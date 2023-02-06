The Monday Verdict: Our jury sums up the action from the opening weekend of the Six Nations

Our jury looks a the evidence from the opening weekend of the Six Nations and gives their verdict on Ireland’s win, what needs to be worked on, the moment of the weekend and that player that stood out.

The devastating accuracy from the moment the game started was a mark of how far this team has come in the last two years. They barely made a mistake for 27 minutes, by which point Wales were a beaten docket.

You're never going to be on top for 80 minutes, but Ireland's biggest weakness in Cardiff was their tactical decision-making just before and for 20 minutes after half-time. That was the time for control and they lacked it.

Should Andy Farrell stick with a winning team - even if the injured players are cleared to return?

A lot depends on the medical reports, but I'd restore Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park if fit. Stuart McCloskey deserves to stay in the team and Bundee Aki was excellent off the bench, so it's hard to see Robbie Henshaw getting back in.

Is there anything Farrell can do to adapt his selection or tactics to France next week?

France went for a six-two split on the bench against Italy and Leinster and Ireland have both struggled with the size, so Farrell could go for a bigger back-five by shifting Tadhg Beirne to No 6 and bringing in Iain Henderson to start. That would allow him to put Ryan Baird as a replacement, but he'd be forced to choose between Peter O'Mahonhy and Jack Conan on the bench. It's hard to see him changing too much, though, the Munster skipper has done nothing wrong and Conan was good off the bench.

After beating England in stunning fashion, can the Scots finally mount a real title challenge this year?

It's the eternal question for Scotland, but Ireland will be watching closely because they're a real danger at the World Cup if Saturday is anything to go by. They should beat Wales at home, then they are in Paris before welcoming Ireland to Edinburgh. They've managed to mess up every time they've gotten themselves into a good position before, surely they'll learn a lesson soon?

What was your moment of the weekend and who was your player of Round One of the Six Nations?

Sam Prendergast's try assist for the Ireland U-20s on Friday night was magic, while seeing Dan Sheehan's ridiculous acceleration live was a real treat. The weekend belonged to Duhan van der Merwe, though. His pair of tries at Twickenham were greeted raucously in Cardiff.

Cian Tracey

What impressed you most about Ireland's win over Wales?

Fast starts have become a hallmark of this team when they are at their best. There were echoes of last summer’s third Test win in Wellington in how Ireland flew out of the traps at the Principality Stadium. It’s always going to be difficult to maintain that intensity and accuracy over the course of the full 80 minutes, but as Ireland showed again, the damage inflicted early on can set the foundations for victory.

As they look towards France, what's the main thing Andy Farrell and his team need to improve on?

For such an experienced side with a comfortable lead, Ireland’s game-management was poor in Cardiff. Indiscipline, poor decision-making and sloppy kicking blotted the copybook, leaving plenty of scope for improvement this week.

Should Andy Farrell stick with a winning team - even if the injured players are cleared to return?

No. Finlay Bealham and Conor Murray played very well, but Tadhg Furlong and Jamison Gibson-Park remain pivotal to Ireland's game-plan. If they want to beat France, arguably the best team in the world, then it will require as many of their key men on board as possible.

Is there anything Farrell can do to adapt his selection or tactics to France next week?

I don’t think there is any great need to. Trying to match France’s power game may end in tears. Instead, Ireland should double down on what’s gotten them to this point, and that’s by playing at a high tempo. France really struggled at the breakdown in Rome on Sunday, and with Wayne Barnes in charge this weekend, the referee’s interpretation will be crucial.

After beating England in stunning fashion, can the Scots finally mount a real title challenge this year?

Steady on. How many times have we been down this road in the past? Everyone knows Scotland are a dangerous outfit on their day, but their problem has been backing it up. England were defensively poor on Saturday, and while any win at Twickenham is not to be sniffed at, it’s worth bearing that in mind before we start talking about Scotland being genuine Six Nations contenders.

What was your moment of the weekend and who was your player of Round One of the Six Nations?

