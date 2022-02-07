The Monday Breakdown: Hansen slots perfectly into Ireland’s ‘free role’ on left wing 

There was a break in play when Mack Hansen was announced as the man of the match on Saturday.

The TV cameras picked up his initial reaction as he clapped the crowd for whom the decision had gone down very well, but what was missed by viewers at home was Hansen’s outburst of emotion that quickly followed.

Camped on the left touchline, a position he so rarely occupied throughout the game, Hansen could hardly have been closer to the supporters, who were only too delighted to welcome the Aussie-born kid as one of their own.

As if the realisation of what had just happened sunk in, Hansen turned to the crowd and launched a passionate fist pump that Tiger Woods would have been proud of after sinking a crucial putt. The crowd rose to their feet. A star had been born.

It was a brilliant moment, reminding us of what we were missing in the Six Nations over the last two years with games played in empty stadiums.

No doubt it was a special feeling that Hansen will never forget. The 23-year-old has quickly become a crowd favourite at the Sportsground and judging by the weekend’s evidence, he will soon become the same in Dublin.

That’s hardly a surprise given he plays the game with a joyous exuberance in much the same way as James Lowe, but that’s not where the similarities end.

Like Lowe, the Connacht winger gets fans off their seats and that he was able to do so on his international debut was hugely encouraging, as Andy Farrell’s decision was fully justified.

Farrell clearly has an eye for talent and when he believes in someone, he is not afraid to give them their chance. Hugo Keenan’s remarkable rise in a green jersey is a good example of that.

Last November, the Ireland head coach told us how he didn’t want his wingers to be tidy. Rather than waiting out wide for the game to come to them, Farrell wants his wingers to work themselves into the game.

Lowe embodies that more free-flowing mindset, as the Leinster man tends to pop up all over the pitch.

Replacing Hansen for Lowe may not have seemed a like-for-like switch but it says much about the improvements Ireland have made in attack under Mike Catt that a debutant can slot in and be just as effective.

The role of Ireland’s left wing has been reshaped to the point that it is now almost a ‘free’ one. Of course, there are structures within that, but allowing players like Hansen and Lowe to play to their strengths has offered Ireland more of a cutting edge.

“Sometimes guys like Mack, I compared him to ‘Lowey’ a bit in that guys that are so elusive and breaking tackles sometimes don’t shine too much in training too often because we’re often not doing full contact,” Johnny Sexton said.

“He broke so many tackles, so he’s going to shine in those games and we have seen it for Connacht. He brought that into the international arena and he’s got a game that’s made for international rugby.”

Hansen and Sexton linked brilliantly throughout the win over Wales and it said a lot about the faith Ireland have in Hansen’s skill-set that he was such a key part of their set-piece moves.

Connacht boss Andy Friend, who deserves great credit for recruiting Hansen, recently suggested the 23-year-old will play out-half at some point for the Westerners.

The former Brumbies man has also spent time at full-back, and you can see that in how comfortable he is stepping up as a playmaker.

That’s something Ireland have been crying out for and with Keenan and Garry Ringrose now doing so far more regularly, coupled with the fact that Bundee Aki is no longer just being used as a bulldozer, that has added another layer to Catt’s attack.

Hansen was involved in three of Ireland’s four tries, his darting off the left wing causing Wales problems.

“Mack can play out-half, he can play 15. He can probably play anywhere. He says himself, he just goes wherever he’s asked. I asked what his favourite position was and he said, ‘Oh, wherever you need me,’” Sexton said.

“He can play 10, so he’s got that ball-playing ability. He’s a lot faster than some of the 10s in the squad! He’s down as an out-half in all the metres (gained) and high speeds and stuff. That’s a bit of a pain in the a**e for me! But no, he’s good to have.”

Hansen will face a much tougher test in Paris, should he keep his place – there is no reason he shouldn’t.

Defensively sound, three line breaks, three defenders beaten, Hansen’s 10 carries for 152 metres was more than any other player managed. As debuts go, it couldn’t have gone much better.

Mack the knife cuts through Welsh defence on promising debut

1 – Having made an early burst up the left touchline with his first touch in international rugby, Mack Hansen won Ireland a lineout deep inside the Wales 22.

Caelan Doris makes a big carry over the gain-line before Ireland move the ball wide, which presents this picture.

Hansen (yellow) has worked his way in off the left and puts himself in a great position as an option out-the-back for Johnny Sexton, but Garry Ringrose (blue) opts to carry into heavy traffic rather than finding his out-half, who, along with Hansen could have exploited Wales' narrow defence on the right edge.

2 – We have already seen a brief glimpse of Hansen's hunger to go looking for work and what quickly follows is an even better example.

Ringrose is stopped in his tracks before Tadhg Furlong makes a big carry. Note how the Wales defenders (black) are calling for reinforcements as full-back Liam Williams looks to sweep across to the opposite side.

It's a brilliant identification of the space from Ireland, as both Sexton and Hugo Keenan (blue) scan the picture that's in front of them and then direct play in order to shift the point of attack.

Hansen (yellow) reacts well and works his socks off to get back across to the left side, where he had initially started from.

3 – Tadhg Beirne plays a clever reverse pass to Sexton, who has Keenan and Hansen (yellow) on his outside.

What is most impressive here is that Hansen, using all of his out-half experience, steps up as play-maker rather than shying away and leaving the responsibility to Keenan.

Hansen takes the ball at pace, has a quick look up and fires a sumptuous pass over the head of the on-rushing Louis Rees-Zammit and straight into the grasp of his Connacht team-mate Bundee Aki (blue), who scores a cracking team try.

4 – The left wing position has been designed within Ireland's attacking frame-work in that whoever is wearing the jersey is almost given a free role.

Hansen popped up all over the pitch on Saturday and here we see again how he works in-field off the left, this time following a lineout.

Sexton again links well with Hansen, who has Keenan and Andrew Conway on his outside, with the Wales defence stretched.

Nothing comes from this particular scenario but during this morning's video review, Ireland will feel like they could have made more of what was a good attacking position.

5 – Ireland ran this play off the lineout several times during the game and it was telling that so many of their strike moves heavily involved Hansen getting on the ball.

Not for the first time, the Connacht man links really well with Sexton, as Hansen once again shows his wonderful ability to perfectly time his pass out of contact at the last possible second.

That means Hansen (yellow) can draw the last defender Liam Williams (black) on to him, thus creating the space on the outside for Conway (blue) to run into. 50 seconds later, Conway dots down for his second try of the game.

6 – By now, the image of Hansen hunting off his wing is a familiar one but what was most pleasing about this particular example is that it came off turnover ball rather than a pre-planned move.

Ireland's counter-attack has improved massively over the last 12 months, with Ringrose's try here the latest evidence of that.

As soon as Andrew Porter strips the ball in contact to force the turnover, Ireland turn defence into attack. Hansen (yellow) is again central to that as he links with Sexton.

It's important to highlight Ringrose's awareness (blue) here, as immediately looks up, recognises the space and puts out his hand gesturing for the ball.

Aki obliges, having taken another perfectly-timed pass from Hansen, and from there, it's all about the brilliance of Ringrose, who scores Ireland's fourth try to clinch the bonus point.