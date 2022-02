5 February 2022; Garry Ringrose of Ireland, centre, celebrates with teammates Jonathan Sexton, left, and Andrew Conway after scoring his side's fourth try during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Watch The Left Wing Live with Sinéad Kissane for the latest analysis on Ireland's opening Six Nations win over Wales.

Sinéad is joined by Rúaidhrí O'Connor and Cian Tracey as they dissect Ireland's dismantling of the reigning champions on a scoreline of 29-7 at the Aviva Stadium and also Scotland's stunning Calcutta Cup win over England.