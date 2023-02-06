| 9.1°C Dublin

The Monday Verdict: Our jury sums up the action from the opening weekend of the Six Nations

Hugo Keenan produced an outstanding performance in Cardiff to earn the Player of the Match award. Photo: PA Expand

Hugo Keenan produced an outstanding performance in Cardiff to earn the Player of the Match award. Photo: PA

Online editors

Our jury looks a the evidence from the opening weekend of the Six Nations and gives their verdict on Ireland’s win, what needs to be worked on, the moment of the weekend and that player that stood out.

Rúaidhrí O'Connor

What impressed you most about Ireland's win over Wales?

The devastating accuracy from the moment the game started was a mark of how far this team has come in the last two years. They barely made a mistake for 27 minutes, by which point Wales were a beaten docket.

As they look towards France, what's the main thing Andy Farrell and his team need to improve on?

