The Left Wing: Post-Match analysis of Ireland’s 34-20 win over Italy in Rome

Ireland have picked up their third successive bonus point win in this Six Nations, scoring five tries, including two from Mack Hansen, to beat an impressive Italy 34-20 who asked plenty of questions of the Irish.

Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey join Sinéad Kissane from the Stadio Olimpico on the latest episode of the Left Wing podcast with their post-match analysis and reaction to the game.