From Ange Capuozzo’s wondrous finish to Garry Ringrose’s stunning try-saving tackle, there were no shortage of magic moments, but that said, it’s hard to look past Duhan van der Merwe’s sensational finish for his first try. Hugo Keenan gets my vote as player of the weekend. The coolest man inside the Principality Stadium brought an unerring sense of calm amidst the chaos that was going on all around him.

David Kelly

What impressed you most about Ireland's win over Wales?

Winning a game before the half-hour mark bears the epitome of ruthless professionalism and echoed the almost note-perfect opening stanza from Wellington last summer. Repetition is rarely possible, but knowing they can occasionally occupy such rarefied air is comforting.

As they look towards France, what's the main thing Andy Farrell and his team need to improve on?

Everything. On the available, limited evidence, Wales are the weakest opposition Ireland shall face, so the sloppiness either side of half-time will not pass muster against superior forces.

Should Andy Farrell stick with a winning team - even if the injured players are cleared to return?

That it is a winning team is irrelevant, so, too, the calibre of the contest. It is the next step that matters and clear logic dictates that the best 15 available should play if fit. Conor Murray and Finlay Bealham will remain integral to the effort, but from the bench.

Is there anything Farrell can do to adapt his selection or tactics to France next week?

Having expended much patience, time and energy to reach a point where his methods have become validated, it would make little sense for the coach – or those around him – to deviate wildly from his committed path.

After beating England in stunning fashion, can the Scots finally mount a real title challenge this year?

Far from drifting like their uncontracted coach, Scotland may swing from the hip with even more furious consistency than in previous seasons. Bold selection calls have energised Gregor Townsend, but his side remain limited.

What was your moment of the weekend and who was your player of Round One of the Six Nations?

Arguably the most enjoyable moments were plucked from the obscurity of the U-20s in Colwyn Bay, where a team of virtual unknowns to the Irish public delivered a display thieved from a golden age of the game. Duhan van der Merwe’s Twickenham trickery a day later briefly mimicked the young guns.

Sinéad Kissane

What impressed you most about Ireland's win over Wales?

That opening 25 minutes. The accuracy and fluency of their attack and capitalising on that with three tries was exactly the start they needed. They quietened the home support. Wales simply couldn’t live with Ireland – not many teams can – when they’re in that complete flow state.

As they look towards France, what's the main thing Andy Farrell and his team need to improve on?

The dip in concentration and decision-making in the third quarter of the Wales game. If that was a team like France, they would punish Ireland far greater than Wales managed. The concession of penalties during this period, too, was worrying. Ireland will need to be on it for the full 80+ on Saturday.

Should Andy Farrell stick with a winning team - even if the injured players are cleared to return?

No. Jamison Gibson-Park should return if fit with Conor Murray – who did well – on the bench. Tadhg Furlong to start also if fit, although Finlay Bealham showed how dependable he is. I would also start Bundee Aki in the centre if Robbie Henshaw isn’t fit. He looked fired up when he came on, although needlessly gave away that penalty.

Is there anything Farrell can do to adapt his selection or tactics to France next week?

Just do what they did in the first half against Wales. If they stick to the game-plan that Farrell will lay out for them and not get frazzled when France are on top – and Farrell has already spoken about them keeping calm when the chaos arrives - that will go a long way to securing a win which is absolutely possible for this team.

After beating England in stunning fashion, can the Scots finally mount a real title challenge this year?

They should be two from two after next weekend, with Wales in Murrayfield next Saturday. But we’ve been tricked by Scotland so many times as they show an uncanny ability to get carried away with a big win and fail to back it up the following week. They should do it next weekend. The round 4 game with Ireland in Murrayfield – especially if Ireland are on for a Grand Slam – is looking very tasty.

What was your moment of the weekend and who was your player of Round One of the Six Nations?

Hard to look past that try that Duhan van de Merwe scored for Scotland. An incredible individual try. Player of round 1 was Hugo Keenan. To play the way he did on a ground that Ireland have lost at on the last four times they played there in the Six Nations was a real marker of his supreme reliability for Ireland. His authority in the air and on the ground and the utter composure he delivered it with is what all Irish players will need this weekend.