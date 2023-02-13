The Monday Verdict: Our jury sums up the action from the thrilling Six Nations win over France

Our jury of rugby writers across our Mediahuis titles pick through the second weekend of the Six Nations action and give their verdict on Ireland’s win, what needs impressed them, where Ireland can improve for Rome trip and what players should return to starting 15.

1. What impressed you most about Ireland’s win over France?

Vincent Hogan: The emotional stability of the performance, the sense that even against the unique running threat of men like Dupont, Penaud and Dumortier, Ireland would stay resolute and relentless. That’s not something Ireland ever had historically.

Rúaidhrí O’Connor: The way they reduced France’s strengths to a point where they barely registered. They didn’t give them scrums or lineouts, they kept the ball on the park and played with such speed and gusto that the visitors were unable to find their flow.

David Kelly: An ability to thrive while making mistakes – lots of them. Despite bad passes (14), lost rucks (6), missed tackles (an eye-popping 38, a number which might be frowned upon in an entire championship), losing every single lineout (mercifully there were only three), seven turnovers and seven penalty concessions. This demonstrates more improvement is possible but also that this is not a team that will expire with baggage weighed down by regrets.

Cian Tracey: The fact that it was a complete performance against an outstanding team. The variety in the four tries scored, the defensive solidity, a depleted front-row passing a major scrum test and the impact of the bench were all very impressive. That all came about by Ireland doubling down on their high-tempo approach, which avoided the physical scrap that France craved, was smart, as well as effective.

Brendan Fanning: Game management in the final quarter – the combination of energy and smarts.

Jonathan Bradley: The strength in depth. Ireland came into this game missing one of their frontliners from each of the three front-row positions, as well as being without Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park, and then lost a further three players to injury before the 50th minute. Yet they not only held on for victory against the reigning champions, they extended their advantage over the last half hour and secured what could yet be a crucial swing in bonus-points. That would have been unthinkable two years ago.

Tony Ward: The clear message emanating from this squad yet again on Saturday is one of a group wanting to play for each other and of individuals prepared to dig however deep to achieve that collective winning objective. Far from hyperbole it is the most essential ingredient for any meaningful team in any sporting endeavour. What jumps out at me, whether on the field or off, is that of a tight knit unit built entirely on trust between playing, coaching and medical/administrative staff. Nothing yet won but the most essential base of all going forward.

Will Slattery: The impact of the bench when the game was really in the balance. After a tough third quarter, Tom O'Toole, Ross Byrne and Craig Casey all made very positive contributions to wrestle back the momentum and secure a bonus-point try.

Sinéad Kissane: What wasn’t impressive? That Hugo Keenan try was a work of art. The kicking. The passing. The defence. A systems success. Jason Cowman, take a bow for the team’s fitness superiority. The bench is becoming more and more impactful and there is no doubt that Ross Byrne has sealed his place as the number 2 number 10.

2. What area can improve over the next three games?

TW: For a number of reasons the tempo so evident in New Zealand has been tempered. Sometimes needs must and of late it definitely has but the room exists for a measured step back to the future and specifically that which most definitely caught the AB’s on the hop down under.

WS: A little bit more composure around the line could see Ireland really double down on their dominance. The many missed chances against France could have been very costly on another day.

ROC: Ruthlessness. If they’d taken their chances against France they’d have been out of sight, causing themselves and their fans a lot less stress along the way. They’re working so hard to get into scoring positions, they just need to start taking those chances.

DK: All of those numbers mentioned in answer two can be bettered and Italy, though a moderate force, will possess the same broken field threat as their French cousins, so too Scotland; England’s dousing of Italian fire reminds us that their will seek an imposition of will up front. Then, the set-piece depth will receive its truest test.

BF: The lineout was ordinary and execution in the last 5m of the field is uninspired.

VH: Hard to pinpoint anything obvious but perhaps a more clinical dimension when camped on the opposition line. No question, the French defence was resolute, but Ireland had opportunities to put the game to bed earlier than they managed.

CT: Ever the perfectionist, Paul O’Connell won’t be happy with some of Saturday’s lineout work, but that should be a straightforward enough fix. It’s not so much an area for improvement, but I am really looking forward to seeing what Ireland have up their sleeve whenever they decide to use one of their training ground moves from a five-metre tap-and-go.

SK: The lineout but that was only a one-off against France and undoubtedly Paul O’Connell will analyse that. The way Ireland play means there will always be little areas they feel they can improve and that’s the luxury of how this team want to play.

3. If fit, do Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw and Dan Sheehan come straight back into the team for Italy?

