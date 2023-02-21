The Left Wing: Stephen Aboud and the inside track on Italian rugby

As part of the Left Wing’s countdown to Saturday’s Six Nations game between Italy and Ireland in Rome, Sinéad Kissane spoke to an Irishman with the inside track on the development of Italian Rugby.

Stephen Aboud worked for 26 years with the IRFU in various roles including developing player pathways. In August 2016, he started working for the Italian Rugby Federation as the head of technical direction for the development of players and coaches.

His contract with them finished in June last year but he gives some fascinating insights into the development of the game in Italy and why, despite the strong performances of their senior team, he thinks they are taking the wrong direction with the underage set-up which won’t bode well for the future.

