ll remember it had nothing to do with a masterplan to provide players for Ireland.

Rather it was about finally doing something about the lopsided nature of club rugby in Ireland, where each season was driven by a round of friendly fixtures with only a handful of competitive games thrown in.

As a development tool it was the equivalent of a trying to open a deadlock with a matchstick. But that didn’t matter: the IRFU were not in the business of development.

Rather they were all about maintenance: keep the game going, keep it amateur, keep it among the people who understood what it was all about.

The AIL had hardly found its stride when already former Ulster and Ireland coach Jimmy Davidson was telling anyone who would listen that if you wanted to develop players to perform for their country, then the AIL was not the way to go.

The new competition was full-on and passionate and almost exotic in bringing together clubs who had never played each other before, but it didn’t lift standards appreciably.

Did the IRFU stop and say – ‘Fair dues Jimmy, what you’re saying there makes sense – let’s focus on a system that can give us good domestic rugby and breed winners for Ireland at the same time. Hey, what about the provinces playing about 10 games a season at home and abroad?”

Eh, no. They decided to ignore Jimmy D. The only reason we got the provincial game we now know and love was because the sport of rugby went professional overnight, in August 1995, almost five years after the AIL kicked off.

There was a period when a handful of our top AIL clubs looked at the gap in the hedge and saw themselves scuttling through it as Ireland’s representatives.

That’s when the IRFU woke up, opened the garage door, and dusted down the four provinces who had been gathering dust.

It’s worth remembering, with the trip to Italy looming, that three months before the decision to make rugby a professional game, Ireland played the Azzurri on a balmy night in Treviso.

Italy were already playing fast and loose with the regulations on amateurism by then. Ireland were just loose. On a comically inept excursion from start to finish, Ireland looked like chancers.

As for the private schools, they were virtual pros long before it ceased to be a dirty word.

Their power base now is stronger than ever. Again, this has nothing to do with Lansdowne Road and everything to do with the rise of ‘the rugby programme,’ as important a part of the curriculum as the other three Rs: readin’, ‘ritin’ and ‘rithmetic.

The funds to drive these programmes comes from the old boys’ network. The figures are eye-watering. The average salary for a Director of Rugby in one of these schools is circa €80k.

If any of these schools is spending less than €500k on their rugby programme, they are working wonders. Think how much this saves the professional provincial operation. Being the biggest and the best, that means Leinster.

Do you know of any other pro operation across Europe that can benefit from this kind of investment made by others?

This is not the wondrous creation of anyone in Lansdowne Road. It didn’t come out of a brainstormer at any committee meeting.

It evolved and spread, so that even middle order schools who have no chance of being the last men standing on St Patrick’s Day are whacking money into their rugby programmes, and producing players to feed the pro game.

The Italians may have been out of the traps before Ireland on the basics of professionalism, but they are no longer in the same race.