BF: Yes.

VH: Certainly not all four. The whole message of Farrell’s regime is that this is a squad game and Ireland now have depth they never previously enjoyed. I would certainly get Henshaw in if fit as he could do with the game-time.

CT: No one in the current Ireland team deserves to lose their starting spot, however if, and it remains a big if as things stand, Ireland’s key men are back in the mix, then they are in need of game-time, even if that means coming off the bench in Rome. Given the nature of some of the injuries, I wouldn’t be surprised if Andy Farrell errs on the side of caution.

DK: This is an answer that requires context because, if fit, then the timing obviously means they should, as they need games while there is an obvious argument that those who have been committed for three successive weeks in camp might be rested before the final assault.

Fitness issues must surpass form as a reason for change; none of the above can demand inclusion based on the performances of their colleagues. What a luxury.

JB: The million dollar question and a tough call for Farrell. The head coach will be attuned to the mood of the squad but putting too much stock in credit in the bank over recent form always risks sending out the wrong message. But it's a good position to be in given how well Finlay Bealham and Stuart McCloskey especially have fared in replacing a pair of Lions. Ireland have the luxury of easing those star players back in from the bench.

ROC: Sure, if they’re training well they should be close but there’s no real reason to take Stuart McCloskey and Finlay Bealham out of the starting XV given the way they’ve performed. Ronan Kelleher showed that Sheehan won’t have it all his own way.

WS: With two tricky tests against Scotland and England still to come, the Italian trip makes sense to get some game-time back into any fit-again stars, either from the start or the bench.

TW: In no way is it a reflection on the quality of opposition next up as this version of the Azzurri under Kieran Crowley is a different animal entirely to almost every Italian team to have faced Ireland in recent times but if all four report fit and firing then the answer is yes, yes, yes and yes again although in the case of Sheehan the need for Ronan Kelleher in terms of game time is even greater again.

SK: In order to give them some gametime, yes, if they are fit. Imagine the hunger those guys will have coming back in and that can only drive on the standards even more in this team.

4. Should Andy Farrell rotate the team for Rome to find out more about his squad and, if so, what area needs most change?

JB: Farrell has repeatedly stressed the benefits to his squad of overcoming adversity and, given what once looked like a pretty rosy injury picture, he has learnt more than he ever could have hoped about a number of players ranked somewhere between 16 and 28 in his panel through these two games.

Even against Italy, with what would be just a third Grand Slam since 1948 on the line, the risk outweighs the reward if he was to go any further down the depth chart.

VH: Farrell pretty much said that he wouldn’t as he considers the Italians a genuine threat. I expect he will pick a strong fifteen with the hope of emptying his bench before the hour.

DK: To emphasise the above point, change is only necessary for reasons of player welfare, not a further examination of player intelligence. We would add a potent addendum; why not start Ross Byrne? If there is indeed more trust in him as a second ten option that at any time in the past decade of this international team, this is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate it.

ROC: Farrell indicated that he won’t be making wholesale changes, but equally I don’t see it being a completely unchanged 23. At this stage of the cycle it’s hard to know what benefit they’d get. Back-up full-back is still the great unknown and Jimmy O’Brien perhaps merits a go, but the Grand Slam is the priority at this stage. Would be no surprise if Keith Earls got in on the bench. Ryan Baird merits a look if Tadhg Beirne is out.

CT: Wholesale changes are unlikely, which in my opinion is the correct approach. On the one hand, an improving Italian side should be respected, and on the other, there is a Grand Slam at stake. However, there is still scope for some changes and with that in mind, I’d like to see Ross Byrne get a start, with the likes of Keith Earls, Ryan Baird and Gavin Coombes involved in some capacity.

TW: Yesterday at Twickenham, and for the second week running, the Italians demonstrated the clearly growing potential within this latest squad. That said Andy Farrell’s primary focus is on his own twenty three or more specifically just beyond that again.

To that end a balanced selection with starting runs for Jimmy O’Brien (at full back) for Robbie Henshaw (at inside centre) for Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson Park at half back.

For Kelleher at hooker, Iain Henderson in the second row and either Ryan Baird, Gavin Coombes or Jack Conan on the blindside would make for respectful continuity appropriate to the occasion and to the opposition next up.

WS: Peter O'Mahony had a quiet opening two rounds so Ryan Baird should come in at six after a strong season for Leinster. Ross Byrne deserves a start with Johnny Sexton in reserve and there could be some scope to make a change on the wing.

