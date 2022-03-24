The Left Wing: Women’s Six Nations Preview with Sinéad Kissane and Lindsay Peat

On the latest Left Wing podcast, Sinéad Kissane was joined by former Ireland prop, Lindsay Peat, and Irish Independent rugby writer, Cian Tracey, to look ahead to the 2022 Women's Six Nations with Ireland kicking off their championship against Wales at the RDS on Saturday.

Peat, who played her final game for Ireland last November, spoke about the turbulent months for Irish women's rugby following the failure to qualify for this year's World Cup and Cian also spoke about the challenges ahead for this Irish team who will be the only team in this Six Nations who won't also compete in this year's World Cup.

Flanker Edel McMahon who is in the starting XV for Saturday, was also on the show telling Sinéad about the mood in the Irish camp ahead of the Welsh game.

For more rugby discussion and analysis, don’t forget to join Will and Luke on the Left Wing next Wednesday.

Listen and follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more, visit:

www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/the-left-wing/