SK: Farrell won’t make too many changes that could upset the cohesion but it is necessary to give some players some gametime. Ross Byrne merits the chance to start. Ryan Baird made his debut against Italy in Rome in two years ago and it would also be beneficial to see the likes of Jimmy O’Brien and Gavin Coombes come into match day squad.

5. Which of Ireland’s remaining games looks the most dangerous for their Grand Slam prospects?

ROC: Scotland are in form and away they’ll be tough, but I’ve a sneaking suspicion that Steve Borthwick’s England would relish the role of pooping a St Patrick’s weekend party. If they’ve negotiated their way through Edinburgh, then the hype and expectation will be off the charts as the plucky English underdogs come to town. Ireland will be coming off a six-day turnaround to boot.

WS: Even though Scotland have yet to beat Ireland under Gregor Townsend, the Murrayfield clash in round four will be one of the rare occasions where the home side are still alive in the championship race at a late stage and the atmosphere will be raucous.

DK: Ireland are obviously a superior force to any other; only mental deficiencies or, as we examined in the opening question, a cacophony of errors, can undo them now as they seek a Slam. All the remaining opponents can threaten, a buoyant Scotland, now seemingly fearlessly uninhibited, pose the more perilous danger.

BF: Scotland away.

CT: There are obvious threats in all three games. Italy can’t be underestimated as much as they have been in previous years, Scotland are starting to find consistency, while England would love nothing more than to spoil the party in Dublin on Paddy’s weekend. That said, next month’s trip to Murrayfield looks particularly tricky.

JB: While Ireland haven't lost to Scotland since 2017, a stretch that encompasses seven straight wins, their most recent victories in Murrayfield haven't been entirely convincing. Despite sitting two wins from two themselves, Gregor Townsend's side still feel like a level below Ireland and France. But even if their own Grand Slam bubble has been burst by the time of the round four meeting, it still looks like the most testing challenge left for Ireland on paper.

TW: Just two games in and I think it already apparent that the Scots in Murrayfield represent the most clear and obvious (potential) banana skin in our quest for a fourth outright Grand Slam. Particularly so given that most Irish eyes (spectators not players) are already focusing in on Paddy’s weekend and the visit of England to Dublin for what could prove a first ever Irish slam on home soil.

VH: You don’t need to be Einstein to identify Edinburgh as the danger. The Scots have started this Championship on fire and will genuinely fancy having a crack off Ireland at Murrayfield.

SK: Scotland in the fourth round. And very much like 2009 when Ireland had Scotland in Murrayfield in the penultimate game of that Grand Slam success, Ireland will be aware of the danger of slipping-up at that point. And what a match-up that is set to be.

6 Can Warren Gatland turn Wales around in time for the World Cup?

WS: It looks unlikely given the form, depth and age profile of the squad but one thing in Gatland's favour is that their pool draw with Australia is kind, and they are on the easier side of the draw where a quarter-final against England, Argentina or Japan would be viewed as winnable.

ROC: If he is staying on until 2027, Gatland would nearly be better off framing this as a long term project because there’s too much to do with too few games now. Wales are a sorry mess and the Messiah can only do so much.

TW: I’m not a Gatland fan and I’ll not pretend otherwise so quite frankly, despite my grá for Welsh rugby, I couldn’t care less what he succeeds in doing in the Principality second time round.

VH: Hard to see it given how far off the pace they have looked so far and the clear turmoil unspooling within Welsh rugby right now. Their current world ranking (9) doesn’t lie.

CT: Right now, it looks highly unlikely, but there is still time. Too many unions have seemingly looked at what Rassie Erasmus did by leading the Springboks to World Cup glory four years ago, but the big difference is, he had a world-class talent pool to pick from. Although they have a couple of bright sparks, Welsh rugby is paying the price for a generation of lost talent.

DK: Even the greatest coaches and motivators can only operate with the materials at their disposal; Gatland’s are flimsy, too many gone over the hill, too many others only beginning to climb it. His last northern hemisphere deployment is sadly doomed to fail.

BF: He can't do anything about depth but he can do better with what he has.

JB: Having been blown away by Ireland in under half an hour at home in round one, there were even fewer positives for Wales to take from Saturday's loss to Scotland. A few of the younger players backed by Gatland second time around, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins and Rio Dyer among them, have been rare bright points but there is not enough road between now and the World Cup to expect them to be real difference makers at a tournament just seven months away.

SK: This Six Nations is turning out to be as bad as he possibly feared. There are some impressive players there like Rio Dyer and Jac Morgan but Gatland just doesn’t have the same range of players available to him. At least Wales are on the easier side of the draw in the World Cup.